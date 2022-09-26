ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Another company establishes new manufacturing facility in Texas

(The Center Square) – Another company has established a new manufacturing facility in Texas. The Ziegenfelder Company, a frozen dessert manufacturer famous for its Twin Pops, is building a new manufacturing facility in Lockhart, south of Austin. It’s pledged to invest more than $29 million on the facility and create 100 new jobs.
Devastating hurricane to make Florida landfall soon

MIAMI — Ian strengthened early Wednesday into an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane that is close to Cat 5 strength. The hurricane is forecast to whip Florida with catastrophic winds, flooding rain and life-threatening storm surge as it gets closer to a west coast landfall Wednesday afternoon. The storm...
Florida watching, with Hurricane Ian expected to rapidly intensify

MIAMI — A large swath of Florida’s Gulf Coast is under hurricane and storm surge watches and warnings Monday from Category 2 Hurricane Ian, which whipped up overnight and is expected to turn into a major storm as it heads toward a potential first landfall in western Cuba.
