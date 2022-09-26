ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kewaunee County, WI

Wisconsin Family Hunkers Down As Hurricane Ian Rolls In

ORLANDO, FLA (WTAQ) – A Howard family is getting an upclose look at Hurricane Ian. Jerome Allen, his wife and two children, planned a family getaway to Orlando, Florida a year ago. After flying in last Saturday they’ve had a couple of days to visit the theme parks. But...
Pay No Attention To That Text From The Mayor

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford is warning residents against the most recent scam. Woodford tweeted Tuesday night, explaining to residents that he did not send out the text messages that claim to be from him asking for feedback on community issues. The city is looking into...
Green Bay Apartment Complex Damaged By Fire

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — A Green Bay Apartment building was damaged by fire Wednesday morning on the city’s west side. Fire officials say they were called out just before 7 am to the 1100 block of Minahan street and found an apartment building with smoke coming from both levels.
Neenah Woman Killed in Calumet County Crash

CALUMET COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Neenah woman died in a crash involving a dump truck and SUV in Calumet County Tuesday. It happened just after 7:30 a.m. on State Highway 114 at State Park Road. Numerous calls to dispatch reported that the vehicles were on fire. Upon arrival,...
Blinding Sun May Have Contributed To Fatal Crash

HARRISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A woman died in a crash involving a dump truck and a SUV in Calumet County Tuesday. It happened just after 7:30 a.m. on State Highway 114 at State Park Road. Numerous calls to dispatch reported that the vehicles were on fire. Upon arrival, crews...
Fatal Crashes With One Common Denominator

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Police are saying the sun played a factor in several recent, fatal crashes. An SUV driver turned into a dump truck and was killed last week in Harrison. The SUV driver likely had limited visibility due to the sunlight. “It’s just situation awareness,” said...
Cops Cleared In Fatal Shooting

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The two Appleton police officers who fatally shot a man during a standoff last month will not face criminal charges. Officers Bryce Rudebeck and Tony Shuman shot Daniel Pesavento in his N. Birchwood Avenue driveway Aug. 12. Pesavento, 29, was taken to the hospital, where he died.
APPLETON, WI

