Nashville, TN

WSMV

Crews battle house fire in West Nashville, NFD investigates cause

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews are currently battling a house fire on Mercomatic Court in West Nashville. The Nashville Fire Department is unsure of the cause of the fire and does not believe the home was occupied when the fire began. Neighbors called the fire in after seeing flames in...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

McDougal's Chicken Fingers & Wings surprised by lunchtime fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lunchtime at McDougal's Chicken Fingers & Wings Hillsboro Village location was interrupted Monday after Nashville Firefighters arrived to investigate a fire. NFD crews were sent to the restaurant after receiving reports of a building fire. When they arrived, they found smoke showing from the roof...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
WSMV

Thieves target A/C units at several South Nashville businesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - At least four businesses along Nolensville pike have had their A/C units stripped for copper, but experts said that's not all they are taking. Jesse Cummings said the theft is something he would never forget. "My initial that was that it was probably just a homeless gentleman who was looking for something to survive on," Cummings said.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Store owner pelted with BB gun outside of his business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A South Nashville business owner captured video of himself getting pelted in a drive-by with a BB gun. Hundreds of cars drive down Nolensville Pike daily, but the owners of Totally Rad Toy House said that after they were hit by someone shooting a BB gun out of their car, they're worried for customers.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man attacks restaurant employees after being denied refund for his tacos

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man who assaulted some employees at a local taco shop in West Nashville on Tuesday. According to the arrest affidavit, 45-year-old Christopher Cox was eating tacos at the Taqueria Don Carbon Express on White Bridge Pike when he approached employees and demanded a refund. The workers refused to refund Cox his money since he had already consumed the tacos.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Separate shooting investigations underway in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were busy Wednesday night as two shootings, one of them deadly, occurred within 5 miles of each other in South Nashville. According to police, the first shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Wednesday in the Burger King parking lot on Old Hickory Blvd. Police said a man was shot in the lot, then he ran over to the Exxon gas station for help and collapsed. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition but is expected to recover.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Man shot on Bridgeway Avenue, suspects sought

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man is in stable condition after he was shot in the chest Wednesday morning on Bridgeway Avenue, Metro Nashville Police have confirmed. Police say the shooting happened in a red car. Officers at the scene tell FOX 17 News they are looking for two suspects. They believe the incident stemmed from a possible drug deal.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police investigating deadly shooting in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) are looking into a shooting outside a fast-food restaurant that killed one man on Wednesday night. According to MPD, officers were called to a shooting at the McDonald's on Rutherford Blvd. around 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday. They arrived to find...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Hurricane Ian evacuees flee to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hurricane Ian is gaining momentum as it rolls towards Florida and many residents are feeling uneasy as the hurricane strengthens to nearly a Category 5. Debbie Myers drove from Largo, Florida, to Nashville on Tuesday and saw others evacuating, too. Myers witnessed around 100 power crews...
NASHVILLE, TN

