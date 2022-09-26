ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kewanna, IN

inkfreenews.com

Joe Arthur Osborn

Joe Arthur Osborn, 74, Wabash, died at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at his home in Wabash. He was born Dec. 18, 1947. He married Joyce James on Oct. 3, 1971; she survives. He is also survived by his three sons, Greg (Stephanie) Osborn, Bill Osborn and Donny (Deena)...
WABASH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Alice Balmer — PENDING

Alice V. Perry Balmer, 95, Warsaw, formerly of Akron and Rochester, died at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Paddock Springs of Warsaw. The arrangements are currently pending with Hartzler Funeral Services.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Oliver Hurd — UPDATED

Infant Oliver Hurd, Silver Lake, died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at home in Silver Lake. Oliver was born May 9, 2022, in Warsaw, the son of Jared Hurd and Brittany Hyde. Oliver will be lovingly remembered by his mother, Brittany and his father, Jared, Silver Lake. He is also survived by his twin sister, Oaklynn; sisters, Aleavia Hurd, Aylah Hurd and Blakely Hyde; brother, Benson Bumbaugh; paternal grandparents, Christopher (Geri) Hurd and Julie (Larry) Walk; maternal grandparents, Jay Hyde and Regina Hyde; paternal great-grandparents, Roy Monroe and Earl Shepherd; maternal great-grandparents, Bonnie Hurd and Rita and Charles Hyde; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
SILVER LAKE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kelly Lee Peterson

Kelly Lee Peterson, 53, Culver, died Sept. 1, 2022, in Plymouth. Kelly was born Jan. 6, 1969. Kelly is survived by his three sons, one grandson, both parents, one sister, one half-brother, three stepsisters and one stepbrother. Odom Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
PLYMOUTH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Leanne Kay Reinhardt

Leanne Kay Reinhardt, 56, Goshen, died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at her home. She was born March 5, 1966. Surviving is her mother Doris Reinhardt, Goshen; siblings Duane (Laurie) Reinhardt, Nappanee, Carl (Marleen) Reinhardt, Dalton, Ohio, Brent (Marla) Reinhardt, Goshen and Karen (Bill) Martin, Goshen. Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home...
GOSHEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Harold J. Schmidt — UPDATED

Harold J. Schmidt, 81 Plymouth, died Sept. 24, 2022, at the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center Hospital, Mishawaka. He was born Dec. 14, 1940. He married Patricia “Pat” Meehan on Jan. 30, 1965. He is survived by his children, Frank (Kerry) Schmidt, Lafayette, Marilyn Byers, Argos and Kevin...
PLYMOUTH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Marjorie Fern Dunham

Marge Dunham, 86, Argos, died at 8:37 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at her residence in Argos. Marjorie Fern was born Jan. 14, 1936. Marge and Lorraine D. Dunham were married Nov. 29, 1953; he survives. She is also survived by her four children, Ruth Reese (Larry), Rochester, Kevin (Kandi)...
ARGOS, IN
inkfreenews.com

Esther M. Cook

Esther M. Cook, 90, Heritage Point, Mishawaka, formerly of Hubbard Hill Retirement Village, died at 10:10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. She was born June 12, 1932. On July 22, 1968, she married James H. Boothe; he preceded her in death. She later married...
MISHAWAKA, IN
inkfreenews.com

Ricky Scott Sitts — UPDATED

Ricky Scott Sitts, 60, Burket, died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at his residence in Burket. Ricky was born Dec. 26, 1961, in Warsaw, to the late Frank and Lois (Rusmisel) Sitts. He was a 1980 graduate of Tippecanoe Valley High School. He furthered his education at Purdue University. He attained an associate degree in electronic engineering.
BURKET, IN
inkfreenews.com

Richmond A. Lyke

Richmond A. Lyke, 46, Rochester, died at 3:42 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at his residence in Rochester. He was born July 22, 1976. Survivors include his father, LeRoy E. (Nancy) Lyke, Plymouth; mother, Sue (Richard) Mayes, Lafayette; sons, Braxton, Steven and Ray Manning, all of Macy; sister, Rachel (fiance’ Solomon Peals) Orpurt, Elkhart; and brother, Rocky (companion Judel Norman) Lyke, Akron.
ROCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Carl Ernest Favorite

