Gary “Jay” Warnacut, 71, Warsaw, died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor, Warsaw. Jay was born Feb. 19, 1951, in Plymouth, the son of (the late) David and Lucille (Meredith) Warnacut. He graduated from Plymouth High School with the Class of ’69 and went on to become the co-owner of Butterfly Records in Warsaw and owner of Lakeview Liquors in Silver Lake. On Aug. 15, 1981, Jay married Lana J. (Clifford) Warnacut in Clunette; she preceded him in death Nov. 22, 2017, after 36 years of marriage.

WARSAW, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO