Georgiades Earns Conference Weekly Honor, Theut on Honor Roll

HOUSTON – University of Houston junior libero Kate Georgiades was recognized for her defensive playmaking with her second American Athletic Conference weekly award of the season. The defensive player of the week nod is also the sixth in her career. Graduate Isabel Theut was also placed on The American's Weekly Honor Roll.