Carl Ernest Favorite, 99, rural Roann, died at 6:44 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at his home in Roann. He was born Aug. 13, 1923. He married Gladys Jeffries on Aug. 5, 1951; she died March 17, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Brenda (Ronald) Willour, Indianapolis; two daughters-in-law,...
ROANN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Bonnie Lou Feitz

Bonnie Lou Feitz, 77, South Bend, died Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. She was born Feb. 20, 1945. She is survived by her brothers, Walter Eugene “Gene” Feitz, North Liberty, Bob E. (Sharon) Feitz, Lakeville and Max Feitz, Lakeville. Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, South Bend, is in charge of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Tammi L. Williams

Tammi L. (Ort) Williams, 59, New Paris, died at 2:33 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. She was born Saturday, May 11, 1963. She married Robert E. Williams on Friday, July 29, 1983; he survives in New Paris. She is also survived by her...
NEW PARIS, IN
inkfreenews.com

Alice M. Lutz

Alice M. Lutz, 96, Culver, died Sept. 25, 2022, in Culver. Alice was born March 17, 1926. She married George Baker. She later married Don Lutz on Oct. 23, 1965; he survives in Culver. Alice is also survived by her son, Rick (Christine) Baker, Culver; stepson, Jens (Sue) Lutz, Blabenborough,...
CULVER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Gary ‘Jay’ Warnacut

Gary “Jay” Warnacut, 71, Warsaw, died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor, Warsaw. Jay was born Feb. 19, 1951, in Plymouth, the son of (the late) David and Lucille (Meredith) Warnacut. He graduated from Plymouth High School with the Class of ’69 and went on to become the co-owner of Butterfly Records in Warsaw and owner of Lakeview Liquors in Silver Lake. On Aug. 15, 1981, Jay married Lana J. (Clifford) Warnacut in Clunette; she preceded him in death Nov. 22, 2017, after 36 years of marriage.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Katherine Sue Clark

Katherine Sue Clark, 83, North Manchester, formerly of Indianapolis, died at 9:19 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at her home in North Manchester. She was born March 11, 1939. She is survived by her daughter, Amy (Chuck) Muncy, North Manchester. Grandstaff-Hentgen Bender Chapel, North Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

William ‘Bill’ Medley

William Russell “Bill” Medley, 63, North Manchester, died Sept. 26, 2022. Bill was born March 20, 1959. He married Donna McKenzie on Sept, 28, 1985; she survives in North Manchester. He is also survived by his son, Aaron C. Medley, Indianapolis; brother, Joe (April) Medley, Fort Wayne; and...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Lacey L. Langohr

Lacey Louise Langohr, 42, Pierceton, died at 2:35 p.m. Saturday Sept. 24, 2022. Born Oct. 11, 1979, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of Scott and Betty (Patrick) Langohr. Lacey attended Columbia City High School. She worked as a secretary for Podlaski LLC, Fort Wayne, for the last several years. Lacey was very positive, upbeat, willing to help others in need and always had a heart for children. She enjoyed spending time with her children, crafting, crocheting, sewing, painting, listening to music, traveling and going to the beach.
PIERCETON, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 4:43 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, North Jefferson Street, east of East Wells Street, Silver Lake. Driver: Steven B. Ford, 32, Fulton Avenue, Rochester. Ford was turning from North Jefferson Street onto East Wells Street when he sideswiped a parked vehicle and backed into a parked vehicle. Both vehicles were unoccupied at the time of the accident and no injuries were reported. Damage up to $25,000.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Lila Rhea Brickey

Lila Rhea (Gibson) Brickey, 86, Ligonier, died Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Goshen General Hospital. She was born May 15, 1936. On April 12, 1952, she married Jim Ray Brickey; he preceded her in death. She will be greatly missed by her children, Jim (Jane) Brickey, Brenda Waldron and Roxie...
LIGONIER, IN

