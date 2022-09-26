Read full article on original website
UCLA women’s soccer overpowers Oregon despite allowing goal
The Bruins only let the Ducks take two shots the whole game. No. 1 UCLA women’s soccer (10-0, 2-0 Pac-12) began its Oregon roadtrip with a victory over Oregon (3-3-4, 1-1) by a score of 3-1. It marked the Bruins’ fifth road victory of the season and 10th overall, continuing their undefeated start to the season.
UCLA men’s soccer folds under Oregon State pressure in front of home crowd
The Bruins managed only three shot attempts as they suffered their first loss in Pac-12 play. No. 21 UCLA men’s socccer (5-3-1, 1-1-1 Pac-12) lost 1-0 to Oregon State (4-2-1, 1-0-0) on Thursday night at Wallis Annenberg Stadium. The blue and gold failed to register a single shot on goal, while the Beavers attempted 11 shots in total and five shots on goal.
Men’s water polo sets sights on No. 4 Pacific following defeat to No. 1 Stanford
After suffering their first loss of the season, the Bruins will face another top-five ranked opponent in Pacific. No. 2 UCLA men’s water polo (13-1) will host No. 4 Pacific (13-2) on Friday at Spieker Aquatics Center before traveling Sunday to face No. 12 Pepperdine (6-8) at the Raleigh Runnels Memorial Pool.
UCLA cross country set personal bests at Dellinger Invitational
Sometimes personal bests do not always translate into first place. Despite 12 runners each accumulating individual fastest times throughout the race, UCLA cross country placed third and seventh in the men’s 8,000-meter and women’s 6,000-meter races, respectively, in the Dellinger Invitational in Eugene. The Bruins competed against 11 other teams, including fellow Pac-12 competitors Oregon, Oregon State, and Washington State on Friday.
UCLA football looks to uphold perfect record against No. 15 Washington
UCLA football (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12) will return to the Rose Bowl on Friday evening to host No. 15 Washington (4-0, 1-0) in its second conference game of the year. The two teams make up two of the three remaining undefeated teams in the Pac-12. Coach Chip Kelly did not downplay the challenge his defense will face this week and said his team’s focus is on slowing down the Huskies’ passing game, which has produced more yards than anyone in the nation this year.
Women’s soccer heads north for 1st conference road games of season in Oregon
The last time the Bruins boarded a plane to play a game, they returned to Westwood as the No. 1 team in the nation. No. 1 UCLA women’s soccer (9-0, 1-0 Pac-12) will travel north to compete against Oregon (3-2-4, 1-0) and Oregon State (4-3-2, 0-1) on Thursday and Sunday, respectively. After their most recent victory against California in Westwood to open the Pac-12 schedule, the Bruins are traveling their furthest distance to compete since their early September trip to North Carolina.
Out of Bounds: UCLA Football vs. Colorado Recap, Washington Preview
In the season’s fourth football episode of “Out of Bounds,” Daily Bruin’s sports podcast, Sports editor Sam Settleman and senior staff writer Jon Christon discuss UCLA’s first victory at Colorado in eight years and preview next week’s Friday matchup against Washington. Jon Christon: Hi,...
Bruin Fun Zone brings classic games, entertainment to Ackerman Union
A new recreational space filled with bright, illuminated LED lights and arcade games has arrived at Ackerman Union. Associated Students UCLA introduced the space – called the Bruin Fun Zone – this September, said Patricia Solomon, director of ASUCLA student union services. The zone is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Solomon added, and features various computer and tabletop games including arcade machines, giant UNO cards, Jenga, table tennis and foosball, in addition to arts and crafts materials at no cost to students.
Editorial: UCLA Housing needs to provide AC for all dorms on the Hill as temperatures rise
Editor’s note: Editorials do not represent the Daily Bruin as a whole. The board encourages readers to respond to our editorials at dailybruin.com/submit. Livable housing should not be a luxury for UCLA’s student body. As climate change forges forward, many parts of the world, including Southern California, are...
Abundant Housing LA’s new UCLA chapter hosts 1st meeting
A new campus group will advocate for lower housing costs in Westwood through student activism. Abundant Housing LA at UCLA, a student chapter of Abundant Housing LA, held its first meeting Monday, discussing current housing costs in Los Angeles and Westwood with Abundant Housing LA organizers. Abundant Housing LA works to make LA housing more affordable and diversify the area, according to its website.
UCLA seeks approval of new guidelines on commemorative lighting requests
UCLA is calling for community members to review its new policy allowing for requests for commemorative lightings of Royce Hall and Powell Library, according to a campuswide announcement sent Sept. 7. The policy establishes guidelines for submitting a request for a commemorative lighting event and requirements for approval, according to...
LAFD, UCPD respond to fires at annual Roebling block party
Two fires were put out on Roebling Avenue on Thursday night after several individuals lit various objects on fire during the Roebling block party. Hanako Rahdert, a fourth-year applied mathematics student, said the first fire broke out around 11:00 p.m., with the second following about 15 minutes later farther up the street.
