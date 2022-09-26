Read full article on original website
Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter are among four LIV Golfers requesting to remove their names as plaintiffs in antitrust lawsuit against PGA as Saudi-backed circuit steps in to push for players to compete on BOTH tours
Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter are among four LIV golfers to ask a federal judge Tuesday to remove their names from an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour. Poulter, Talor Gooch, and Hudson Swafford filed separately to have their names removed. That leaves only three players - Bryson DeChambeau, Peter Uihlein and Matt Jones - and Saudi-funded LIV Golf as plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed in early August.
Greg Norman slams "deafening hypocrisy" of LIV Golf opposition
LIV Golf boss Greg Norman has described the opposition to his new breakaway tour as "deafening hypocrisy," citing an alleged relationship between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia. Speaking to Piers Morgan on the Uncensored Show, Norman passionately defended the LIV Golf Tour and asserted that one of its main...
Beaming Tiger Woods CADDIES for his son Charlie's career-low 68 at junior Florida tournament - with 13-year-old revealing golf legend told him to 'stay patient and not look too far ahead'
Tiger Woods put down the golf clubs and picked up the bag as he caddied for his 13-year-old son in Florida over the weekend. America team captain Davis Love III revealed he'd spoken to Woods from the sixth tee during the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow in North Carolina. But...
Greg Norman slams Rory McIlroy, PGA Tour: 'Hypocrisy coming out of this is so deafening'
Greg Norman had quite a response for Rory McIlroy and the PGA Tour, accusing them of behaving hypocritically with their responses to golfers who defect for LIV. Norman is the CEO of LIV Golf, the upstart golf league that began its first year of play in 2022. LIV has attracted numerous current and former stars, like Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Cam Smith and Bryson DeChambeau. Top golfers have been approached by LIV and offered large sums of money to join the league. Some have accepted the offers, while others have declined.
Jay Monahan shoots down idea of PGA Tour, LIV Golf coexisting in ESPN Q&A
Last week Phil Mickelson addressed the ongoing battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, saying “the best solution is for us to come together.”. After PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan’s recent interview with ESPN, Lefty better not hold his breath. Monahan addressed everything from the Presidents Cup to Tiger Woods’ leadership amid the Tour’s struggles against the upstart circuit led by Greg Norman and backed by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia. Most importantly, he flat-out said LIV Golf and the PGA Tour cannot work together or coexist.
On this day in 2014 – Europe retain Ryder Cup with Gleneagles victory
Europe outplayed the United States to retain the Ryder Cup at Gleneagles on this day in 2014. Captain Paul McGinley's side led 10-6 going into the final day and eventually ran out 16.5-11.5 winners on the Perthshire course. Rookie Jamie Donaldson delivered the deciding point by beating former USPGA champion...
Americans can count on turnover for the Ryder Cup team
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Before the Presidents Cup party could even get started, the Americans couldn’t escape questions about what comes next. The Ryder Cup is one year away in Rome, and while the Americans demolished an aging European team at Whistling Straits last year, they have not won the Ryder Cup away from home in longer than Jordan Spieth can remember. “You could tell me the last time it happened,” he said. It was 1993, about two months after Spieth was born. The winning putt came from Davis Love III, now 58, who then was playing in his first Ryder Cup. So it’s been a long time.
Presidents Cup grades: Jordan Spieth leads victorious U.S. team
Record: 5-0 Why the grade? Not only did Spieth not lose a match, but he also earned his first full singles point in eight career cups, between Ryder and Presidents. It’s hard to believe this guy wasn’t on the last Presidents Cup team. Holing long putts. Chipping in. Man, he was fun to watch.
Rory McIlroy: 'Golf is ripping itself apart'
September 29 - Rory McIlroy finds himself in a field that includes several LIV Golf players at this week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in St. Andrews, Scotland, and once again, he didn't hesitate to express his thoughts on the Saudi-backed upstart circuit.
