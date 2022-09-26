Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Free fitness options in the Triad you might not know aboutThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
1 left with serious injury after shooting in Greensboro on Glenwood Avenue, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) One person has a serious injury after a shooting in Greensboro on Thursday night, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At 8:53 p..m officers responded to the 800 block of Glenwood Avenue when they were told about a shooting. Officers found a gunshot victim with a serious injury. No suspect […]
abc45.com
19-year-old shot and killed in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said 19-year-old Carmen Cole was shot and killed Thursday night. Officers responded to the 800 block of Glenwood Ave. around 9 p.m. to a shots fired call. Cole was taken to the hospital. Greensboro officers informed the public of Cole's death on Friday morning. No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers 336-373-1000.
Kernersville police searching for teen after shooting on East Bodenhamer Street
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after identifying two teens they say were involved in a shooting during an argument last week. According to Kernersville Police Department, officers were called to East Bodenhamer Street around 5:45 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, about a shooting. Two teens, later identified as Simir Miller, 19, of Walkertown, and […]
abc45.com
Winston-Salem Man Arrested for Two Separate Arsons
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — On September 25, Winston-Salem Police and Fire Departments responded to a house fire at 1663 E 22nd Street. The body of resident Jessie Lee Scott was located inside the residence. WSPD’s Criminal Investigations Division responded and assumed investigative responsibilities. During the investigation, Russell Edwards Marshall was identified as a suspect and subsequently charged with First Degree Arson. His first court appearance was on September 27, and he is being held at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center under $1,000,000 bond.
WATCH: Drive-by shooting at Winston-Salem apartment complex caught on camera
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — You can see the flash of gunfire as a group of people shot up vehicles at a Winston-Salem apartment complex in a video obtained by FOX8. At about 12:44 a.m. Thursday, police responded to reports of a drive-by shooting on the 3000 block of Gilmer Avenue in Winston-Salem. The shooting happened […]
abc45.com
Double arson suspect turns themself in
On Sunday a house fire was put out by the Winston-SalemFire Department on 22nd Street where Jessie Scott's body was found inside. Suspect Russell Marshall turned himself into the Winston-Salem Police Department shortly after. Investigators now believe Sunday's fire is connected to another fire on Renigar Street that took place...
abc45.com
Suspect Still on the Run in Fatal Davidson County Shooting
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — On Sunday, September 18 around 12:30 p.m., Davidson County Sheriffs responded to a residential shooting on Oakdale Lane in the Tyro Community. While deputies and other emergency services personnel were responding to the scene, it was learned that the two victims had been removed from the location. Both were taken to the parking lot of the West Davidson Village Shopping Center in Lexington.
abc45.com
Two Injured in E. Third Street Shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — On Wednesday at 1:46 p.m., Winston-Salem Police responded to multiple gunshots heard on the 900 block of E. Third Street. Upon the officer's arrival, no victims or suspects were located at the scene. However there was evidence of multiple rounds being fired from two distinct locations. The investigation showed occupants of a vehicle fired at a group of subjects in the parking lot. It was evident that members of the group returned gunfire at the vehicle. Four vehicles were located with gunshot damage in the immediate vicinity.
abc45.com
Kernersville Shooting Update, Two Suspects Named
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Kernersville Police have identified two males from the September 18th shooting on East Bodenhamer Street. 19-year-old Simir Miller of Walkertown and 18-year-old Nehemiah Chandler of Winston-Salem are both wanted for this crime that ended in one shot with non-life threatening injuries. Miller was found and apprehended...
WXII 12
Suspect behind arson that killed a woman is arrested
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A person has been arrested for arson after multiple deaths in Winston-Salem. On June 22, Winston-Salem Fire Department personnel responded to a fire on Renigar Street. Barbara Harmon was found dead in the home after the fire was extinguished. Due to circumstances surrounding this event, the...
abc45.com
Police Called to Dudley High School for Suspicious Person
GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Thursday at approximately 10:50 a.m., Greensboro Police were called to Dudley High School in reference to a possible armed suspect. The Dudley High School Staff and Greensboro Police School Resource Officer (SRO) located an adult subject found sitting outside the school. The SRO quickly gained control of the situation, confirming there was no weapon, and determined the individual was experiencing a mental health crisis. The Greensboro Police Behavioral Response Team (BHRT) then responded, with specially-trained officers and mental health clinicians assisting the individual.
WXII 12
High Point man shot Monday, now identified
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man who was shot and killed in High Point, Monday night, has been identified. High Point Police said they found 28-year-old Shyheim Thornton shot multiple times on Emily Loop. He died at the scene. A second victim, a 20-year-old man from Pleasant Garden, showed...
Shooting investigation underway in East Spencer
EAST SPENCER, N.C. — Investigators roped off the property of a home after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in East Spencer, said Rowan County communications. Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the scene along Torbush Drive where the investigation surrounded a home. The entire yard was surrounded by crime scene tape.
abc45.com
Thomasville Man Arrested After Foot Pursuit
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A Thomasville man, Quadarius Jermaine McIntosh, is facing multiple charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after a brief foot pursuit. On Tuesday, officers approached McIntosh, 27, sitting on a front porch of a residence on Mary James Avenue. With an active arrest...
1 dead after crash on I-40 Eastbound at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – One person is dead following a crash in Greensboro on Thursday. All lanes of I-40 Eastbound at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive were closed but reopened around 8:40 p.m., according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. Guilford County Emergency Services says the fatal crash happened a little after 4 p.m. […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem police: One shot at home
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said one woman is in the hospital after someone found her with gunshot injuries in her home. Officers found the victim early Monday morning just after midnight on Green Point Road, between Kernserville Road and Waughtown Street. Police said the home was also damaged...
Greensboro woman dead in crash on I-85 in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Officers identify a Greensboro woman who died on I-85 near Trinity Road in Randolph County early Thursday morning. Amity Alyssa Plunkett, 30, went off the road to the left and hit the Trinity road bridge abutment. The vehicle overturned and landed in the center lane of northbound I-85.
alamancenews.com
“Hanging out” turns deadly; two teens stand accused of first degree murder of two other teens
14- and 17-year-old teens remain in custody; future court dates set for Oct. 4 & 11. Two juveniles charged with first-degree murder will remain in secure custody, after two separate hearings in juvenile court Tuesday morning. Both are charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the double-homicide which took place near Graham Village Apartments at 901 East Hanover Road on the edge of Graham (near Burlington and the town of Haw River) on August 25.
abc45.com
Teen Missing in Alamance County
GRAHAM, N.C. — Aidan James Napolitano, 16, was last seen on Sunday at his residence on Bragg Trail around 4:30 P.M. Aidan has brown hair, brown eyes, is 5`9`` tall and 120 lbs. He was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie, dark/black cargo shorts, orange-grey Nike sneakers, and a red cross tattoo on left forearm.
Caught on camera: Suspects try to kick in door of NC family
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three masked men with guns in Winston-Salem were caught on a home security camera trying to bust through a woman’s door. The couple who witnessed it on their surveillance camera say it unfolded following a food delivery. They tell FOX8 they were waiting upstairs for their order to arrive around 9 […]
