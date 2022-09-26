Read full article on original website
Joe Arthur Osborn
Joe Arthur Osborn, 74, Wabash, died at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at his home in Wabash. He was born Dec. 18, 1947. He married Joyce James on Oct. 3, 1971; she survives. He is also survived by his three sons, Greg (Stephanie) Osborn, Bill Osborn and Donny (Deena)...
Carl Ernest Favorite
Carl Ernest Favorite, 99, rural Roann, died at 6:44 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at his home in Roann. He was born Aug. 13, 1923. He married Gladys Jeffries on Aug. 5, 1951; she died March 17, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Brenda (Ronald) Willour, Indianapolis; two daughters-in-law,...
Alice M. Lutz
Alice M. Lutz, 96, Culver, died Sept. 25, 2022, in Culver. Alice was born March 17, 1926. She married George Baker. She later married Don Lutz on Oct. 23, 1965; he survives in Culver. Alice is also survived by her son, Rick (Christine) Baker, Culver; stepson, Jens (Sue) Lutz, Blabenborough,...
Harold J. Schmidt — UPDATED
Harold J. Schmidt, 81 Plymouth, died Sept. 24, 2022, at the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center Hospital, Mishawaka. He was born Dec. 14, 1940. He married Patricia “Pat” Meehan on Jan. 30, 1965. He is survived by his children, Frank (Kerry) Schmidt, Lafayette, Marilyn Byers, Argos and Kevin...
Teresa A. Ortman
Teresa A. Ortman 69, Winamac, formerly of Rochester, died at 8:36 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at her residence in Winamac. She was born June 22, 1953. On Sept. 8, 1990, she married Donald E. Ortman, and he survives in Winamac. She is also survived by her stepchildren, Sherry (Charles)...
Larry M. Urbin
Larry M. Urbin, 69, Rochester, died at 5:13 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Beacon-Memorial Hospital, South Bend. Larry Max Urbin was born July 24, 1953. On March 2, 1996, Larry married Brenda Sue Thomas; she survives. Larry is also survived by his children, James (Michelle) Clark, Indianapolis and Heather...
Oliver Hurd — UPDATED
Infant Oliver Hurd, Silver Lake, died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at home in Silver Lake. Oliver was born May 9, 2022, in Warsaw, the son of Jared Hurd and Brittany Hyde. Oliver will be lovingly remembered by his mother, Brittany and his father, Jared, Silver Lake. He is also survived by his twin sister, Oaklynn; sisters, Aleavia Hurd, Aylah Hurd and Blakely Hyde; brother, Benson Bumbaugh; paternal grandparents, Christopher (Geri) Hurd and Julie (Larry) Walk; maternal grandparents, Jay Hyde and Regina Hyde; paternal great-grandparents, Roy Monroe and Earl Shepherd; maternal great-grandparents, Bonnie Hurd and Rita and Charles Hyde; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Bonnie Lou Feitz
Bonnie Lou Feitz, 77, South Bend, died Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. She was born Feb. 20, 1945. She is survived by her brothers, Walter Eugene “Gene” Feitz, North Liberty, Bob E. (Sharon) Feitz, Lakeville and Max Feitz, Lakeville. Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, South Bend, is in charge of...
Gary ‘Jay’ Warnacut
Gary “Jay” Warnacut, 71, Warsaw, died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor, Warsaw. Jay was born Feb. 19, 1951, in Plymouth, the son of (the late) David and Lucille (Meredith) Warnacut. He graduated from Plymouth High School with the Class of ’69 and went on to become the co-owner of Butterfly Records in Warsaw and owner of Lakeview Liquors in Silver Lake. On Aug. 15, 1981, Jay married Lana J. (Clifford) Warnacut in Clunette; she preceded him in death Nov. 22, 2017, after 36 years of marriage.
Marjorie Fern Dunham
Marge Dunham, 86, Argos, died at 8:37 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at her residence in Argos. Marjorie Fern was born Jan. 14, 1936. Marge and Lorraine D. Dunham were married Nov. 29, 1953; he survives. She is also survived by her four children, Ruth Reese (Larry), Rochester, Kevin (Kandi)...
Ricky Scott Sitts — UPDATED
Ricky Scott Sitts, 60, Burket, died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at his residence in Burket. Ricky was born Dec. 26, 1961, in Warsaw, to the late Frank and Lois (Rusmisel) Sitts. He was a 1980 graduate of Tippecanoe Valley High School. He furthered his education at Purdue University. He attained an associate degree in electronic engineering.
William ‘Bill’ Medley
William Russell “Bill” Medley, 63, North Manchester, died Sept. 26, 2022. Bill was born March 20, 1959. He married Donna McKenzie on Sept, 28, 1985; she survives in North Manchester. He is also survived by his son, Aaron C. Medley, Indianapolis; brother, Joe (April) Medley, Fort Wayne; and...
Chris Allen DeMien
Chris Allen DeMien, 54, Millersburg, died at 8:42 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Nappanee. He was born July 14, 1968. Chris is survived by his fiancée, Pamela Penrod, Millersburg; stepchildren, Brook (Simon) Baumgartner, William Penrod and Nicholas Penrod; two grandchildren, Veronica and Evan Baumgartner; father, Glen DeMien, Collierville, Tenn; and two sisters, Heidi (Eric) Kolberg, Milford and Lori (Tom) Laughner, Collierville, Tenn.
Esther M. Cook
Esther M. Cook, 90, Heritage Point, Mishawaka, formerly of Hubbard Hill Retirement Village, died at 10:10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. She was born June 12, 1932. On July 22, 1968, she married James H. Boothe; he preceded her in death. She later married...
Alice Balmer — PENDING
Alice V. Perry Balmer, 95, Warsaw, formerly of Akron and Rochester, died at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Paddock Springs of Warsaw. The arrangements are currently pending with Hartzler Funeral Services.
Catherine F. Jagger
Catherine F. Jagger, 93, Columbia City, died at 11:48 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at her residence in Columbia City. She was born Aug. 13, 1929. On Sept. 6, 1947, she married Marshall E. Jagger; he preceded her in death. Survivors include her daughters, Diane Reed, Spencerville and Debra Jagger,...
Marie Holmgrain — UPDATED
Marie J. Holmgrain, 89, Warsaw, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor. Marie was born Nov. 29, 1932, in Chadron, Neb., the daughter of (the late) Joseph and Dorothy (Bacon) Blundell. Moving to Warsaw in 1972, she was a homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother who was devoted to family and friends and her community, volunteering through Kosciusko Co. Literacy and the KCH Auxiliary. She was a member at First United Methodist Church, the P.O.E. and Zerelda Reading Club and enjoyed sewing and gardening. She was also a voracious reader.
Lacey L. Langohr
Lacey Louise Langohr, 42, Pierceton, died at 2:35 p.m. Saturday Sept. 24, 2022. Born Oct. 11, 1979, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of Scott and Betty (Patrick) Langohr. Lacey attended Columbia City High School. She worked as a secretary for Podlaski LLC, Fort Wayne, for the last several years. Lacey was very positive, upbeat, willing to help others in need and always had a heart for children. She enjoyed spending time with her children, crafting, crocheting, sewing, painting, listening to music, traveling and going to the beach.
Evelyn S. Peters — UPDATED
Evelyn S. Peters, 88, Kewanna, died at 9:40 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Woodbridge Health Campus in Logansport. She was born Oct. 2, 1933. On Nov. 4, 1951, she married Elmer “Sony” Peters; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her sister, Vivian Hathaway, Winona...
