Thousands of Bad Bunny fans will fill the 70,000 seat capacity at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood this weekend as they take part in the artist's “The World’s Hottest Tour." The reggaeton singer was recently nominated for 10 Latin Grammy Awards and has 23 nominations at the Billboard Latin Music Awards. Last month, the Puerto Rican artist received the award in the category of Artist of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). San Diego State University (SDSU) announced it will offer a course in 2023 that focuses on the impact the singer, born Benito Martinez, has had on Latin culture.

INGLEWOOD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO