inkfreenews.com
Joe Arthur Osborn
Joe Arthur Osborn, 74, Wabash, died at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at his home in Wabash. He was born Dec. 18, 1947. He married Joyce James on Oct. 3, 1971; she survives. He is also survived by his three sons, Greg (Stephanie) Osborn, Bill Osborn and Donny (Deena)...
inkfreenews.com
Alice Balmer — PENDING
Alice V. Perry Balmer, 95, Warsaw, formerly of Akron and Rochester, died at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Paddock Springs of Warsaw. The arrangements are currently pending with Hartzler Funeral Services.
inkfreenews.com
Oliver Hurd — UPDATED
Infant Oliver Hurd, Silver Lake, died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at home in Silver Lake. Oliver was born May 9, 2022, in Warsaw, the son of Jared Hurd and Brittany Hyde. Oliver will be lovingly remembered by his mother, Brittany and his father, Jared, Silver Lake. He is also survived by his twin sister, Oaklynn; sisters, Aleavia Hurd, Aylah Hurd and Blakely Hyde; brother, Benson Bumbaugh; paternal grandparents, Christopher (Geri) Hurd and Julie (Larry) Walk; maternal grandparents, Jay Hyde and Regina Hyde; paternal great-grandparents, Roy Monroe and Earl Shepherd; maternal great-grandparents, Bonnie Hurd and Rita and Charles Hyde; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
inkfreenews.com
Kelly Lee Peterson
Kelly Lee Peterson, 53, Culver, died Sept. 1, 2022, in Plymouth. Kelly was born Jan. 6, 1969. Kelly is survived by his three sons, one grandson, both parents, one sister, one half-brother, three stepsisters and one stepbrother. Odom Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
inkfreenews.com
Leanne Kay Reinhardt
Leanne Kay Reinhardt, 56, Goshen, died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at her home. She was born March 5, 1966. Surviving is her mother Doris Reinhardt, Goshen; siblings Duane (Laurie) Reinhardt, Nappanee, Carl (Marleen) Reinhardt, Dalton, Ohio, Brent (Marla) Reinhardt, Goshen and Karen (Bill) Martin, Goshen. Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home...
inkfreenews.com
Harold J. Schmidt — UPDATED
Harold J. Schmidt, 81 Plymouth, died Sept. 24, 2022, at the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center Hospital, Mishawaka. He was born Dec. 14, 1940. He married Patricia “Pat” Meehan on Jan. 30, 1965. He is survived by his children, Frank (Kerry) Schmidt, Lafayette, Marilyn Byers, Argos and Kevin...
inkfreenews.com
Marjorie Fern Dunham
Marge Dunham, 86, Argos, died at 8:37 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at her residence in Argos. Marjorie Fern was born Jan. 14, 1936. Marge and Lorraine D. Dunham were married Nov. 29, 1953; he survives. She is also survived by her four children, Ruth Reese (Larry), Rochester, Kevin (Kandi)...
inkfreenews.com
Esther M. Cook
Esther M. Cook, 90, Heritage Point, Mishawaka, formerly of Hubbard Hill Retirement Village, died at 10:10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. She was born June 12, 1932. On July 22, 1968, she married James H. Boothe; he preceded her in death. She later married...
inkfreenews.com
Ricky Scott Sitts — UPDATED
Ricky Scott Sitts, 60, Burket, died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at his residence in Burket. Ricky was born Dec. 26, 1961, in Warsaw, to the late Frank and Lois (Rusmisel) Sitts. He was a 1980 graduate of Tippecanoe Valley High School. He furthered his education at Purdue University. He attained an associate degree in electronic engineering.
inkfreenews.com
Richmond A. Lyke
Richmond A. Lyke, 46, Rochester, died at 3:42 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at his residence in Rochester. He was born July 22, 1976. Survivors include his father, LeRoy E. (Nancy) Lyke, Plymouth; mother, Sue (Richard) Mayes, Lafayette; sons, Braxton, Steven and Ray Manning, all of Macy; sister, Rachel (fiance’ Solomon Peals) Orpurt, Elkhart; and brother, Rocky (companion Judel Norman) Lyke, Akron.
