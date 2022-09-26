Read full article on original website
newstalk941.com
Retrofitting Old Park View Into Cookeville PreK Deemed Feasible
A recently-completed study found retrofitting the current Park View School to become a Cookeville PreK Center would be feasible. The project would free up an estimated 22 classroom spaces around other Cookeville campuses. Putnam County Director of Schools Corby King said the estimated cost could be just under $8 million.
newstalk941.com
Tennessee Tech’s Kappa Sigma Fraternity Earns National Recognition
Tennessee Tech’s Kappa Sigma fraternity earned national recognition as one of the top chapters in North America. The Kappa-Mu chapter was awarded the Founders Award of Chapter Excellence (FACE), the benchmark award in the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Chapter President Nolan Burgess said it recognizes outstanding chapter management, achievement, and program development in all areas of operation.
thunder1320.com
Area students on Fall Break next week
Coffee County schools have announced that Fall Break takes place in the first week of October. Students will be excused from classes beginning Oct. 3, and expected back Monday, Oct. 10 – which is also Columbus Day.
newstalk941.com
Putnam School Board To Gather New Park View 5-8 Estimates From Subcontractors
Putnam County School Board working to gather new cost estimates from subcontractors for the new Park View School’s desired 5th-8th grade addition. Upland Design Architect Kim Chamberlain said there is no deadline to decide on moving forward with that project, but it should be done sooner than later. “At...
newstalk941.com
Local Matters With Sam Brooks: Meet Cookeville High School Assistant Football Coach Marcus Walls
Marcus Walls talks about how football has impacted his life and his time at CHS. On today’s Local Matters…Sam Brooks talks to Marcus Walls, the defensive coordinator for the Cookeville Cavaliers football team. . Marcus talks about being raised in Little Rock, Arkansas and his childhood, looking back...
Grundy County Herald
Savage Gulf becomes 57th Tennessee State Park
Governor Bill Lee and Commissioner David Salyers of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced last Thursday the creation of Savage Gulf State Park in Grundy and Sequatchie counties. “This a special day for Tennessee State Parks,” Lee said. “It’s one of the most spectacular sites in our...
Williamson County Schools ranked third best in state
Several Middle Tennessee school districts have been ranked as the best in the state.
Lebanon parent worries for students who struggle to read with new Tennessee law
It is now state law that if a third grader doesn't do well enough on a statewide test, they can be held back. The law was passed last year and takes effect this school year.
newstalk941.com
Cookeville Electric Sending Crews To Florida In Response To Hurricane Ian
Two Cookeville linemen crews are heading to Lakeland, Florida in response to Hurricane Ian. Electric Department Director Carl Haney said eight men and five trucks left at 11:00 a.m. Thursday. Haney said their main mission is to help restore power to some 60,000 residents. “Cookeville’s been in the same situation...
newstalk941.com
Cookeville-Putnam Senior Center Starts New Parkinson’s Disease Exercise Program
The Cookeville Putnam County Senior Center has started a new program specifically for people with Parkinson’s disease. Director Maxine Frasier said it is though a group called Rock Steady Boxing that provides trained professionals to local affiliates. “That boxing helps create dopamine in their brain which is what is...
newstalk941.com
Livingston Academy Hires JROTC Officer
Livingston Academy taking the next step after hiring an officer for its incoming JROTC program. Director of Schools Donnie Holman said Lieutenant Colonel James Bryant will fill the position. Bryant is a retiring military science professor from Tennessee Tech. He said the school is on track to have the program begin with the next school year.
newstalk941.com
High School Playbook: The Region 4-AAAA Race Heats Up
Upperman and Macon County battle for a top spot in the Region 4-AAAA standings. Every week on The High School Playbook, we break down high school games from around the Upper Cumberland. Upperman tries to keep their hopes for another Region championship alive. Cookeville hosts powerhouse Alcoa. Jackson County looks to keep momentum going into Region play. Hear from them and more as we discuss high school sports this week on The High School Playbook.
newstalk941.com
Local Matters With Ben Rodgers: Fentress County Mayor
Jimmy Johnson talks all things Fentress County while starting his second term. On today’s Local Matters…Ben Rodgers visits with Fentress County Mayor Jimmy Johnson. Jimmy talks about the adjustment it takes from moving from a county commissioner to being a county mayor, the newly elected officials in Fentress County, and projects that are coming to fruition that Jimmy wanted to see completed.
Best public high schools in Tennessee
Find out what Tennessee's top ten public high schools are in 2023, according to Niche.
WBIR
Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
newstalk941.com
Sparta Sewer Moratorium Impacting Local Property Deals
A Sparta citizen voiced concerns to the Mayor and Board of Aldermen Thursday night over the city’s imposed sewer moratorium. Former Mayor Jeff Young allegedly signed the moratorium without the Board’s knowledge before he left office. Resident Ken Bullis said he has a piece of property that he...
generalaviationnews.com
TBM owners gather in Nashville
The TBM Owners and Pilots Association (TBMOPA) met in late September in Nashville for the association’s 2022 convention, attracting owners of all versions of the TBM. The four-day get-together, which included informative sessions, safety-related briefings, and networking, attracted more than 320 people, according to officials with Daher, who co-sponsored the convention.
newstalk941.com
Avery Trace Middle School On Lockdown Thursday Morning
Avery Trace Middle School is on lockdown as of 8:40 Thursday morning after a report of a suspicious person was seen walking around the school with what appeared to be a gun. The School Resource Officer, city police, and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office canvassed the area, and at this time there is no evidence found. Authorities have cleared the outside of Avery Trace.
Roaches, dirty equipment found in Crossville restaurant
A roach in the kitchen was one of nearly half a dozen violations checked off during a recent inspection at a Crossville restaurant.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols senior sends message that all players should hear before entering transfer portal
Tennessee Vols senior wide receiver Ramel Keyton made a statement on Wednesday that all players should hear before entering the NCAA transfer portal. Keyton is a former four-star recruit who hasn’t found much success during his time at Tennessee. The Marietta, GA native had just 20 receptions during his first three seasons with the Vols.
