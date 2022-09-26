Read full article on original website
A Texas Mayor is Taking a Risk Funding the Migrants Entering its CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Local group hosts “vigil” to mourn loss of children’s education
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Local group “Familias Unidas por la Educación” will be in front of Bowie High School Thursday evening to call attention to the crisis within barrio schools. The members of the group are concerned that their kids are falling behind academically at schools such as Bowie, Guillen Middle School and Douglass […]
A Texas Mayor is Taking a Risk Funding the Migrants Entering its City
By now, you have heard about the migrants entering in large numbers into El Paso. What you haven’t heard from public officials is not always 100% correct. Sometimes you need to read between the lines or do some research on your own.
El Paso’s Famous 3D Balloon Mural Series Grows To #11 With ‘Love’
Local artist Tino Ortega is spreading 'Love' with the latest addition of his 3D balloon mural series across El Paso. El Paso muralist Tino Otega is back with a new 3D balloon mural in East El Paso off Geronimo. So far, Ortega has created eleven murals, including his latest Love-themed 3D Balloon mural (minus one short-lived mural near the convention center in downtown El Paso).
Celebrate Fall At Nopal Nation’s First-Ever Fall Fest At Outlet Shoppes at El Paso
Fall has arrived which means the return of Fall festivals in the borderland!. If outdoor Fall festivals are your thing then Nopal Nations' first-ever Fall Fest is where you need to be. Every weekend in October Nopal Nation Patio Grill will be hosting a family-friendly Fall Fest. Nopal Nation is...
lascruces.com
Keith Austin puts a ring on his museum
Take a look at your hand. Are you wearing a wedding ring, graduation ring, award ring, or something you just enjoy seeing on your finger? Ever wonder why there are so many different rings?. That question bothered Keith Austin, owner of Austin’s Jewelry located at 230 East Idaho at Foster....
People In El Paso Dearly Miss the Lovely Mountain Shadow Lake
Some lucky people in El Paso had the awesome opportunity to party at Mountain Shadow Lake. Unfortunately, I was not around when parties were lit at Mountain Shadow Lake many years ago. But thankfully, there are a couple of YouTube videos you can enjoy as a blast from the past....
City seeks volunteers for weed clean-up event while battling staffing shortage
EL PASO, Texas– Monsoon season brings rains to the Borderland, but the weeds that are left have some city workers strained. With several vacancies, the city is turning to a clean-up effort that serves as volunteer hours for high schoolers in the Borderland. This week the city has come out with a plan to clear The post City seeks volunteers for weed clean-up event while battling staffing shortage appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
El Paso man travels to Orlando in response to Hurricane Ian
EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man is making the journey from his home in Texas to Orlando, Florida as a volunteer for the American Red Cross. Humberto “Beto” Flores left El Paso on Tuesday with an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) to help people affected by Hurricane Ian.
3 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico
If you happen to live in New Mexico or you travel there often, you are in the right place, because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouse in New Mexico:. What do you think about these steakhouses in New Mexico? Have you ever been to any of them? If you have, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Would you recommend other people to eat at these restaurants? Did you enjoy the food? What about the service and the atmosphere? Feel free to leave your thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to mention your favorite steakhouses in New Mexico too so more people can visit them if they happen to live in the area. If you are a local or you simply know your way around the restaurants in New Mexico, then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations, so don't sky away from sharing them with us in the comments.
lascrucesbulletin.com
New fire station for East Mesa on GO bond
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Nov. 8 general election ballot will include four general obligation bond questions for voters who live in Las Cruces (in addition to the state GO bond questions all New Mexico voters will vote on). The four questions are 1) $6 million affordable housing fund to create homes and jobs; 2) $10 million for a new fire station to enhance public safety and shorten response times; 3) $2 million for park improvements; and 4) $5 million for phase two of the East Mesa Recreation Complex.
KVIA
Lockdown lifted at Harmony School of Innovation (Middle/High) in northeast El Paso
UPDATE: According to a statement from Harmony Public Schools, after a report of a possible security concern from a member of their school community, security protocols were immediately activated, including moving the Harmony School of Innovation- El Paso (Middle-High) campus to "lockdown status." The statement says local law enforcement told...
Get Ready to Rock at Rocking the Rez Pow Wow This Weekend El Paso
There is something happening this weekend that is quite an interesting event. If you at all have ever been curious about the North American Indian ceremony then mark your calendars and save the date. The 11th annual Rocking the Rez Pow Wow and Skate Jam will make another return to...
El Paso and City of Sunland Park staff asked to come up with a solution to mitigate traffic congestion
SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico - During Tuesday's city council meeting, City Representative and Mayor Pro Tempore Peter Svarzbein requested the City Council’s approval to direct city staff from El Paso to develop a solution in coordination with the City of Sunland Park to mitigate traffic congestion on Frontera Road before Sun River Estates Subdivision Preliminary The post El Paso and City of Sunland Park staff asked to come up with a solution to mitigate traffic congestion appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Southern New Mexico State Fair kicks off Wednesday
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Southern New Mexico State Fair is back. The rodeo and carnival kicks of Wednesday morning and runs until October 2. New this year, expect to see the freestyle motocross with the Brigade FMX riders show. Catch some exciting aerial cliffhangers and backflips. The Brigade FMX riders have over 35 years of combined show experience.
ephstigernews.com
Dr.Rocha takes over as EPHS Principal, to make campus security top priority
Changes to leadership were made across EPISD and El Paso High was no exception as they welcomed a new principal. However, students and staff were already familiar with their new leader, Dr. Sandra Rocha. For the past six years, Dr. Rocha spent time as an assistant principal at EPHS and...
KVIA
Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Exhibition opens Friday at Sunland Park Mall
EL PASO, Texas -- Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel Exhibition opens Friday at Sunland Park Mall. Noah Espinola with See Global Entertainment joined ABC-7 at noon to discuss the experience. Tickets start at $22.20 for adults and $16.94 for children (ages 4-12). Discounts are available for seniors, students, military and family bundles.
El Paso wants non-stop flights to Mexico
El Paso wants to reestablish direct flights to Mexico, something the business community and City Council members say will boost business and tourism and help families reconnect with loved ones across the border.
El Paso Animal Services hires Borderland-native veterinarian
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso announced the addition of a new veterinarian who is from right here in the Borderland. El Paso Animal Services hired Dr. Anthony Chacon to the shelter after it experienced an almost year-long vacancy amid a nationwide veterinarian shortage. Dr. Chacon is a borderland-native, growing up […]
Legal cannabis sales impacts traffic for El Paso CBD stores
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It has now been six months since New Mexico has legalized recreational marijuana sales. From April to August, the state has seen over $40 million in sales. The top three cities with the most sales include Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Las Cruces, reaching between $3 million and $14 million. Duke […]
nmsuroundup.com
Update: NM State Police continues investigation into NMSU student’s death
This article contains descriptions of suicide and domestic violence. If needed, the Aggie Health and Wellness Center provides mental health resources for students by visiting wellness.nmsu.edu or calling 575-646-1512. A spokesperson for New Mexico State Police confirmed Friday Sept. 23 that the death of New Mexico State University student Emilia...
