Read full article on original website
Related
brides.com
Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline
They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
Nick Kyrgios goes BALLISTIC at Tennis Australia because he and best mate Thanasi Kokkinakis couldn't get a court to practice on in 'world's biggest tennis academy' in Melbourne
Nick Kyrgios has called out Tennis Australia on social media after he and Thanasi Kokkinakis were unable to get on a court at the 'world's biggest tennis academy' in Melbourne. The Australian Open men's doubles winners were joined by comedian Elliot Loney, who made light of the bizarre scenario in...
Behind the 'raw' photo of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal that captures their enduring friendship
Photographer Ella Ling expected Roger Federer's farewell from tennis to be charged with emotion -- though when the moment arrived, the outpouring of tears and adulation caught her by surprise.
Max Verstappen is ‘one of the most talented F1 drivers ever’, says Lando Norris
Lando Norris has labelled Max Verstappen as “one of the most talented drivers ever to come into Formula 1” with the Dutchman on the verge of a second world title. Should results go his way, the Red Bull star can defend his crown at the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend - he currently has a 116-point lead over Charles Leclerc at the top of the Driver Standings. Verstappen has won the last five races, stretching back to France in mid-July, and with 11 Grand Prix victories this season has the opportunity to break Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher’s joint-record...
RELATED PEOPLE
Sporting News
Rod Laver praises Nick Kyrgios transformation after Wimbledon final mistake
Australian tennis legend Rod Laver has expressed his relief at seeing Nick Kyrgios realise some of his potential this year. After a difficult 2021, Kyrgios has had an unforgettable 2022 to date, winning the Australian Open men's doubles title before making the singles final at Wimbledon. The 27-year-old also beat...
Simone Biles Explains Her Situation: Sports World Reacts
Simone Biles' future in gymnastics is a bit unclear at the moment. That being said, she made it known on Monday night that she has not retired. Biles responded to a tweet that read: "My daughter learned that @Simone_Biles retired today and she has cried literally for the last hour."
lastwordonsports.com
The Laver Cup and the Real Contenders for the 2023 Slams
I know I’m not the only one that was surprised by Team World’s win over Team Europe at this year’s Laver Cup. Initially, the rosters seemed completely lopsided… with the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Sir Andy Murray, and Novak Djokovic on one side. Sure, Nadal and Federer were only at the tournament for one day, but, if you would have told me that the team with the infamous ‘Big Four’ would fall victim to a team composed of players with zero Grand Slams, let alone no Grand Slam finalists… I would have called you crazy, no doubt. Yet here we are: Team World has gotten the result.
Comments / 0