Read full article on original website
Related
Charlotte Is Seeing A Spike In STDs
Charlotte is seeing an increase in the number of STD cases.
lakenormanpublications.com
Commissioners request state funding to address arsenic concerns
LINCOLNTON – Lincoln County is pursuing outside funding sources to address higher-than-normal arsenic levels in several drinking water wells in the Laboratory Road area south of Lincolnton. Levels there have measured as much as 30 times the Environmental Protection Agency regulatory standard of 10 parts per billion. Multiple factors...
WCNC
State of Emergency declared for North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's governor has activated a State of Emergency in anticipation of impacts from Hurricane Ian. Gov. Roy Cooper made the declaration Wednesday afternoon, officially setting state emergency plans into place. Part of the declaration includes waiving transportation rules to get fuel and critical supplies to impacted areas; aiding first responders and the agriculture industry, and fighting against price gouging.
Shift in Hurricane Ian track could bring 10 inches of rain to North Carolina coast
Ian’s remnants will cross central North Carolina, forecasters say.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Emergency officials prepare for storm
CHARLOTTE — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, flooding streets and buildings, knocking out power to over 1 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. Officials in the Carolinas are preparing for heavy rainfall and wind...
NC Gov. Cooper declares State of Emergency ahead of Ian
In advance of Hurricane Ian’s remnants moving through the state, Governor Roy Cooper has declared a State of Emergency.
Governor Cooper issues State of Emergency ahead of severe weather
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Governor Roy Cooper issued a state of emergency ahead of severe weather remnants from Hurricane Ian. Now don’t panic, this is just a precautionary measure being taken to activate federal aid if we need it. State emergency management said the state emergency operations center...
Tropical storm warning issued for South Carolina’s Lowcountry counties
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm warning on Tuesday evening for parts of the Lowcountry region of South Carolina as Hurricane Ian approaches the United States. Portions of Charleston County, Colleton County and tidal Berkeley County have been upgraded to a tropical storm warning. This means that tropical storm […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
davidson.edu
Landslide Threat Ever-Present During Hurricane Season
Forecasts predict the remnants of Hurricane Ian will dump seven inches of rainfall on the North Carolina mountains when the storm makes its way into the region later this week. The estimates are cause for concern and raise the potential for flash flooding and landslides. Brad Johnson, associate professor and...
WXII 12
NC emergency officials keeping close eye on NC mountains as Hurricane Ian approaches
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — North Carolina's director of emergency management is keeping an eye on the coast and mountains of the state ahead of Hurricane Ian. Some areas are expected to see localized flooding and up to 10 inches of rain. "We are concerned about the risk of localized flooding,...
publicradioeast.org
Piranha caught in North Carolina lake likely dumped there after outgrowing tank
The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission shared on its social media pages a picture of a piranha that was caught in a lake west of Fayetteville but said it’s not a major cause for concern. The piranha was reportedly caught in Aberdeen Lake in Moore County, and wildlife officials...
2 Triad cities rank among the worst for people with disabilities
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you look at data and data alone, two of the worst cities in the U.S. for dealing with people with disabilities are Greensboro and Winston-Salem – which aren’t much worse than the other largest cities in North Carolina. The data crunchers of WalletHub analyzed this issue, and their findings are […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SC school districts move to remote learning Friday for potential TS Ian impacts
SOUTH CAROLINA — Two school districts in South Carolina will move to a remote learning day Friday due to the potential threat from Tropical Storm Ian. The Lancaster County School District said it has been watching anticipated weather impacts all week and made the decision due to windy conditions that are expected by mid-morning.
healthleadersmedia.com
Atrium Health Proposes $85M Satellite Hospital in North Carolina
If approved, Atrium Health expects the satellite hospital to open on January 1, 2026. — Atrium Health—a Charlotte, North Carolina-based healthcare network with over 40 hospitals and $2 billion in net operating revenue—wants to turn its Harrisburg, North Carolina-based emergency room into a satellite hospital. The health...
The latest Triangle outlook for Hurricane Ian: Possible heavy rain, river flooding
The hurricane is moving into Florida and could hit anywhere from central Tennessee to Eastern North Carolina starting Thursday night.
wccbcharlotte.com
Emergency Officials Hold A Joint Press Conference To Discuss The Potential Impacts Of Hurricane Ian In The Charlotte Area.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Emergency Officials prepare for the potential effects of Hurricane Ian, including power outages and flooding in Charlotte. Residents are advised to prepare for possible power outages estimated to last about 24-48 hours. Essential items to keep on hand include:. candles. batteries. first aid kit. non-perishable food...
outerbanksvoice.com
Increasing confidence that eastern NC will feel Ian impacts
(Dare County Emergency Management) On the morning of Sept. 28, Dare County Emergency Management issued this update on the status of Hurricane Ian and predictions about its potential impacts on our regions. Here is the information. Ian is now a strong Category 4 hurricane located about 75 miles WSW of...
WYFF4.com
Alligator attacks have increased across South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Newly acquired data from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources suggests there has been an increase in the number of alligator encounters in the Palmetto State. (Video above Alligator on Folly Beach) Since 2000, there have been 22 alligator attacks in the state. Seven of...
WBTV
Mecklenburg County preparing for flooding ahead of Hurricane Ian
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte and Piedmont regions are not immune from potential flooding Ian could bring later this week. Mecklenburg County is checking out flood-prone areas ahead of the storm. John Wendel, the Senior Communications Specialist for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services said, “anytime you have a tropical system...
WECT
Local governments in southeastern North Carolina prepare for Hurricane Ian
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Counties and communities in southeastern North Carolina have released information to help residents prepare for the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. Authorities throughout southeastern N.C. ask families to prepare ahead of the storm’s arrival. Creating a family communication plan, an emergency kit and checking local information...
Comments / 0