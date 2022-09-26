This home in Flintshire, U.K., includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 16,961 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Alastair Summerfield. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. The Master Bedroom suite is accessed through a large oak door comprising an inner landing leading to a large bedroom with imposing views of front park and The Cheshire Plains. A wrought iron gate leads to a wide grass path through to an outstanding Pinetum with a wide variety of specimen trees including Corsican Pine, Wellingtonia, Cedar of Lebanon and hardwoods underplanted with spring bulbs.A dry earth path continues through Rhododendrons to a small gate in a stone wall with views across farmland and woodland to hills and mountains beyond. The remaining four bedrooms are in the west wing and include two at the front of the house with lovely views, both with fireplaces.On the opposite side of the landing are stairs down to the side entrance hall, a bathroom and separate WC, the Oak bedroom, a half panelled room with views over the back garden and a second bedroom. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. There is a secondary staircase down to the first floor and two further sets of stairs, one leading to two former staff bedrooms and the other to a flat roof from which there are superb views.At the western end of the Hall is the former staff wing, accessed directly from the ground floor and comprising laundry, boiler room and garage with a sitting room/office, kitchen, bedroom and shower room on the first floor. Directly off the courtyard is a single storey building with separate gardeners' WCs.The CottagesIncluded in the sale of Gwysaney Hall are two three bedroom cottages.Garden CottageGarden Cottage is a very pretty detached Grade II listed house overlooking lawned gardens to the front.The cottage is wonderfully spacious, and comprises: Dining hall.

