NBC Los Angeles
The LA You May Not Know: The Cemeteries of LA
Imagine an urban oasis, the perfect setting to relax in the cool shade, perhaps read a book or just escape from the noise and anxiety of life. We have several of these special places scattered all around Los Angeles. And you might even come across a movie star or two.
Things to Do This Weekend: SHAQTOBERFEST Opens in Long Beach
SHAQTOBERFEST: A new multi-day/night to-do, themed to the thrills of the scariest season, always makes for whimsical and welcome news, but the treat opening at the Queen Mary in Long Beach on Sept. 29 is extra-extraordinary: Shaquille O'Neal is at the Halloween-loving helm of this brand-new happening. Look for trick-or-treating opportunities earlier in the day along with sweeter sights, while more intense frights will materialize at night. It's haunting the area near the said-to-be-haunted ocean-liner on select nights through Oct. 31.
The Thrilling Pacific Airshow to Barrel Roll Into Huntington Beach
Some of the earliest motion pictures, including the 1927 Academy Award-winning "Wings," featured fabulous daredevils taking the art and science of flight to new and higher and wowzier realms. And even though a century has passed since those first film directors turned their hand-crank cameras to the skies, we humans...
Mountain Lion Attacks 7-Year-Old Boy in Stevenson Ranch Park
A 7-year-old boy was hospitalized and treated for wounds after being attacked by a mountain lion Monday night. The attack took place just after 7 p.m. at Pico Canyon Park in Stevenson Ranch, according to authorities. The young boy was with his father at the park playing on a staircase,...
17-Year-Old, Father and Stepmom Charged in PnB Rock's Slaying
Three suspects including a teen were arrested and charged in the fatal Sept. 13 shooting of Philly rapper PnB Rock as he ate at Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles, authorities said Thursday. The criminal complaint charges a father and son with murder and robbery. The stepmom was charged with...
Here's When SoCal Will Feel Some Relief From the Fall Heat
Temperatures in the triple digits and 90s will linger Wednesday before a cooldown offers some relief for Southern Californians. Excessive heat warnings are in place through 8 p.m. Wednesday, extended from Tuesday. The Santa Monica Mountains was added to the Los Angeles County area under the heat warning, which also was in effect for the Santa Clarita, San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys.
‘Like a Nightmare': Mother of Three Shot and Killed in SUV
A 30-year-old mother of three children was shot and killed in the backseat of a SUV Monday night in a South Los Angeles neighborhood. Bre'yanna Bailey was in the backseat of the vehicle when someone in another vehicle opened fire in the Chesterfield. Square neighborhood. The car-to-car shooting was reported...
Bad Bunny SoFi Stadium Concert-Goers, Here Is What You Need to Know
Thousands of Bad Bunny fans will fill the 70,000 seat capacity at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood this weekend as they take part in the artist's “The World’s Hottest Tour." The reggaeton singer was recently nominated for 10 Latin Grammy Awards and has 23 nominations at the Billboard Latin Music Awards. Last month, the Puerto Rican artist received the award in the category of Artist of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). San Diego State University (SDSU) announced it will offer a course in 2023 that focuses on the impact the singer, born Benito Martinez, has had on Latin culture.
LA Academy Middle School Lockdown Lifted
The Los Angeles Academy Middle School was locked down just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, the LA School Police Department announced on Twitter. The Los Angeles Police Department said they received a call about a threat phoned into the school just before 1:30 p.m. No details about the threat were immediately available.
Driver Arrested in Hit-and-Run That Left Grandmother, Child Injured
A man suspected of hitting a grandmother and her granddaughter who were crossing the street in City of Industry, and then fleeing the scene has been arrested, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said Thursday. Both the grandma and granddaughter survived with only minor injuries. Surveillance video shows the scary scene...
Teen Girl ‘Was a Participant' in Deadly Shootout After Amber Alert, Sheriff Says
Evidence suggests the 15-year-old girl killed in a Tuesday shootout with deputies along the 15 Freeway in Victorville after she was the subject of an Amber Alert "was a participant" in that shootout, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff. The Sheriff's update on the case -- a domestic violence...
Renewable Energy Will Be Coming to Some Orange County Cities Soon, But What's the Cost?
For those who live in Orange County a deadline is quickly approaching that could leave residents reaching deeper into their pockets for their power bills. Sherman Jones who lives in Buena Park has a lot of questions. He is hoping to get some answers about the new renewable energy coming to his neighborhood.
