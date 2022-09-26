Read full article on original website
5-car crash cleared from I-90 off ramp to Lincoln
SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash involving five cars has been cleared from the westbound I-90 off ramp to Lincoln Street. Washington State Patrol say at least one person was injured in the crash. The exit is now back open and traffic is flowing normally. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL...
Spokane County Medical Examiner identifies man who was crushed, killed by car
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the man who was crushed and killed by a car as 52-year-old David Holland. The medical examiner determined the cause of death to be accidental mechanical asphyxia. At last update, the Spokane Police Department said Holland could’ve been trying...
Spokane Police use bullhorn, flashbang to arrest man, woman
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a man and woman at a home in west Spokane Thursday night. Police say the pair had a Department of Corrections warrant, and the man has a history of violent crime and weapon possession. Police used a bullhorn to call the suspects out of the home. A flashbang was also used to arrest one...
Police standoff closes off East Sprague near Perry Street
SPOKANE, Wash. Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) and federal law enforcement partners blocked east Sprague near Perry street Thursday morning to conduct a raid. According to SPD, there were no injuries as a search warrant was executed. Law enforcement could be seen entering the Hells Angels headquarters building.
Eight fire trucks respond to structure fire in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – Maple street is back open after a structure fire in an apartment complex. The fire is now out, the cause is still under investigation. Last updated: Sept. 27 at 6:50 a.m. Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire near that closed off Maple Street starting...
Woman Air Lifted to Spokane Following Single Vehicle Rollover Crash on Pullman-Albion Road
PULLMAN - On the afternoon of Monday, September 26, 2022, deputies with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Pullman-Albion Road, approximately one mile west of Pullman, WA. According to a press release from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, based on initial information investigators...
Lower South Hill apartment house catches fire
SPOKANE, Wash — An apartment house caught on fire in Lower South Hill early Tuesday morning. The fire started in a stairwell between the second and third floors of the building near Maple Street and 6th Street. All fire damage was confined to one unit and everyone inside evacuated safely. Maple Street was closed as crews worked on the fire....
Semi-rollover blocks traffic on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene for several hours
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a semi-truck rollover on westbound I-90 near milepost 16 just east of Coeur d'Alene. ISP says the vehicle, a 2020 Peterbilt semi-truck equipped with a boom, was traveling westbound downgrade toward Coeur d'Alene. Preliminary details suggest the 24-year-old driver of the semi-truck took evasive action to avoid striking a passenger car that changed lanes immediately in front of him.
Spokane law enforcement conducting raid at Hells Angels Clubhouse on East Sprague
Spokane Police and federal agents are conducting a raid Thursday morning on the Hell's Angels Clubhouse in the 1400 block of East Sprague.
2 men killed in Bonner County crash
BONNER CO., Idaho — Two men were killed in a head-on crash along SH-57 in Bonner County. The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. Monday. Idaho State Police said a Dodge Ram, driven by a 47-year-old Priest River man, was heading southbound and crossed left of center. He struck a GMC Sonoma, driven by a 34-year-old Nordman man, who was heading northbound.
SCSO looking for victim who reported being held at gunpoint
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a victim who was held at gunpoint in a road rage incident. A deputy was traveling south on Argonne Road near Trent Avenue when a man flagged down the deputy. The man, driving a red car, told the deputy that another man, later identified as 32-year-old Nathan H. Arguello, pointed a gun at him.
Both Drivers Dead After Head-On Collision in North Idaho
PRIEST RIVER - Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred on Monday afternoon on Highway 57 near milepost 10.5 in Bonner County, Idaho. A green 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup, driven by a 47-year-old man from Priest River, was traveling southbound on Highway 57 when the vehicle crossed left of center. A red 1996 GMC Sonoma pickup, driven by a 34-year-old man from Nordman, was traveling northbound and was struck head-on by the Dodge Ram.
WSDOT begins putting up fence at Spokane homeless camp near I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — Workers started Friday morning, putting up a fence around a Spokane homeless camp near I-90 and Freya. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said it would take about 24 hours to get the fence fully constructed around the camp. "Fencing is an important first step to...
Crash cleared from eastbound I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash is now clear from eastbound I-90 in downtown Spokane. The crash occurred on eastbound I-90 near Division Street. All I-90 lanes and the Division Street exit are back open. There’s been another multi-vehicle crash on eastbound US 2 at Geiger Blvd. The left...
Spokane County invests $300,000 to provide youth services in West Central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Board of Commissioners (Board) has approved $300,000 from the county’s mental health sales tax for the construction of a children and youth services center in West Central Spokane to treat children and teens with mental health and substance use disorder issues. The primary focus is to serve children and youth of color.
Pend Oreille County experiencing phone service outage
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office says the county is currently experiencing a telephone service outage. For emergencies, please use a cell phone to call 9-1-1. The county is working to restore phone service as soon as possible. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED....
TRAFFIC ALERT: Multivehicle collision on eastbound I-90 backs up traffic to Geiger Blvd.
SPOKANE, Wash. - A multivehicle accident on eastbound I-90 near the Division St. exit closed three lanes of traffic Monday afternoon, creating significant delay. The accident was reported at 4 p.m. near mile marker 281. Investigation is on-going, and the cause and severity of the crash has not been determined.
Sheriff Ozzie walks nonexistent homeless camp while talking Camp Hope, dirty politics
It’s just after noon on Sunday, and Ozzie Knezovich is on a quest to prove that a homeless camp isn’t real. As the sheriff of Spokane County walks down Appleway Trail in Spokane Valley, not far from the intersection of University Road and Sprague Avenue, he notices a group of five or so people pushing a stroller and waves to them.
Daughter of North Idaho rock painter makes sure her father's legacy is remembered
POST FALLS, Idaho — The following story was reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene Press:. Many will remember 89-year-old veteran Wally Betz for the paintings he shared with his community in North Idaho. But what his daughter, Vicki Hart, will remember most fondly is the love...
