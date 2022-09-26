ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cookeville, TN

Comments / 0

Related
newstalk941.com

Retrofitting Old Park View Into Cookeville PreK Deemed Feasible

A recently-completed study found retrofitting the current Park View School to become a Cookeville PreK Center would be feasible. The project would free up an estimated 22 classroom spaces around other Cookeville campuses. Putnam County Director of Schools Corby King said the estimated cost could be just under $8 million.
COOKEVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Tennessee Tech’s Kappa Sigma Fraternity Earns National Recognition

Tennessee Tech’s Kappa Sigma fraternity earned national recognition as one of the top chapters in North America. The Kappa-Mu chapter was awarded the Founders Award of Chapter Excellence (FACE), the benchmark award in the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Chapter President Nolan Burgess said it recognizes outstanding chapter management, achievement, and program development in all areas of operation.
COOKEVILLE, TN
thunder1320.com

Area students on Fall Break next week

Coffee County schools have announced that Fall Break takes place in the first week of October. Students will be excused from classes beginning Oct. 3, and expected back Monday, Oct. 10 – which is also Columbus Day.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Gallatin, TN
City
Cookeville, TN
Gallatin, TN
Government
Cookeville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Cookeville, TN
Education
Gallatin, TN
Education
Grundy County Herald

Savage Gulf becomes 57th Tennessee State Park

Governor Bill Lee and Commissioner David Salyers of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced last Thursday the creation of Savage Gulf State Park in Grundy and Sequatchie counties. “This a special day for Tennessee State Parks,” Lee said. “It’s one of the most spectacular sites in our...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus College#Upper Cumberland Campuses
newstalk941.com

Cookeville Electric Sending Crews To Florida In Response To Hurricane Ian

Two Cookeville linemen crews are heading to Lakeland, Florida in response to Hurricane Ian. Electric Department Director Carl Haney said eight men and five trucks left at 11:00 a.m. Thursday. Haney said their main mission is to help restore power to some 60,000 residents. “Cookeville’s been in the same situation...
COOKEVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Livingston Academy Hires JROTC Officer

Livingston Academy taking the next step after hiring an officer for its incoming JROTC program. Director of Schools Donnie Holman said Lieutenant Colonel James Bryant will fill the position. Bryant is a retiring military science professor from Tennessee Tech. He said the school is on track to have the program begin with the next school year.
LIVINGSTON, TN
newstalk941.com

High School Playbook: The Region 4-AAAA Race Heats Up

Upperman and Macon County battle for a top spot in the Region 4-AAAA standings. Every week on The High School Playbook, we break down high school games from around the Upper Cumberland. Upperman tries to keep their hopes for another Region championship alive. Cookeville hosts powerhouse Alcoa. Jackson County looks to keep momentum going into Region play. Hear from them and more as we discuss high school sports this week on The High School Playbook.
BAXTER, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
newstalk941.com

Local Matters With Ben Rodgers: Fentress County Mayor

Jimmy Johnson talks all things Fentress County while starting his second term. On today’s Local Matters…Ben Rodgers visits with Fentress County Mayor Jimmy Johnson. Jimmy talks about the adjustment it takes from moving from a county commissioner to being a county mayor, the newly elected officials in Fentress County, and projects that are coming to fruition that Jimmy wanted to see completed.
FENTRESS COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
TENNESSEE STATE
newstalk941.com

Sparta Sewer Moratorium Impacting Local Property Deals

A Sparta citizen voiced concerns to the Mayor and Board of Aldermen Thursday night over the city’s imposed sewer moratorium. Former Mayor Jeff Young allegedly signed the moratorium without the Board’s knowledge before he left office. Resident Ken Bullis said he has a piece of property that he...
SPARTA, TN
generalaviationnews.com

TBM owners gather in Nashville

The TBM Owners and Pilots Association (TBMOPA) met in late September in Nashville for the association’s 2022 convention, attracting owners of all versions of the TBM. The four-day get-together, which included informative sessions, safety-related briefings, and networking, attracted more than 320 people, according to officials with Daher, who co-sponsored the convention.
NASHVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Avery Trace Middle School On Lockdown Thursday Morning

Avery Trace Middle School is on lockdown as of 8:40 Thursday morning after a report of a suspicious person was seen walking around the school with what appeared to be a gun. The School Resource Officer, city police, and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office canvassed the area, and at this time there is no evidence found. Authorities have cleared the outside of Avery Trace.
COOKEVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy