Popular Nashville Chicken Restaurant Said To Be A Total Loss After Fire
No injuries were reported during the mid-day blaze.
WSMV
Crews battle house fire in West Nashville, NFD investigates cause
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews are currently battling a house fire on Mercomatic Court in West Nashville. The Nashville Fire Department is unsure of the cause of the fire and does not believe the home was occupied when the fire began. Neighbors called the fire in after seeing flames in...
Clarksville home goes up in flames, deemed a ‘total loss’
Fire crews have deemed a home in Clarksville as a total loss after it went up in flames late Tuesday night.
WSMV
McDougal’s Chicken Fingers & Wings surprised by lunchtime fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lunchtime at McDougal’s Chicken Fingers & Wings Hillsboro Village location was interrupted Monday after Nashville Firefighters arrived to investigate a fire. NFD crews were sent to the restaurant after receiving reports of a building fire. When they arrived, they found smoke showing from the roof...
Middle Tennessee Man Saves Neighbors From Fiery Blaze
Derek Hales is being hailed as a hero after his quick actions helped save a mother and two children.
WSMV
Thieves target A/C units at several South Nashville businesses
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - At least four businesses along Nolensville pike have had their A/C units stripped for copper, but experts said that’s not all they are taking. Jesse Cummings said the theft is something he would never forget. “My initial that was that it was probably just a homeless gentleman who was looking for something to survive on,” Cummings said.
Several Bellevue homes broken into, couple’s wedding rings stolen
“We saved money for those wedding rings and we were really excited about it," Polley said.
WSMV
Store owner pelted with BB gun outside of his business
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A South Nashville business owner captured video of himself getting pelted in a drive-by with a BB gun. Hundreds of cars drive down Nolensville Pike daily, but the owners of Totally Rad Toy House said that after they were hit by someone shooting a BB gun out of their car, they’re worried for customers.
Search for 2 suspects underway after shooting in Rayon City
A search for two suspects is underway in the Rayon City neighborhood of Old Hickory after a shooting was reported early Wednesday morning.
WSMV
Man attacks restaurant employees after being denied refund for his tacos
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man who assaulted some employees at a local taco shop in West Nashville on Tuesday. According to the arrest affidavit, 45-year-old Christopher Cox was eating tacos at the Taqueria Don Carbon Express on White Bridge Pike when he approached employees and demanded a refund. The workers refused to refund Cox his money since he had already consumed the tacos.
Drug investigation underway in Antioch
Tactical officers responded to a home on Calderwood Court around 9 a.m.
Overturned Truck Spills Thousands Of Chips On Tennessee Roadway
The crash comes weeks after another incident spilled hundreds of broken jars of Alfredo sauce on a major Tennessee interstate.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Maury County (Maury County, TN)
According to the Maury County Fire Deaprtment, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday. The officials stated that a semi-truck carrying tortilla chips [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
Tennessean concerned about family in Hurricane Ian’s path
News 2's Neil Orne spoke with a Nashville woman who said her 86-year-old dad remains in Florida.
WSMV
Separate shooting investigations underway in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were busy Wednesday night as two shootings, one of them deadly, occurred within 5 miles of each other in South Nashville. According to police, the first shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Wednesday in the Burger King parking lot on Old Hickory Blvd. Police said a man was shot in the lot, then he ran over to the Exxon gas station for help and collapsed. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition but is expected to recover.
fox17.com
Man shot on Bridgeway Avenue, suspects sought
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man is in stable condition after he was shot in the chest Wednesday morning on Bridgeway Avenue, Metro Nashville Police have confirmed. Police say the shooting happened in a red car. Officers at the scene tell FOX 17 News they are looking for two suspects. They believe the incident stemmed from a possible drug deal.
WSMV
The ‘unexpected’ violation fee for parking in Nashville can be 7 times the cost of parking
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Art McDonald knows in Nashville’s Midtown area you have to walk before you can park. “It’s a zoo. It’s a crap shoot at best,” McDonald said. “Sometimes you have to park five or six blocks away.”. It’s how McDonald and his...
Clarksville boy starved to death, autopsy finds
The death of a 13-year-old Clarksville boy has been deemed a suspected homicide, according to an autopsy report.
WSMV
Police investigating deadly shooting in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) are looking into a shooting outside a fast-food restaurant that killed one man on Wednesday night. According to MPD, officers were called to a shooting at the McDonald’s on Rutherford Blvd. around 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday. They arrived to find...
WSMV
Hurricane Ian evacuees flee to Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hurricane Ian is gaining momentum as it rolls towards Florida and many residents are feeling uneasy as the hurricane strengthens to nearly a Category 5. Debbie Myers drove from Largo, Florida, to Nashville on Tuesday and saw others evacuating, too. Myers witnessed around 100 power crews...