inkfreenews.com
Carl Ernest Favorite
Carl Ernest Favorite, 99, rural Roann, died at 6:44 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at his home in Roann. He was born Aug. 13, 1923. He married Gladys Jeffries on Aug. 5, 1951; she died March 17, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Brenda (Ronald) Willour, Indianapolis; two daughters-in-law,...
inkfreenews.com
Bonnie Lou Feitz
Bonnie Lou Feitz, 77, South Bend, died Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. She was born Feb. 20, 1945. She is survived by her brothers, Walter Eugene “Gene” Feitz, North Liberty, Bob E. (Sharon) Feitz, Lakeville and Max Feitz, Lakeville. Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, South Bend, is in charge of...
inkfreenews.com
Tammi L. Williams
Tammi L. (Ort) Williams, 59, New Paris, died at 2:33 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. She was born Saturday, May 11, 1963. She married Robert E. Williams on Friday, July 29, 1983; he survives in New Paris. She is also survived by her...
inkfreenews.com
Alice M. Lutz
Alice M. Lutz, 96, Culver, died Sept. 25, 2022, in Culver. Alice was born March 17, 1926. She married George Baker. She later married Don Lutz on Oct. 23, 1965; he survives in Culver. Alice is also survived by her son, Rick (Christine) Baker, Culver; stepson, Jens (Sue) Lutz, Blabenborough,...
inkfreenews.com
Gary ‘Jay’ Warnacut
Gary “Jay” Warnacut, 71, Warsaw, died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor, Warsaw. Jay was born Feb. 19, 1951, in Plymouth, the son of (the late) David and Lucille (Meredith) Warnacut. He graduated from Plymouth High School with the Class of ’69 and went on to become the co-owner of Butterfly Records in Warsaw and owner of Lakeview Liquors in Silver Lake. On Aug. 15, 1981, Jay married Lana J. (Clifford) Warnacut in Clunette; she preceded him in death Nov. 22, 2017, after 36 years of marriage.
inkfreenews.com
Katherine Sue Clark
Katherine Sue Clark, 83, North Manchester, formerly of Indianapolis, died at 9:19 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at her home in North Manchester. She was born March 11, 1939. She is survived by her daughter, Amy (Chuck) Muncy, North Manchester. Grandstaff-Hentgen Bender Chapel, North Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.
inkfreenews.com
William ‘Bill’ Medley
William Russell “Bill” Medley, 63, North Manchester, died Sept. 26, 2022. Bill was born March 20, 1959. He married Donna McKenzie on Sept, 28, 1985; she survives in North Manchester. He is also survived by his son, Aaron C. Medley, Indianapolis; brother, Joe (April) Medley, Fort Wayne; and...
inkfreenews.com
Lacey L. Langohr
Lacey Louise Langohr, 42, Pierceton, died at 2:35 p.m. Saturday Sept. 24, 2022. Born Oct. 11, 1979, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of Scott and Betty (Patrick) Langohr. Lacey attended Columbia City High School. She worked as a secretary for Podlaski LLC, Fort Wayne, for the last several years. Lacey was very positive, upbeat, willing to help others in need and always had a heart for children. She enjoyed spending time with her children, crafting, crocheting, sewing, painting, listening to music, traveling and going to the beach.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 4:43 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, North Jefferson Street, east of East Wells Street, Silver Lake. Driver: Steven B. Ford, 32, Fulton Avenue, Rochester. Ford was turning from North Jefferson Street onto East Wells Street when he sideswiped a parked vehicle and backed into a parked vehicle. Both vehicles were unoccupied at the time of the accident and no injuries were reported. Damage up to $25,000.
inkfreenews.com
Lila Rhea Brickey
Lila Rhea (Gibson) Brickey, 86, Ligonier, died Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Goshen General Hospital. She was born May 15, 1936. On April 12, 1952, she married Jim Ray Brickey; he preceded her in death. She will be greatly missed by her children, Jim (Jane) Brickey, Brenda Waldron and Roxie...
