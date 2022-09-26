Kevin Durant goes off on Twitter: This s--- is why I don't like talking to lames like you

Kevin Durant: This s— here is why I don’t like talkin to lames like you. This isn’t the question he asked but you love engagement on twitter so u will twist s— up. Matt Brooks: Kevin Durant on whether he’ll put in another trade request if the Nets struggle… “I don’t feel like I’ve gotta prove anything to Net fans after 3 years. I’m committed to moving forward with this team. If you’ve got doubts, that’s on you.”

New for ⁦@YahooSports⁩: Nets need more than 'culture' to prove questions stemming from Kevin Durant's trade demand won't loom over season

After a summer of drama and speculation, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Steve Nash and Sean Marks all broke their silence. What led Durant to his trade request and how the Nets move forward:

Why did Kevin Durant request a trade?

KD: “A lot of uncertainty (last yr), which built some doubt in my mind about the next 4 years in my career. I’m getting older & I want to be in a place that’s stable & trying to build a championship culture. So I had some doubts about that.” – 3:17 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Peyton Watson said he played against KD, Kyrie, PG, and his “big bro” Westbrook this summer. – 1:33 PM

Jabari Smith says he's most looking forward to playing against LeBron and KD in the NBA. Says he looked up to both of them growing up.

“[Rather than hold a grudge against Kevin, it’s better] to say, ‘alright, if that’s the way he feels, what’s going on here? What do we need to change? Is it personnel driven? Is it logistics? Processes? What is it?’” Marks said during his joint press conference with Nash to conclude Monday’s Media Day availability. “What can we do to get back to that? I totally understand his frustration. I don’t know if there was anybody more frustrated than the two of us [Marks and Nash]. We’re all-in on this. We all know what’s at stake here, what our ultimate goal is.” -via New York Daily News / September 26, 2022

“At the end of the year, I think it gets blown a little out of proportion because you lose,” Nash said. “So then everything is heightened. Everyone is emotional. Everyone is frustrated. Now looking back we did a lot of great things last year. We survived a stretch of the season without our three stars.” -via New York Daily News / September 26, 2022

Gerald Bourguet: “I did forget about that whole Brooklyn situation this summer! You know me, I don’t ever want to leave here. This is like my new home.” – Mikal Bridges on Kevin Durant trade rumors and still being with the Suns -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / September 26, 2022