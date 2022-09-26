Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Remembering Congressman Mark Souder
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Mark Souder, who represented northeast Indiana in the U.S. House of Representatives for more than 15 years, died at 72 after a months-long battle with pancreatic cancer. Former Fort Wayne mayor Paul Helmke, who ran against Souder in the Republican Primary in 2002 and...
Slain Indiana officer's fiancée recalls her life at funeral
RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana police officer who died last week after being shot in the head during an August traffic stop was remembered by her fiancée Monday during her funeral as an upbeat person who was the love of her life. Hundreds of mourners, many of them police officers, filled Richmond High School for services for Officer Seara Burton, 28. The Richmond officer died on Sept. 18, more than two weeks after she was removed from life support and later moved to hospice care. Her fiancée, Sierra Neal, said they felt an immediate connection when they met during the summer of 2021. The couple was days away from getting married when Burton was shot. Neal said Burton. a four-year Richmond police veteran, loved her job and managed to stay upbeat no matter what happened while she was on duty.
Biden appears to look for deceased Indiana congresswoman in crowd: 'Where's Jackie?'
WASHINGTON D.C. - President Joe Biden forgot about the death of Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski while at an event Wednesday, repeatedly searching the crowd for her and calling her name while on stage. Biden made the grim mistake during an appearance at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and...
WTHI
News 10's Susan Dinkel is a proud mom with her daughters on the homecoming court
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a proud moment for News 10's Susan Dinkel. She missed work Monday because she was attending Terre Haute North Vigo High School's fall homecoming coronation - and she had two good reasons to be there. Both of her daughters, Lilly and Claire, were...
