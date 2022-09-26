ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Florida property attorney reveals what to do if your home is damaged during Hurricane Ian and shares tips on how to protect your property - as Sunshine State is battered by 'monstrous' storm

A Florida property attorney has revealed tips to help you deal with the aftermath of a 'monstrous' storm as the Sunshine State is hit by 'monstrous' Hurricane Ian. Kailey, a property attorney in Florida who represents homeowners who have claims against their insurance company for any form of property damage, usually caused by a storm, shared tips with her fellow residents whose lives could well be upended by Hurricane Ian, a category four storm that has just hit the southwestern tip of the state. .
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Household hacks to know as Hurricane Ian hits Florida

In the event of extreme weather, it's vital to always be prepared. As powerful Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, people in the area were doing just that. There's a long list Floridians and others in Ian's path were likely checking off - from boarding up windows to lining up sandbags to diverting water from their homes. But there's always more than can be done if you have the time (or necessary help).
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

When and where will Hurricane Ian hit Florida? Here’s the updated forecast track

Nearly all of Florida — except areas south of Lake Okeechobee and the Panhandle — is in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. The latest forecast track shows the hurricane making landfall near Englewood and Port Charlotte, then moving northeast toward Orlando and Central Florida. The Gulf coast from Bonita Springs north to Tarpon Springs is under a ...
FLORIDA STATE
#National Weather Service#Hurricanes
fox13news.com

Tracking Hurricane Ian: Landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida

As of Wednesday morning, Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in southwest Florida, most likely north of Fort Myers, meaning that area will be on the right side of the eye and face high storm surge levels. FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg breaks down the forecast path and impacts from Tampa Bay to Fort Myers to Polk County.
FORT MYERS, FL
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian: Timeline for storm's impact in Central Florida counties

As Hurricane Ian nears Central Florida, the FOX 35 Storm Team continues to track when the local area could see potential impacts. On Tuesday, Ian strengthened into a major Category 3 hurricane moving over western Cuba. The storm is forecast to head toward Florida, approaching the west coast of Florida as a major category 4 hurricane.
FLORIDA STATE
NWS
WMBB

10 PM CDT UPDATE: Hurricane Ian Continues to Strengthen

This story is no longer being updated. Click here for the latest forecast. 10 PM Update PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The track of Ian continues to shift to the east. With every forecast shift east, the impacts across our area will be less. Most of the panhandle at this point will see less than […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
brevardtimes.com

NOAA: Hurricane Ian Track To Hit Florida, Spaghetti Models

MIAMI, Florida – NOAA’s National Hurricane Center issued a Public Advisory at 11 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Monday, September 26, 2022, due to the presence of Hurricane Ian over the central Caribbean that is forecast to make landfall on the Gulf Coast of Florida. Hurricane Ian Projected...
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

Hurricane Ian Monday Evening Update: Newest Timeline and Track

A Hurricane Warning is now in effect for Tampa Bay counties. The hope continues to be that Hurricane Ian stays far away from the coastline of Tampa Bay. Models have shown different paths for the storm – but regardless it’s clear that we will see significant effects from Ian’s visit. The newest track at 5pm again bumped east, putting landfall north of Tampa. Evacuations are already underway tonight. See more info on evacuations for your neighborhood in the Storm Center on our homepage.
TAMPA, FL
wmfe.org

DeSantis urges people living along the I-4 corridor to prepare ahead of Ian

Gov. Ron DeSantis and state emergency personnel say Hurricane Ian could land in South Florida and then rip across the state before exiting into the Atlantic. With Ian possibly moving across the interior of Florida, Central Floridians should be actively preparing for the hurricane and heeding the advice of emergency officials.
FLORIDA STATE

