Marie J. Holmgrain, 89, Warsaw, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor. Marie was born Nov. 29, 1932, in Chadron, Neb., the daughter of (the late) Joseph and Dorothy (Bacon) Blundell. Moving to Warsaw in 1972, she was a homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother who was devoted to family and friends and her community, volunteering through Kosciusko Co. Literacy and the KCH Auxiliary. She was a member at First United Methodist Church, the P.O.E. and Zerelda Reading Club and enjoyed sewing and gardening. She was also a voracious reader.

WARSAW, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO