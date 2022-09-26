Read full article on original website
The all-new 2023 Ford Super Duty makes its debut tomorrow, and we've already seen glimpses of the truck from several teasers, including one that confirms the return of a Power Stroke diesel engine option. This reveal is big news for the state of Kentucky where the Super Duty is assembled, so much that the governor has proclaimed the reveal date (September 27, 2022) will be known as KenTRUCKy Day. Furthermore, the entire state (for one day only) will be known as KenTRUCKy. Be sure to address your outgoing mail accordingly.
Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Blue Oval has been working on updating or debuting new faces on all of its truck products and most recently expanded those “facelifts” to include its hardest workers: the Super Duty line. Ford revealed its new 2023 F-Series Super Duty trucks just a half hour ago, equipped to be easier to work tough (or fun) jobs and capable for any line of duty customers and their fleets need to tackle. Not only that, but they look sleek enough to hold meetings in.
