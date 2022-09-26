Read full article on original website
1 dead, 3 injured in crash involving tractor and SUV in southern Minnesota
A man driving a John Deere tractor died Tuesday in a crash on a southern Minnesota highway. The State Patrol says the 70-year-old from Wells was driving a John Deere 4020 tractor northbound on Hwy. 22 near 90th St. in Farbault County – west of Albert Lea – when a collision happened with a Dodge Journey SUV around 7:50 p.m.
Tractor Driver Killed in Minnesota Crash
Wells, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash involving a John Deer tractor and an SUV claimed the life of a Wells, Minnesota man Tuesday evening. The State Patrol accident report indicates 70-year-old Michael Wegner was driving the tractor north on Hwy. 22 about 20 miles west of Albert Lea when the tractor was struck by the northbound SUV traveling behind the tractor around 7:30 p.m. Wegner was pronounced dead at the scene.
Chain Reaction Crash in Red Wing Severely Injures Lake City Woman, 3 Others
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- Four people were hospitalized, one with severe injuries, following a three vehicle-crash in Red Wing Tuesday evening. The chain-reaction crash happened at the intersection of Hwy. 61 and Withers Harbor Dr. around 7:30 p.m. The State Patrol crash report says a Dodge Dart collided with a Hyundai Sonata that was traveling south on Hwy. 61. The Sonata then hit a Toyota Prius that was traveling north on 61.
Serious Injuries Reported in Interstate 90 Rollover Crash
Jackson County, MN (KICD)– A Southern Minnesota man was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash in Jackson County Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV driven by 71-year-old Lyle Schlaak of New Richland was eastbound on Interstate 90 a short distance from the Nobles County line around four o’clock when it left the roadway and rolled.
Motorcyclist injured in Rochester Crash ID’D
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has identified the Rochester motorcyclist hurt in a collision at a rural Rochester intersection over the weekend. Lt. Lee Rossman says the medical condition of 43-year-old Noah Bussmann is unknown as of Tuesday morning. The initial crash report indicates he...
Minnesota Man Admits to Manufacturing ‘Ghost Guns’
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has admitted manufacturing so-called "ghost guns." The US Attorney for Minnesota says 21-year-old Jay James Olson has entered a guilty plea to willfully engaging in the business of manufacturing firearms without a license. His sentencing date has not been set. According...
Rochester Public Utilities Workers Responding to Hurricane Ian
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Six employees from Rochester Public Utilities (RPU) are among over 30 municipal utility employees from Minnesota heading to Florida to assist with power restoration efforts as Hurricane Ian nears landfall. Four line workers and two mechanics from RPU left Wednesday morning. RPU typically sends workers to...
Death of Southern Minnesota Farmer Ruled Homicide
Winthrop, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating the death of a farmer that has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an unresponsive person with unknown trauma at a farm about a mile outside of Winthrop around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Responding deputies found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp deceased at the property about 40 miles north of Mankato.
WARNING: Unusual White Substance Spotted In Minnesota Tuesday
Warning to all the snowbirds in Minnesota. You are probably going to want to pack up those RV's or find your plane tickets to Arizona ASAP because something white and frozen was just spotted in Minnesota that you probably won't like. Yep - snow. Minnesota Police Department Spotted Snow on...
Search warrant executed after Rochester residence hit by gunfire
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A gunshot that hit a dryer inside a home is under investigation in a Rochester neighborhood. Police said it happened around 7 p.m. at Oak Terrace Estates when a mobile home was hit with a bullet. There were four people inside at the time and they noticed a dryer starting to smoke. When they pulled it away from the wall, a bullet fell to the floor.
Crash in west central Minnesota leaves 2 drivers dead
(East Lake Lillian Township, MN)--A weekend crash in Kandiyohi County has left two drivers dead and a passenger hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Emergency responders were called to the two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in East Lake Lillian Township. Both drivers were killed when the two SUVs collided – 86-year-old August Faber of Lake Lillian and 35-year-old Jacob Dahlheimer of Faribault. Eighty-three-year-old Gertrude Faber of Lake Lillian was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.
Historic Minnesota Building With Movie Theatre & Apartments Hits Market At $1M
Ever wanted to own your own movie theatre, apartments, and business space? Now you can as one building has hit the market in Minnesota. A big bonding experience with my dad growing up was to go see a movie in the theatre every weekend. Sometimes we would go to the Superior theatre and get hotdogs at the Carousel beforehand, and other times we would go to the ICO Burger Station for lunch before seeing a film at the Cinema 8 in the Duluth mall area. Of course, none of those places exist anymore, but it was always a dream of mine to own my very own movie theatre.
Surgery clinic proposed to replace 111-year-old farmhouse in Eagan
Architectural rendering of a 35,000-square-foot medical clinic proposed to be constructed at the northeast intersection of Highway 55 and Lone Oak Road in Eagan, Minn. Courtesy of Synergy Architecture Studio / City of Eagan. Developers in Eagan are hoping to begin construction next month on a 35,000-square-foot medical clinic proposed...
Death of man found at Minnesota farm ruled a homicide
GAYLORD, Minn. – The death of a man found at a farm in southern Minnesota last week has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp was found Tuesday afternoon in rural Winthrop. He was initially described as having died...
Motorcycle Crashes into Vehicle in Rural SE Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A motorcyclist suffered a broken leg after crashing into a vehicle at a rural intersection in southeast Rochester over the weekend. Investigators are still looking into the crash, however Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said the 43-year-old motorcyclist was traveling east on 20th St. Southeast when his motorcycle hit the passenger side of a westbound vehicle that was making a left-hand turn onto 40th Ave. southeast. The crash caused the operator to be thrown from his motorcycle and land in a ditch on the north side of the intersection.
Southern Minnesota Man Admits to Murdering His Father
Le Center, MN (KROC-AM News) - A southern Minnesota man who murdered his father and then set fire to their home last year has pleaded guilty. 27-year-old Hardy Wills-Traxler recently admitted to a second-degree murder charge through a plea agreement that will result in the dismissal of an arson charge. The judge in the case ordered a pre-sentence investigation and ordered the rural Le Center man to return to Le Sueur County Court for his sentencing hearing on October 18.
New Richland man seriously injured in Jackson County crash
Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. A New Richland man was critically injured Tuesday afternoon in a crash in Jackson County. Lyle William Schlaak, 71, suffered life-threatening injuries in the rollover crash east of Worthington, in Ewington Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says Schlaak was behind...
Minnesota Hospital Asking Special Group of People to Come Forward
The last few nights, while I've been at home and eating dinner with my family or watching Netflix, I've noticed the helicopter from Rochester, Minnesota's Mayo Clinic making quite a few trips. One of the flight paths is right over my house and this might be TMI, but I've had a family member take a helicopter ride so his life could be saved. I still get a little choked up from that moment and it makes me think of the family members that couldn't fit on the helicopter that are now driving to Rochester to be with their loved one. At one point, I was one of those family members.
3 Great Burger Places in Minnesota
What is your favorite comfort food? If the first answer that comes to mind a juicy burger with some fries on the side, then you are in the right place so keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Minnesota.
Attorneys allege Minnesota State Patrol wrongly destroyed evidence in fatal crash
Attorneys for the former Minneapolis police officer involved in a fatal crash while chasing a stolen car last year are alleging that the Minnesota State Patrol wrongly destroyed evidence in the case. They’re asking for sanctions against the prosecution. Former officer Brian Cummings is charged with second-degree manslaughter and...
