ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vladimir Putin

U.N. chief urges end to nuclear weapons for 'future generations'

By Sheri Walsh
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged all nations to abolish nuclear weapons, which "offer no security, just carnage and chaos," as Russian President Vladimir Putin amps up threats in his war against Ukraine .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jxDqw_0iBBo3rR00
U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres urges all nations to abolish nuclear weapons, on International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons, as Russian President Vladimir Putin amps up threats in his war in Ukraine. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Guterres made his remarks Monday to a special U.N. General Assembly session on the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons, which has been marked every year since 2013, as he offered his New Agenda for Peace.

"The Cold War brought humanity within minutes of annihilation. Now, decades after the fall of the Berlin Wall, we can hear once again the rattling of nuclear sabers," Guterres told the General Assembly.

"The era of nuclear blackmail must end. The idea that any country could fight and win a nuclear war is deranged."

"Nuclear disarmament is not a utopian dream. I urge all countries to ease tensions, reduce risk and forge a new consensus around defusing the nuclear threat for good," Guterres tweeted after his speech. "Eliminating these devices of death is possible and necessary."

Nuclear disarmament is not a utopian dream.

I urge all countries to ease tensions, reduce risk & forge a new consensus around defusing the nuclear threat for good.

Eliminating these devices of death is possible, and necessary.— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) September 26, 2022

Last week, Putin threatened to use nuclear weapons in Russia's war in Ukraine, warning "it's not a bluff." Putin also said he was partially mobilizing hundreds of thousands of reservists in Russia to bolster the military in Ukraine in what is believed to be the first mobilization in Russia since World War II.

The United States called the military aggression "outrageous" and urged the United Nations to push back against Moscow's military campaign and support Ukraine.

Guterres said United Nations members are frustrated with the "slow pace of disarmament" and are concerned about "the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of the use of even a single nuclear weapon, let alone a regional or global nuclear war."

Last month, the parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons fell short of reaching an agreement.

"We are disappointed -- but we will not give up," Guterres said. "I urge all States to use every avenue of dialogue, diplomacy and negotiation to ease tensions, reduce risk and eliminate the nuclear threat."

"My proposed New Agenda for Peace calls for meaningful disarmament and developing a common understanding for the multiple threats before us," Guterres said.

"I pledge to work closely with all Member States to forge a new consensus around how we can collectively defuse these threats and achieve our shared goal of peace."

"Any use of a nuclear weapon would incite a humanitarian Armageddon," Guterres warned. "We need to step back."

'Nuclear weapons are the most destructive power ever created," he said. "Their elimination would be the greatest gift we could bestow on future generations."

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Russia Responds to Biden's Warning to Putin Not to Use Nuclear Weapons

The Kremlin has given a curt response when asked about Joe Biden's warning that the Russian leader should not resort to weapons of mass destruction in his invasion of Ukraine. Biden was asked by CBS News about what his message would be to Putin if he felt the best way to retaliate and wrest back the initiative would be to use chemical or tactical nuclear weapons.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

North Korea shreds America's nuclear delusions

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un couldn't have been any more emphatic during his address to the Supreme People’s Assembly on Thursday. Kim's regime will "never give up nuclear weapons, and there is absolutely no denuclearization, no negotiation, and no bargaining chip to trade in the process." In Kim’s mind, North Korea's nuclear weapons program is what’s keeping much stronger adversaries like the United States from contemplating a regime change operation against him. It doesn't matter that U.S. officials have repeatedly stated they aren’t interested in pursuing such action.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Newsweek

How to Survive a Nuclear Bomb

"Biden and Putin have veto power over the continued existence of life on earth and Xi Jinping appears to be trying to join them in this lethal perversity."
INDIA
Newsweek

Russia Threatens U.S. and Lays Down 'Red Line'

Russia has issued its newest warning to the U.S. against sending longer-range missiles to Ukraine, saying that providing such weapons would cross its "red line." Speaking at a briefing Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova threatened that the U.S. could face consequences if it does not heed the warning, according to Russian state-owned news agency Ria Novosti.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Weapon#Nuclear War#Nuclear Blackmail#Nuclear Disarmament#U N#Russian#U N General Assembly#The General Assembly
The Independent

How likely is it that Russia will launch a nuclear attack?

Fierce fighting continues in several regions across Ukraine nearly six months after the start of Russian president Vladimir Putin’s war. Two civilians were killed and seven wounded in shelling by Moscow forces on Tuesday in the Donbas, which has become a key area of focus for what the Kremlin still insists is a “special operation”.At the start of the war in February, Mr Putin and his military officials were said to have been planning for an offensive which they believed would last only a few weeks. But with September just over two weeks away, his troops have made little...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
World War II
Country
Russia
msn.com

Turkey issues direct warning to Russia as Erdogan orders Putin to return 'occupied' land

Turkey has issued a huge warning to Russia after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered Vladimir Putin to return all "occupied" land - including Crimea. Olga Lautman, an analyst and researcher with a focus on the Kremlin who is also a Senior Fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis, took to Twitter to share the explosive news. She wrote: "Turkey's President Erdoan said that Russian President Vladimir Putin must return all land that Russia has occupied, including Crimea."
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

US tips off Russia before nuke-capable missile launch

The U.S. military test-launched a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Wednesday, the Air Force confirmed in a statement. The launch took place after the U.S. gave Russia advance notice. According to Reuters, U.S. Air Force announced the ICBM test in advance in an effort to avoid worsening tensions with...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Nuclear War Simulator Shows What War With Russia Would Look Like

A simulation shows how a nuclear war between Russia and NATO could potentially play out in a horrific scenario that would result in the deaths of millions of people around the world within hours. The four-minute audiovisual piece called "Plan A", which was developed by researchers associated with Princeton University's...
MILITARY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
456K+
Followers
65K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy