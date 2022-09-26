ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

The Secret to Ina Garten's Best Chocolate Recipes Is This Cocoa Powder That's Available on Amazon

By Sydni Ellis
SheKnows
SheKnows
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IRxUn_0iBBhn0R00

From her chocolate brownie pudding to her world-famous Beatty’s chocolate cake , there’s no denying Ina Garten has the most amazing chocolate recipes . They are always so rich, creamy, and delicious — and they’ll make your mouth water just thinking about them! One of the secrets behind her famous chocolate desserts? A specific cocoa powder that she recommends on her website, which you can buy on Amazon !

The Barefoot Contessa recommends the Pernigotti Cocoa Powder on her website . This ingredient has changed names — it’s now known as the ChefShop Cocoa Powder — and it comes in a 1 kilo (or 2.2-pound) bag on Amazon .

The cocoa powder is made from an Italian chocolate maker and contains the flavor of Dutch cocoa and vanilla. It has less fat removed than other cocoas, making it extremely rich and flavorful (which is why Garten’s recipes are so, so good).

In addition to the fabulous desserts you can make with this ChefShop Cocoa Powder , you can also whip up a decadent cup of hot cocoa, according to reviewers on Amazon.

“This is the best cocoa powder I’ve ever used,” one person wrote, adding that they can’t tell a difference between this and the original Pernigotti Cocoa. “This is so rich, and the hint of vanilla is wonderful. It elevates even simple dishes such as brownies and hot cocoa.”

Another said, “This is an excellent, all-purpose, full-flavored cocoa powder. It contains a touch of vanilla which is perfect for a rich and luscious cup of morning hot chocolate, and it bakes up into a delicious chocolate cake.” They also add theirs to the bottom of cake pans or in brownie recipes. It has many uses for chocolate lovers!

Now that it’s hot chocolate season (!!), you’ll definitely want a bag of this high-quality hot cocoa in your pantry. It also makes for a perfect gift for the foodies in your life.

ChefShop Cocoa Powder, Amazon – $28.95

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kUXs5_0iBBhn0R00
Courtesy of Amazon.

This cocoa powder is made with Dutch processed cocoa and vanilla, for a rich, chocolatey taste that is unparalleled. This is Ina Garten’s preferred brand for her desserts, and it also works extremely well mixed with milk for hot cocoa. Store in the bag it comes in or in an airtight container, so it will be fresh whenever you are in the mood for baking.

Before you go, check out the gallery below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Id6nq_0iBBhn0R00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Aldi’s Latest Must-Have Bakery Treat Is a Fall-Favorite That’s Full of Flavor

When it comes to fall flavors, pumpkin spice tends to reign supreme. But we think an unsung hero of the season is apple cider. Its sweet apple taste combined with fall spices and a healthy dose of cinnamon gives it a fresh and fruity taste that pairs perfectly with cooler weather, pumpkin patches, and curling up under a blanket beside the fireplace. Now, you can get all that delicious flavor in pastry form with Aldi’s latest fall favorite treat: new Apple Cider Donuts.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Giada De Laurentiis' Elegant & Flavorful Appetizer Uses a Secret Ingredient That's the 'Perfect Balance of Sweet & Savory'

Who says appetizers are for only when you go out? Appetizers are our best friends; they’re always light and delicious (and super easy to make!) Giada De Laurentiis’ new appetizer is not only delicious and simple, but it uses such an interesting secret ingredient. On Sept 23, De Laurentiis uploaded a photo of the mouth-watering starter dish with the caption, “These crostini are simple, elegant, and pack a lot of sumptuous truffle flavor into every bite. The secret is truffle honey – it has the perfect balance of sweet and savory- and it pairs exceptionally well with Parmigiano Reggiano, which is...
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ina Garten
TheStreet

Wendy's Brings Back a Classic, Unique Sandwich

Fast food, at least among the major burger and chicken chains, has become a battle of copycats. If one brand scores a hit with a unique take on a hamburger or a chicken sandwich, you can expect every player in the space to release a variation on that product. That's...
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

The Worst Breakfast Cereals You Need To Stop Buying At The Grocery Store Because They're So Bad For You

When you need a quick breakfast in a pinch, reaching for a box of cereal to pour into a bowl may be your number one option. However, health experts warn that many breakfast cereals can be damaging to your overall health due to soaring sugar content, a lack of nutritional value, and a plethora of processed ingredients. Overall, sugary cereal is never the best way to start your day, but some are even worse than others.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milk Chocolate#Cocoa#Food Drink#The Chefshop Cocoa Powder#Italian#Dutch
People

Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off

“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day.  To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
SHOPPING
shefinds

2 Pre-Packaged Meals No One Should Be Buying At The Grocery Store Anymore Because They’re So Bad For Your Overall Health

Many Americans reach for pre-packaged, processed foods when shopping at the grocery store because they’re quick, convenient, and, of course, tasty. However, all that convenience will often cost you nutrition, and could even put you at risk of serious health complications. Dietitian Meredith Mishan, MS, RDN, says that’s because these meals are typically filled with preservatives like sodium. “Eating a diet high in sodium can contribute to hypertension (high blood pressure—also known as the silent killer), heart disease, and even stroke,” she says. “According to the American Heart Association, the recommended daily limit is 2,300 mg sodium per day, though ideally, they recommend no more than 1,500 mg per day. Frozen dinners can easily contribute over half of the 2000mg recommended daily sodium limit, in just one meal!” Uh-oh!
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The Fast Food Meat You Should Stop Eating Immediately

This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 04/03/2022. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC. Women are at especially high risk—cardiovascular disease causes 1 in 3 deaths in women each year. While things like genetics can play a role, a healthy diet and lifestyle are the best ways to prevent putting yourself at risk of heart-related illness.
LIFESTYLE
shefinds

Wendy’s Customers Are Losing It Over The Return Of This Popular Sandwich: ‘I Just Dropped Everything’

Wendy’s fans, assemble— the popular fast food chain just announced the return of its iconic ‘Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger’ to the Made to Crave menu. This sandwich will now be available this fall, alongside the restaurant’s ‘Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger,’ ‘Big Bacon Classic Cheeseburger,’ ‘Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich,’ and ‘Asiago Ranch Classic Chicken Club.’ Fans on Twitter couldn’t be more excited, as the return of the menu item for many, has been long-awaited.
RESTAURANTS
Kiplinger

Amazon Outlet: Where to Get Hot (and Cheap) Overstock Deals Online

You don’t have to be all that old to remember the excitement of “outlet shopping” – hitting special shopping centers (or even whole towns – Freeport, Maine, anyone?) for deals on overstock, returned, or sometimes separate bargain-lines of product. It only makes sense that the nation’s biggest online retailer, Amazon.com, would play this game with its own outlet – without the bricks and mortar (and ancillary candy and fudge vendors).
SHOPPING
shefinds

5 Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Spike Your Blood Sugar

Ah, sugar—most of us would probably agree it makes food taste incredible. Unfortunately for those of us cursed with a serious sweet tooth, though, eating too much of it can cause some serious damage to our health and lead to issues like inflammation, weight gain, diabetes, and serious disease over time. Of course, a little bit of dessert now and then won’t kill you, but there are a few less obvious options that may have worked their way into your daily diet and could be causing major blood sugar spikes, making it difficult for you to lose weight.
WEIGHT LOSS
SheKnows

SheKnows

69K+
Followers
8K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy