Read full article on original website
Related
inforney.com
Another company establishes new manufacturing facility in Texas
(The Center Square) – Another company has established a new manufacturing facility in Texas. The Ziegenfelder Company, a frozen dessert manufacturer famous for its Twin Pops, is building a new manufacturing facility in Lockhart, south of Austin. It’s pledged to invest more than $29 million on the facility and create 100 new jobs.
inforney.com
Border agents pursue criminals, others illegally entering U.S. who evade law enforcement
(The Center Square) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector of Texas are working with Texas law enforcement to pursue and apprehend criminals, convicted sex offenders and human smugglers in the southern most region of the state. They are largely pursuing gotaways, those...
inforney.com
Hurricane Ian weakens to Category 3, but still hammers Florida with ‘catastrophic’ winds, surge
MIAMI — After days of anxious waiting and preparation, Hurricane Ian weakened to a Category 3 just hours after crashing ashore near Punta Gorda with “catastrophic” winds — marking the beginning of the end for the historic storm. However, Southwest Florida is still being pounded with...
inforney.com
Devastating hurricane to make Florida landfall soon
MIAMI — Ian strengthened early Wednesday into an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane that is close to Cat 5 strength. The hurricane is forecast to whip Florida with catastrophic winds, flooding rain and life-threatening storm surge as it gets closer to a west coast landfall Wednesday afternoon. The storm...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
inforney.com
Florida watching, with Hurricane Ian expected to rapidly intensify
MIAMI — A large swath of Florida’s Gulf Coast is under hurricane and storm surge watches and warnings Monday from Category 2 Hurricane Ian, which whipped up overnight and is expected to turn into a major storm as it heads toward a potential first landfall in western Cuba.
inforney.com
Hurricane Ian forecast to strike west Florida earlier and harder as track moves south
MIAMI — Hurricane Ian’s projected path shifted to the south Tuesday and farther away from Tampa Bay, a heavily populated region highly vulnerable to storm surge flooding, but the storm was still shaping up as a potential wide-ranging disaster for Florida. Much of the peninsula was under hurricane...
Comments / 0