mypolkcity.org
Sandbags Available around Polk County
Bartow, Fla. (September 24, 2022) — In preparation for what will be Hurricane Ian, and a high potential for more flooding, Polk County is making sandbags available throughout the county at Roadway Maintenance Units beginning Sunday, September 25. Locations below will be open from 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. each day, until weather conditions make it unsafe to be outside.
Citizens Information Line Is Open
Bartow, Fla. (September 26, 2022) – Polk County Emergency Management has activated the Citizen’s Information Line to answer Hurricane Ian-related questions. Further updates will be provided if conditions change. The Citizen’s Information Line can be reached at (863) 401-2234 (locally) or toll-free 866-661-0228. The line will remain...
Message from Republic Services Regarding Trash Pick-Up
Message from Republic Services regarding trash pick up. The Polk County Landfill will be closed on Wednesday and all services on Wednesday will be suspended. We will also be ceasing all operations on Thursday as Hurricane Ian continues to move through the State. Our top priority is safety for our employees and to ensure that we are suspending operations for Wednesday and Thursday so that they can be home safe with their families. We are playing Friday’s operations by ear. It will depend on the landfill reopening and the damage to our roadways. After the storm passes we will assess the damage on the streets and determine if it is safe for employees to resume operations. We will continue to communicate through that and what those operations may look like.
