Hayden, ID

Police standoff closes off East Sprague near Perry Street

SPOKANE, Wash. Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) and federal law enforcement partners blocked east Sprague near Perry street Thursday morning to conduct a raid. According to SPD, there were no injuries as a search warrant was executed. Law enforcement could be seen entering the Hells Angels headquarters building.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Eight fire trucks respond to structure fire in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – Maple street is back open after a structure fire in an apartment complex. The fire is now out, the cause is still under investigation. Last updated: Sept. 27 at 6:50 a.m. Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire near that closed off Maple Street starting...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Lower South Hill apartment house catches fire

SPOKANE, Wash — An apartment house caught on fire in Lower South Hill early Tuesday morning. The fire started in a stairwell between the second and third floors of the building near Maple Street and 6th Street. All fire damage was confined to one unit and everyone inside evacuated safely. Maple Street was closed as crews worked on the fire....
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Semi-rollover blocks traffic on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene for several hours

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a semi-truck rollover on westbound I-90 near milepost 16 just east of Coeur d'Alene. ISP says the vehicle, a 2020 Peterbilt semi-truck equipped with a boom, was traveling westbound downgrade toward Coeur d'Alene. Preliminary details suggest the 24-year-old driver of the semi-truck took evasive action to avoid striking a passenger car that changed lanes immediately in front of him.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

2 men killed in Bonner County crash

BONNER CO., Idaho — Two men were killed in a head-on crash along SH-57 in Bonner County. The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. Monday. Idaho State Police said a Dodge Ram, driven by a 47-year-old Priest River man, was heading southbound and crossed left of center. He struck a GMC Sonoma, driven by a 34-year-old Nordman man, who was heading northbound.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

SCSO looking for victim who reported being held at gunpoint

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a victim who was held at gunpoint in a road rage incident. A deputy was traveling south on Argonne Road near Trent Avenue when a man flagged down the deputy. The man, driving a red car, told the deputy that another man, later identified as 32-year-old Nathan H. Arguello, pointed a gun at him.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Big Country News

Both Drivers Dead After Head-On Collision in North Idaho

PRIEST RIVER - Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred on Monday afternoon on Highway 57 near milepost 10.5 in Bonner County, Idaho. A green 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup, driven by a 47-year-old man from Priest River, was traveling southbound on Highway 57 when the vehicle crossed left of center. A red 1996 GMC Sonoma pickup, driven by a 34-year-old man from Nordman, was traveling northbound and was struck head-on by the Dodge Ram.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Public Safety
KREM2

WSDOT begins putting up fence at Spokane homeless camp near I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — Workers started Friday morning, putting up a fence around a Spokane homeless camp near I-90 and Freya. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said it would take about 24 hours to get the fence fully constructed around the camp. "Fencing is an important first step to...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crash cleared from eastbound I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash is now clear from eastbound I-90 in downtown Spokane. The crash occurred on eastbound I-90 near Division Street. All I-90 lanes and the Division Street exit are back open. There’s been another multi-vehicle crash on eastbound US 2 at Geiger Blvd. The left...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane County invests $300,000 to provide youth services in West Central Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Board of Commissioners (Board) has approved $300,000 from the county’s mental health sales tax for the construction of a children and youth services center in West Central Spokane to treat children and teens with mental health and substance use disorder issues. The primary focus is to serve children and youth of color.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA

