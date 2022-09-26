ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

brides.com

Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline

They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Nick Kyrgios goes BALLISTIC at Tennis Australia because he and best mate Thanasi Kokkinakis couldn't get a court to practice on in 'world's biggest tennis academy' in Melbourne

Nick Kyrgios has called out Tennis Australia on social media after he and Thanasi Kokkinakis were unable to get on a court at the 'world's biggest tennis academy' in Melbourne. The Australian Open men's doubles winners were joined by comedian Elliot Loney, who made light of the bizarre scenario in...
TENNIS
The Independent

Max Verstappen is ‘one of the most talented F1 drivers ever’, says Lando Norris

Lando Norris has labelled Max Verstappen as “one of the most talented drivers ever to come into Formula 1” with the Dutchman on the verge of a second world title. Should results go his way, the Red Bull star can defend his crown at the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend - he currently has a 116-point lead over Charles Leclerc at the top of the Driver Standings. Verstappen has won the last five races, stretching back to France in mid-July, and with 11 Grand Prix victories this season has the opportunity to break Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher’s joint-record...
MOTORSPORTS
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
Sporting News

Rod Laver praises Nick Kyrgios transformation after Wimbledon final mistake

Australian tennis legend Rod Laver has expressed his relief at seeing Nick Kyrgios realise some of his potential this year. After a difficult 2021, Kyrgios has had an unforgettable 2022 to date, winning the Australian Open men's doubles title before making the singles final at Wimbledon. The 27-year-old also beat...
TENNIS
The Spun

Simone Biles Explains Her Situation: Sports World Reacts

Simone Biles' future in gymnastics is a bit unclear at the moment. That being said, she made it known on Monday night that she has not retired. Biles responded to a tweet that read: "My daughter learned that @Simone_Biles retired today and she has cried literally for the last hour."
GYMNASTICS
lastwordonsports.com

The Laver Cup and the Real Contenders for the 2023 Slams

I know I’m not the only one that was surprised by Team World’s win over Team Europe at this year’s Laver Cup. Initially, the rosters seemed completely lopsided… with the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Sir Andy Murray, and Novak Djokovic on one side. Sure, Nadal and Federer were only at the tournament for one day, but, if you would have told me that the team with the infamous ‘Big Four’ would fall victim to a team composed of players with zero Grand Slams, let alone no Grand Slam finalists… I would have called you crazy, no doubt. Yet here we are: Team World has gotten the result.
TENNIS

