Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Jim Cramer Says Wednesday's Market Rally Was ‘Based on a Dream'
CNBC's Jim Cramer said that Wednesday's rally will likely reverse course as soon as a Federal Reserve official reminds Wall Street of its hawkish stance against inflation. "The moment some Fed-head explains the obvious, today's gains will indeed disappear because they're incompatible with the Fed's attempts to control inflation," he said.
NBC Los Angeles
Many Large-Cap Active Managers Are Beating Their Benchmarks, Despite 2022's Market Tumult
A volatile market is traditionally a strain on active managers as they navigate their clients' portfolios, but 2022 has proven to be an unconventional year for their operations. According to the SPIVA U.S. Scorecard, a new study by S&P Global, large-cap active managers are experiencing the best year against their...
NBC Los Angeles
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks ripped higher Wednesday after the market digested the Bank of England's announcement that it would start buying bonds to stabilize markets after the UK government's economic plan was met with swift and sudden criticism. But U.S. stock futures Thursday morning indicated a renewed descent. All three major indices are headed for big monthly losses as the third quarter winds down Friday. So far, the tech-heavy Nasdaq has fallen about 6.5% in September, while the Dow is down about 5.8% and the S&P 500 has declined about 5.9%. Follow live markets updates here.
NBC Los Angeles
Jobless Claims Hit Five-Month Low Despite Fed's Efforts to Slow Labor Market
Initial filings for unemployment claims fell last week to their lowest level in five months last week. The drop to 193,000 was below the estimate of 215,000. A separate report showed inflation running hotter than previously reported in the second quarter. Initial filings for unemployment claims fell last week to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Los Angeles
Jim Cramer Says This ‘Trifecta' Needs to See Dampening Inflation for the Fed to Stop Raising Rates
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that there are three crucial areas where inflation needs to come down for the Federal Reserve to stop inflicting pain on the stock market. "They're not winning on food, they're not winning on housing, and they're not winning on wages and they need to hit that trifecta before this will end," he said.
NBC Los Angeles
Treasury Yields Slip Across the Board as Stocks Try to Rebound
Treasury yields fell across the board on Friday, as stocks tried to rebound from a major sell-off that sent the S&P 500 to a new 2022 low. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was down 6 basis points to 3.686% at around 6:47 a.m. ET. The note has had a highly volatile week, soaring to a 14-year high before seeing its steepest inter-day decline since 2020 during Wednesday's session.
NBC Los Angeles
Fed's Preferred Gauge Shows Inflation Accelerated Even More Than Expected in August
Core inflation rose 4.9% from a year ago in August and 0.6% on a monthly basis, according to a measure the Federal Reserve watches closely. Personal income rose 0.3%, the same as July and in line with the estimate. Spending rose 0.4% after declining 0.2% the month before. Headline inflation,...
NBC Los Angeles
Two Large Hong Kong IPOs Drop in Trading Debut: China EV Maker Leapmotor Plunges, Onewo Shares Dip
Shares of Onewo dropped from its offer price of 49.35 Hong Kong dollars ($6.29) per share in early trade, while Leapmotor's stock also fell compared to its offer price of 48 Hong Kong dollars per share. Onewo, a subsidiary of property developer China Vanke, raised 5.6 billion Hong Kong dollars...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Los Angeles
Ken Griffin Says Fed Has Not Done Enough, Must Continue on Its Path to Reset Inflation Expectations
Ken Griffin, Citadel's founder and CEO, believes the Federal Reserve has more work to do to bring down inflation even after a series of big rate hikes. "We should continue on the path that we're on to ensure that we reanchor inflation expectations," Griffin said at CNBC's Delivering Alpha Investor Summit in New York City Wednesday.
NBC Los Angeles
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Apple, CarMax, Bed Bath & Beyond and More
Apple (AAPL) – Apple lost 2.2% in the premarket after BofA Securities downgraded it to neutral from buy. BofA said Apple has held up relatively well in a down market, but it expects a negative impact on the company from weakening consumer demand. CarMax (KMX) – CarMax shares slumped...
NBC Los Angeles
Bank of England Intervention Should Be ‘Sufficient' to Calm Market Chaos, Says Dutch Pension Fund Investor
The market chaos caused by the sell-off in U.K. government bonds should settle down following this week's emergency intervention by the Bank of England, said Ronald Wuijster, CEO of APG Asset Management, one of the largest pension investors in the world. "The power of the central bank is sufficient, I...
NBC Los Angeles
There's an ESG Backlash Inside the Executive Ranks at Top Corporations
Top corporations have embraced ESG publicly as core to their shareholder and stakeholder policies, but behind the scenes, executives exhibit less support for the rising influence of the investing philosophy. Only 25% of CFOs surveyed by CNBC say they support the Securities and Exchange Commission's climate disclosure proposal. Meanwhile, CFOs...
NBC Los Angeles
Zocdoc's Founder on the No. 1 Health-Care Consumer Problem That Never Changes
Zocdoc founder Oliver Kharraz, an MD, stepped into the CEO role in 2015. The timing brought him face to face with the pandemic and rise of telehealth. But the company's mission of using tech to better connect patients and doctors hasn't changed, though he did have to overhaul the business model to make the economics sustainable.
Comments / 0