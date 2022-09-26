WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — On Wednesday at 1:46 p.m., Winston-Salem Police responded to multiple gunshots heard on the 900 block of E. Third Street. Upon the officer's arrival, no victims or suspects were located at the scene. However there was evidence of multiple rounds being fired from two distinct locations. The investigation showed occupants of a vehicle fired at a group of subjects in the parking lot. It was evident that members of the group returned gunfire at the vehicle. Four vehicles were located with gunshot damage in the immediate vicinity.

