ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

Plea agreements reached by 4 in NC Congress ballot probe

By GARY D. ROBERTSON
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23cVP1_0iBBkPo600

RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — Four people pleaded guilty on Monday to misdemeanors for their roles in absentee ballot fraud in rural North Carolina during the 2016 and 2018 elections. The convictions stemmed from an investigation that in part resulted in a do-over congressional election.

Superior Court Judge Paul Ridgeway accepted the plea agreements in Wake County court, which resulted in no active prison or jail time. Cases against six other defendants remained pending, with hearings scheduled through the end of next month, Wake District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said.

All 10 defendants, according to indictments handed up in 2019, had a common involvement with Leslie McCrae Dowless Jr., a longtime political operative in rural Bladen County.

Dowless also was indicted on more than a dozen state charges, with his case scheduled last year to go to trial last month. He rejected a plea agreement and looked forward to his day in court, according to a friend. But he died in April after being diagnosed with lung cancer. Freeman said at the time that the prosecution of the other cases would continue.

Dowless worked in the 2018 congressional race for then-Republican candidate Mark Harris, who appeared to have received the most votes in the general election for the 9th District seat in south-central North Carolina.

But allegations against Dowless surfaced, and testimony and other information revealed at a State Board of Elections hearing described him running an illegal “ballot harvesting” operation for the 2018 general election in Bladen County. In it, according to testimony, Dowless and his helpers gathered up hundreds of absentee ballots from voters by offering to put them in the mail.

Some of workers said they were directed to collect blank or incomplete ballots, forge signatures on them and even fill in votes for local candidates. It is generally against the law in North Carolina for anyone other than the voter or a family member to handle someone’s completed ballot.

The election board voted unanimously to order a new 9th District election. No charges were filed against Harris, who didn't run in the subsequent election won in September 2019 by Republican Dan Bishop. The state investigation also led to charges of similar absentee ballot activities in Bladen for the 2016 general election and 2018 primary.

Those in court on Monday — Rebecca D. Thompson; Tonia Marie Gordon; Ginger Shae Eason; and Kelly Hendrix — all pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess absentee ballots. They all received suspended jail sentences, probation and 100 hours of community service.

Each of the four originally had been indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit felony obstruction of justice and possessing illegally an absentee ballot that belonged to someone else.

Freeman described the plea agreements as appropriate, identifying the defendants as local residents who met Dowless and agreed to help him out. Hendrix, who was indicted for both the 2016 and 2018 elections, met Dowless while she worked at a Hardee’s in Bladen County, according to Freeman.

“Mr. Dowless really was the ringleader in organizing all of this,” Freeman told the judge. “The individuals involved in these cases often were doing it out of some affiliation or feeling loyalty to him — maybe a little bit of money here and there.” Most elections-related prosecutions are handled by Freeman, as the DA of the county containing Raleigh, the state capital.

The district attorney said Gordon, who was indicted in relation to the 2016 general election, told investigators that Dowless paid her $100 for every 20 completed absentee ballot request forms and $5 for every completed absentee ballot she collected. Collecting the request forms isn't necessarily unlawful.

Hendrix attorney Pete Wood told Ridgeway the plea agreement was a “good outcome” for his client: “Why did she do what she did? Because she was friends with Mr. Dowless ... that doesn't excuse it.”

The legal cases for the defendants were delayed in large part due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which slowed court proceedings. Freeman also waited while a federal case against Dowless was resolved.

Dowless pleaded guilty in June 2021 to obtaining illegal Social Security benefits while concealing payments for political work he performed. He had worked for Harris' campaign during some of the time scrutinized by federal prosecutors. He received a six-month prison sentence that he never served when his health deteriorated.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida

CHARLESTON, S.C. — (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian set its sights on South Carolina's coast Friday and the historic city of Charleston, with forecasters predicting a storm surge and floods after the megastorm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and left people trapped in their homes. With all...
CHARLESTON, SC
KRMG

Civil rights lawyer John Burris confronts police narratives

OAKLAND, Calif. — (AP) — Before John Burris became the go-to lawyer for Northern California families grieving a loved one killed by police, the civil rights legend was a child suspicious of the Santa Claus narrative. He didn't understand why Santa was white. He was confused by Santa's...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
County
Bladen County, NC
Bladen County, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
KRMG

TikTok politics: Candidates turn to it 'for better or worse'

