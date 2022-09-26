Read full article on original website
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Shelter in place ordered for Fort Myers as Hurricane Ian moves ashore
FORT MYERS — A shelter-in-place order is currently in place for the Fort Myers area, according to Lee County Public Safety. The order comes as Hurricane Ian’s eyewall moved onto Sanibel and Captiva islands about noon Wednesday. Public Safety says it is important to stay indoors until it...
NBC 2
City of Marco Island issues mandatory evacuations order
MARCO ISLAND, Fla. – (September 27, 2022) The City of Marco Island is ordering a mandatory evacuation in the face of Hurricane Ian. Given most recent estimates of storm surge predicted to be 6-9 feet and continuing to increase, conditions warrant an evacuation. There is a potential threat to life and property. Now is the time for residents to leave the Island.
Latest on shelters and evacuations in Lee County
It is time to shelter in place now that Hurricane Ian is very near to the Lee County coast. It is no longer safe to be on the bridges and roads.
montanarightnow.com
Hurricane Ian: 'Worse case' for Fort Myers, Punta Gorda, experts say
TALLAHASSEE - FROM NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA. Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday morning the time for Southwest Florida residents to evacuate had passed, as Hurricane Ian approached the Gulf Coast as a nearly Category 5 storm. “This one has just strengthened and strengthened, and it is the real deal,” DeSantis...
click orlando
Gulf Coast barrier islands evacuated as Hurricane Ian gets closer to landfall
The bridges leading to the barrier islands in Manatee County were closed, starting Tuesday night. Police were stationed at the bridges not allowing anyone back on. Emergency managers ordered evacuations for Zones A and B from Naples in Collier County to Tampa in Hillsborough County in preparation of Hurricane Ian making landfall on Florida.
Naples Airport closing tonight as Hurricane Ian nears Southwest Florida
The Naples Airport is closing tonight and is expected to remain closed through Thursday in response to Hurricane Ian.
businessobserverfl.com
Area electric companies share plans of action in face of storm
This story was updated at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, to include updated out numbers from Duke Energy. Duke Energy is reporting more than 82,475 power outages across Pinellas County. The bulk of outages, about 56,000, are in or near St. Petersburg according to the company’s website. But the...
dcnewsnow.com
Hurricane Ian expected to bring ‘life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds’
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall as a category 4 hurricane, according to the latest information from the National Hurricane Center. Model data released Tuesday afternoon showed the hurricane’s track shift further eastward, which put Sarasota and Charlotte County in the more direct line of impact.
Residents and officials preparing for Hurricane Ian and potential impact
Locals could be seen on the beach Monday afternoon but they say they are still cautious about what can happen in the next 24 to 48 hours.
Storm surge warning for Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, Charlotte Harbor
The National Weather Service has issued a storm surge warning for Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda and Charlotte Harbor.
weatherboy.com
Epic, Catastrophic Storm Surge Likely from Major Hurricane Ian
Major Hurricane Ian, now with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph and getting stronger yet, is likely to create an epic, catastrophic storm surge for portions of the Florida Gulf Coast. At the moment, it appears the communities of Fort Meyers, Cape Coral, Sanibel and Captiva Islands, Boca Grande, and Port Charlotte will bear the brunt of the hurricane’s storm surge. The National Hurricane Center is warning the storm surge could exceed 8-12′ in this area, with even areas far from the shoreline could be submerged by more than 6′ of water.
WINKNEWS.com
Thousands lose power on Sanibel, Pine Island
FPL crews are staging the Charlotte County Airport to prepare ahead of Ian’s arrival. There are about 20 staging sites up and down Florida’s west coast. Severe weather, including heavy rain, flooding and high winds, is expected to cause widespread outages throughout Florida’s western and northern peninsula over the next few days.
City of Naples orders mandatory evacuation, declares Local State of Emergency
The City of Naples has issued a mandatory evacuation order in some areas as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida.
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall as a category 3 or 4 storm
As of 11 p.m. Tuesday night, Hurricane Ian was 110 miles southwest of Naples. FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto expects Ian to make landfall near the Cape Coral/ Fort Myers area as a category 3 or 4 hurricane. He says Ian will cause a storm surge. He also expects a lot of residents in Tampa and southward to lose power. Dellegatto says he wouldn’t be surprise if Tampa Bay had less water in it by Wednesday morning due to a northeast wind pushing the water offshore. He said we can expect winds of up to 100 miles per hour in southern Sarasota County and toward Fort Myers.
floridapolitics.com
Lee Co., Charlotte Co., Naples under curfew following widespread flooding, looting
Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa. Lee County, where Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:05 p.m., was the latest Southwest Florida community to announce a curfew. One will go into effect at 6 p.m., today, Wednesday, Sept. 28. The decision in part came because of looting already reported in...
NBC 2
Insurance companies requiring homeowners to put up hurricane shutters as Ian approaches SWFL
Many homeowners have opted not to put up their hurricane shutters as Ian inches ever closer to Southwest Florida. However, many people have been forced to get new insurance companies and may not realize their insurance policy requires shutters to be installed during an impending hurricane. Not doing so could...
Venice braces for impact from Hurricane Ian
All of coastal Venice is under a mandatory evacuation, along with those living farther inland and closer to the water.
businessobserverfl.com
Time to panic? Waffle House closing restaurants
If you are one of those people who doesn’t worry until Waffle House closes, it’s time to start worrying. The Georgia chain has closed 21 locations from Bradenton south to Naples as Hurricane Ian pushes into the state Wednesday morning. Njeri Boss, the company’s vice president of public...
Hurricane Ian Track Shifts South, Florida Gulf Coast Could See Historic Storm Surge
The latest forecasts for Hurricane Ian show the massive storm will make landfall in Sarasota County, farther south than previous predictions but still threatening devastation for much of the state, authorities said Tuesday. “In some areas there will be catastrophic flooding and life-threatening storm
fox13news.com
Tracking Hurricane Ian: Landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida
As of Wednesday morning, Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in southwest Florida, most likely north of Fort Myers, meaning that area will be on the right side of the eye and face high storm surge levels. FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg breaks down the forecast path and impacts from Tampa Bay to Fort Myers to Polk County.
