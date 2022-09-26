The Secret to Ina Garten's Best Chocolate Recipes Is This Cocoa Powder That's Available on Amazon

From her chocolate brownie pudding to her world-famous Beatty’s chocolate cake , there’s no denying Ina Garten has the most amazing chocolate recipes . They are always so rich, creamy, and delicious — and they’ll make your mouth water just thinking about them! One of the secrets behind her famous chocolate desserts? A specific cocoa powder that she recommends on her website, which you can buy on Amazon !

The Barefoot Contessa recommends the Pernigotti Cocoa Powder on her website . This ingredient has changed names — it’s now known as the ChefShop Cocoa Powder — and it comes in a 1 kilo (or 2.2-pound) bag on Amazon .

The cocoa powder is made from an Italian chocolate maker and contains the flavor of Dutch cocoa and vanilla. It has less fat removed than other cocoas, making it extremely rich and flavorful (which is why Garten’s recipes are so, so good).

In addition to the fabulous desserts you can make with this ChefShop Cocoa Powder , you can also whip up a decadent cup of hot cocoa, according to reviewers on Amazon.

“This is the best cocoa powder I’ve ever used,” one person wrote, adding that they can’t tell a difference between this and the original Pernigotti Cocoa. “This is so rich, and the hint of vanilla is wonderful. It elevates even simple dishes such as brownies and hot cocoa.”

Another said, “This is an excellent, all-purpose, full-flavored cocoa powder. It contains a touch of vanilla which is perfect for a rich and luscious cup of morning hot chocolate, and it bakes up into a delicious chocolate cake.” They also add theirs to the bottom of cake pans or in brownie recipes. It has many uses for chocolate lovers!

Now that it’s hot chocolate season (!!), you’ll definitely want a bag of this high-quality hot cocoa in your pantry. It also makes for a perfect gift for the foodies in your life.

ChefShop Cocoa Powder, Amazon – $28.95

This cocoa powder is made with Dutch processed cocoa and vanilla, for a rich, chocolatey taste that is unparalleled. This is Ina Garten’s preferred brand for her desserts, and it also works extremely well mixed with milk for hot cocoa. Store in the bag it comes in or in an airtight container, so it will be fresh whenever you are in the mood for baking.