Wade Herring didn't know the teenage voter who approached him at a restaurant over the weekend. But she knew Herring, a Democrat running for Congress in Georgia, from his campaign videos on TikTok. To Herring, a 63-year-old Savannah attorney, it was proof of TikTok's precision-guided ability to reach young voters...
GEORGIA STATE
KRMG

Hold fire: Re-enactors fear being targeted by NY gun law

ALBANY, N.Y. — (AP) — Some historical battle re-enactors in New York are holding their musket fire because of worries over the state's new gun rules — an unplanned side effect of a law designed to protect the public's safety. The law that went into effect this...
LAW
KRMG

Hurricane Ian: Storm churns toward Carolina coast (live updates)

Ian regained hurricane strength Thursday afternoon and is taking aim at the coast of South Carolina with an expected third landfall on Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Meanwhile, Floridians were assessing the damage after the storm made landfall Wednesday as a powerful Category 4 hurricane near Cayo Costa.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absentee Ballots#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Nc Congress#Superior Court#Republican
KRMG

Bodies and floatplane parts recovered from Puget Sound

SEATTLE — (AP) — The bodies of some of the 10 victims and most of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound earlier this month have been recovered. Island County Emergency Management confirmed Thursday that multiple bodies were recovered, but Deputy Director Eric Brooks said he wasn't yet able to confirm the number, The Seattle Times reported.
SEATTLE, WA
KRMG

Storm-battered Florida businesses face arduous rebuilding

Walt Disney World and other tourist attractions in central Florida appeared to have avoided severe damage from Hurricane Ian. But many businesses on the state's southwestern coast were hammered and face a long rebuilding process. In Fort Myers, video posted on social media showed the Times Square, a colorful area...
FLORIDA STATE
KRMG

Ex-PG&E execs to pay $117M to settle lawsuit over wildfires

OAKLAND, Calif. — (AP) — Former executives and directors of Pacific Gas & Electric have agreed to pay $117 million to settle a lawsuit over devastating 2017 and 2018 California wildfires sparked by the utility's equipment, it was announced Thursday. The settlement was announced by the PG&E Fire...
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
KRMG

Study finds that climate change added 10% to Ian's rainfall

Climate change added at least 10% more rain to Hurricane Ian, a study prepared immediately after the storm shows. Thursday's research, which is not peer-reviewed, compared peak rainfall rates during the real storm to about 20 different computer scenarios of a model with Hurricane Ian's characteristics slamming into the Sunshine State in a world with no human-caused climate change.
FLORIDA STATE
KRMG

Man plays the same numbers 200 times -- and wins $1M in Virginia Lottery

A Virginia man decided to play his birth month and year in a Pick 4 promotion -- 200 times for one drawing. And when those numbers came up, he found himself $1 million richer. Al Ghaemi, 57, a retired real estate investor from Alexandria, played the 0-2-6-5 numbers 200 times for the Sept. 6 drawing in the Virginia Lottery, lottery officials said in a news release. When those numbers were drawn, each of his tickets won the game’s top prize of $5,000, giving him a cool million.
VIRGINIA STATE
KRMG

NOAA: Tampa Bay dropped 5 feet in storm reverse surge

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — The waters of Tampa Bay dropped 5 feet (1.5 meters) in a phenomenon known as reverse storm surge as powerful Hurricane Ian passed to the south, weather officials say. Then, it came back, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The exposed...
ENVIRONMENT
KRMG

Former NFL player, 2nd rock climber found dead in California

IDYLLWILD, Calif. — (AP) — Two rock climbers, including a former NFL player, were found dead near a Southern California peak after rescue crews responded to reports of injuries, authorities said. The climbers were identified Thursday as Chelsea Walsh, 33, and Gavin Escobar, 31. Rescuers were called around...
NFL
KRMG

Xiyu Lin makes late eagle to take LPGA lead in Texas

THE COLONY, Texas — (AP) — Xiyu Lin of China made a 10-foot eagle putt on the par-5 17th hole Thursday that sent her to a 6-under 65 and a one-shot lead in The Ascendant LPGA. The late eagle from Lin, twice a runner-up on the LPGA Tour...
TEXAS STATE
KRMG

Two students fall out of window during fight in classroom, video shows

SAINT BERNARD, Ohio — A fight inside an Ohio classroom ended with two students falling out of a window, and the terrifying moments were caught on camera. The video was taken on Tuesday, and shows two students on the upper floor of the St. Bernard-Elmwood Place Jr./Sr. High School, the school’s superintendent, Mimi Webb, confirmed to WLWT.
SAINT BERNARD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy