The Santa Clara men's cross country team photos are so bizarre, and we can't stop looking

Normally, the headshots on a team website are nothing more than another identifier for the athletes on that team. Something to go along with the typical height, weight, hometown info to put a face with the name.

What it isn’t normally is a way for a team show its personality. At least not before the Santa Clara University men’s cross country and track and field team had a say. The team uploaded its 2022-23 roster to the athletics website presumably sometime before the start of the season in early September, and the headshots accompanying each athlete are incredible.

Just look at these.

Between the unsure and teethy smiles of the Dupree brothers (I assume they’re brothers) to the half mustache of EJ Odocayen Cruz to the mutton on Spencer Fischer and all the confused smiles and mustaches in between, there’s something new to find every time you scroll through the roster.

Even funnier, I’m not sure the bit is new. It’s just growing. A look back at last year’s roster shows a few personalities shining through, though it’s clearly taken on a life of its own this season.