Major Hurricane Ian, now with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph and getting stronger yet, is likely to create an epic, catastrophic storm surge for portions of the Florida Gulf Coast. At the moment, it appears the communities of Fort Meyers, Cape Coral, Sanibel and Captiva Islands, Boca Grande, and Port Charlotte will bear the brunt of the hurricane’s storm surge. The National Hurricane Center is warning the storm surge could exceed 8-12′ in this area, with even areas far from the shoreline could be submerged by more than 6′ of water.

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO