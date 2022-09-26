Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: St. Paul police say assault victim found in Cottage Grove, 1 arrested
(KSTP) – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a woman who they believe was shot at during an assault Monday morning in the city’s Greater East Side neighborhood. According to St. Paul police, officers were called to the 1500 block of Fellows Lane around...
Suspect arrested after man, dog shot on St. Paul's East Side
Police in St. Paul are investigating after a man and family dog were shot at a home on the city's East Side on Tuesday afternoon. According to the St. Paul Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call in the 1300 block of Whitebear Ave. around 12:45 p.m. A man...
bulletin-news.com
Woman, 18, missing from St. Paul found with gunshot injury to leg
An 18-year-old woman who had been missing since then and had a gunshot wound to her leg was discovered Monday, about 12 hours after police responded to a complaint of “shots fired” in St. Paul. According to police spokesperson Sgt. David McCabe, the incident is being looked at...
bulletin-news.com
St. Paul woman, boyfriend charged with child torture of her relatives, ages 2 and 5
Criminal charges say that their aunt and her boyfriend were responsible for the beating and burning of a 5-year-old girl and her 2-year-old brother over the course of several days this month in St. Paul. Jaime Rae Wilson and Diego Ramon Calzada-Russette, both 19 years old and from St. Paul,...
Charges: Teen couple tortured young children while babysitting in St. Paul
Two teenagers have been charged with torturing and abusing two young children while babysitting them at a St. Paul home. Diego Ramon Calzada-Russette and Jamie Rae Wilson, both 19 from St. Paul, have been charged with two counts each of child torture. Court documents state the ages of the victims...
fox9.com
Man sentenced to life in prison after beating girlfriend to death
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A 44-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his girlfriend, 36-year-old Lacy Jo Krube, in February 2021. A jury found Timothy Heller guilty of first-degree domestic abuse murder and second-degree murder while committing a felony on Sept. 9. He was sentenced to life in prison on Friday, Sept. 23. He'll be eligible for parole after serving 30 years in prison, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said Monday.
Construction worker killed in collision in downtown St. Paul
A construction worker has died after an incident in St. Paul Wednesday afternoon. The St. Paul Police Department says it's investigating a "fatal industrial crash" at a construction site near East 7th Street and Wabasha Avenue North. The department says a worker died from injuries after being struck "by a...
VIDEO: Teen fleeing deputies in stolen BMW smashes into minivan in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Two teenagers are in custody and two others are sought by law enforcement after a pair of crashes involving stolen cars Monday afternoon in St. Paul.The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says a man in Plymouth reported Monday morning that his BMW SUV, which "contained valuables," had been stolen.Deputies spotted the BMW at about 1 p.m. on St. Paul's east side, and the driver fled. The vehicle was spotted "driving recklessly" about 90 minutes later in Maple Grove. Police say the driver fled again, as did the driver of...
49th suspect charged in Feeding Our Future fraud investigation
More than 250 law enforcement personnel took part in executing search warrants related to the case on Jan. 20, 2022. Afterwards, the evidence was brought to the FBI Minneapolis Field Office for processing. Courtesy of FBI. Federal prosectors have charged a 49th suspect in connection with a massive alleged scheme...
bulletin-news.com
Three shot in St. Paul Saturday night at large gathering on White Bear Avenue
Three people were shot on Saturday night inside a strip mall where a huge crowd of people had gathered, many of them were apparently intoxicated or under the influence of drugs. St. Paul police are looking into the shooting. According to investigators, none of the wounds looked to be life-threatening.
fox9.com
St. Paul teens face torture charges after 2 children had cigarette burns, extensive bruising
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Disclaimer the details in this story are disturbing. Two 19-year-olds face felony charges of child torture in what a doctor described as the worst case of abuse he’s seen in decades, a set of charges detail. Diego Ramon Calzada-Russette, 19, and Jamie Rae...
Police: Teens 'careen recklessly' in stolen BMW, Mercedes in north metro
Police have arrested two youths and are hunting two others who drove stolen cars at high speeds through the northern Twin Cities, before crashing in St. Paul. The dangerous scenes unfolded on I-94 between Maple Grove and St. Paul on Monday afternoon, with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office saying it initially started when a man in Plymouth reported his 2018 BMW had been stolen overnight.
Minnesota Man Admits to Manufacturing ‘Ghost Guns’
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has admitted manufacturing so-called "ghost guns." The US Attorney for Minnesota says 21-year-old Jay James Olson has entered a guilty plea to willfully engaging in the business of manufacturing firearms without a license. His sentencing date has not been set. According...
Death of Southern Minnesota Farmer Ruled Homicide
Winthrop, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating the death of a farmer that has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an unresponsive person with unknown trauma at a farm about a mile outside of Winthrop around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Responding deputies found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp deceased at the property about 40 miles north of Mankato.
1 dead, 3 injured in crash involving tractor and SUV in southern Minnesota
A man driving a John Deere tractor died Tuesday in a crash on a southern Minnesota highway. The State Patrol says the 70-year-old from Wells was driving a John Deere 4020 tractor northbound on Hwy. 22 near 90th St. in Farbault County – west of Albert Lea – when a collision happened with a Dodge Journey SUV around 7:50 p.m.
KNOX News Radio
Woman accused of stealing $1M from MN employer
A federal indictment accuses a California woman of stealing more than $1 million from her employer while working for a Minnesota property management company. Forty-seven-year-old Mai Houa Xiong, who now lives in Fresno, California, has been indicted by a grand jury in Minneapolis on charges of wire fraud, identity theft and filing false tax returns in connection with the scheme she allegedly ran for more than six years until August 2021, even after she was fired. According to court documents, Xiong is accused of stealing from the bank accounts of the company’s clients, which are Twin Cities homeowner associations.
Woman accused of stealing $1 million from Minnesota employer
MINNEAPOLIS — A federal indictment accuses a California woman of stealing more than $1 million from her employer while working for a Minnesota property management company. Mai Houa Xiong, 47, who now lives in Fresno, California, has been indicted by a grand jury in Minneapolis on charges of wire fraud, identity theft and filing false tax returns in connection with the scheme she allegedly ran for more than six years until August 2021, even after she was fired.
Construction worker dies after being hit by work truck in downtown St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A construction worker was struck and killed by a work truck Wednesday afternoon in downtown St. Paul.Police say it happened at about 3:30 p.m. near Wabasha Street North and West 7th Street near the Minnesota Children's Museum.The victim, a 61-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are investigating, saying "there appears to be no indication of impairment or criminal intent."
1 dead, 2 with life-threatening injuries in Minnesota crash
One person died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in southwestern Minnesota on Friday night. The crash happened on Highway 75 in Yellow Medicine County, with the State Patrol reporting that the collision involved a northbound Chevy Malibu and a southbound Ford F-150. It happened at approximately...
Woman Charged with Embezzling from Minneapolis-Based Company
MINNEAPOLIS -- A California woman is facing charges after allegedly embezzling more than $1 million from her Minnesota-based employer. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says on Monday a federal grand jury indicted 47-year-old Mai Houa Xiong on charges related to wire fraud, identity theft, and filing false tax returns in regards to the embezzlement scheme.
KFIL Radio
