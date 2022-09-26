Message from Republic Services regarding trash pick up. The Polk County Landfill will be closed on Wednesday and all services on Wednesday will be suspended. We will also be ceasing all operations on Thursday as Hurricane Ian continues to move through the State. Our top priority is safety for our employees and to ensure that we are suspending operations for Wednesday and Thursday so that they can be home safe with their families. We are playing Friday’s operations by ear. It will depend on the landfill reopening and the damage to our roadways. After the storm passes we will assess the damage on the streets and determine if it is safe for employees to resume operations. We will continue to communicate through that and what those operations may look like.

