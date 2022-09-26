Universal UNIVRS – a first-of-its-kind retail destination – is now open at Universal CityWalk Hollywood, bringing favorite NBCUniversal brands to life in new ways. UNIVRS leans into the “get it before it’s gone” drop culture mindset through limited-edition style-driven merchandise featuring favorite characters like Felix the Cat, Universal Monsters, and the Minions, as well as memorable moments from iconic Universal movies, including “Jurassic Park” and “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO