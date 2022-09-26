Read full article on original website
One Former WWE Superstar Doesn't Believe He'll Return Now That Vince McMahon Is Gone
One former WWE superstar doesn't believe they'll return to the WWE now that Vince McMahon is gone.
411mania.com
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Fresno: The Bloodline Battles Braun Strowman and the New Day
WWE held their ‘Sunday Stunner’ branded live event last night from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:. * ‘White Rabbit’ played once again. * Karrion Kross def. Drew Gulak. * WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c) def. Natalya...
msn.com
Ronda Rousey Hopes Former WWE Star Returns With Bray Wyatt
As the weeks progress in WWE, more and more mystery builds around the "White Rabbit" and what the clues could mean. Fans attending recent WWE live events have heard the song "White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane played in the arena, accompanied by a red light. The same strange occurrence takes place during commercial breaks at "Raw" and "SmackDown," as well. But those subtle clues for live audiences pale in comparison to the QR code campaign that WWE has been utilizing that leads fans to cryptic, mysterious video messages with a common theme of someone unnamed "killing the world."
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Sarcastically Calls WWE Tag Team Star The New Kurt Angle
During the September 12 edition of "Monday Night Raw," Johnny Gargano made his long-awaited in-ring return after spending nine months away against Alpha Academy's Chad Gable. The match saw Gargano defeat Gable with One Final Beat, overcoming outside interference from Gable's tag team partner, Otis. The crowd was excited for the contest, chanting, "This is awesome!" while the two traded blows.
411mania.com
WWE News: Seth Rollins and Riddle Brawl After Raw, Judgment Day Beats Up AJ Styles
– Seth Rollins and Riddle ended up brawling once tonight’s episode of Raw went off the air. WWE posted the following video of Rollins attacking Riddle at ringside after the show, which led to a pull-apart brawl:. – Sami Zayn was able to get a win over AJ Styles...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Raw Star Moved To NXT
For months WWE ran vignettes advertising that Veer was coming to Raw, and when he finally arrived he competed in a series of squash matches. However, Veer Mahaan hasn’t been making appearances on WWE programming following Vince McMahon’s retirement. Mahaan last competed on the August 15th episode of Monday Night Raw, but it appears that he’s been moved to NXT.
wrestlinginc.com
The Street Profits Credit Triple H For Their WWE Success
Angelo Dawkins recently spoke with USA Insider about his career and his tag team with Montez Ford. The two are currently tag teaming as the Street Profits. During the interview, Dawkins revealed how it was Triple H that helped The Street Profits become a success. As noted, Triple H is currently the Head of Talent Relations and the Chief Content Officer. Before those roles, Triple H was the Head of Creative for "NXT" until last September. Many talents that were around in "NXT" during that time have credited Triple H for their success.
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins And Becky Lynch Train With Former WWE Tag Team
The Bollywood Boyz are never complacent. The former WWE 24/7 Champions took to Twitter on Sunday to share a photo of them with former "WWE Raw" Women's Champion Becky Lynch and her husband, former WWE Champion Seth Rollins. "Just like ol' times with the 'road' family," they wrote. "In a business full of adversity & uncertainty, you can only stay inspired & disciplined around individuals who have reached the mountain top."
wrestlinginc.com
RVD Reveals Change WWE Wanted To Make To His Look
Over the years, WWE made a practice of making changes to wrestlers who had established themselves in other promotions, whether it be by their altering their name, their look or other characteristics. While Rob Van Dam, who had been a star in ECW, kept his name and persona when he came to WWE in 2001, there was one change he was asked to make.
wrestlinginc.com
Goldberg Gives Big Update On His WWE Contract Status
Goldberg has had an interesting career in professional wrestling, as he had two very distinct runs. First, he wrestled from 1997 until WrestleMania 20 in 2004, then he returned from Survivor Series 2016 until the present day, last wrestling at Elimination Chamber 2022. At that event, Goldberg attempted to defeat Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, however, Reigns would walk away with the victory and the title.
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Says She Still Has Something To Work Toward In WWE
Even though she's won most of the WWE titles that she's eligible for, Damage CTRL leader Bayley says she still has more goals that she wants to accomplish in WWE. In an interview with Newsweek, the former "NXT," "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Champion revealed that she has her sights set on winning one of WWE's signature events.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Superstar Returns On Raw
Over the last few months a number of WWE Superstars have returned to the company and this week Candice LeRae made her return on Monday Night Raw. Nikki A.S.H. made her way to the ring for a singles match, and she looked shocked as Candice LeRae made her entrance to a big pop. Candice LeRae vs. Nikki A.S.H. ended up being a quick squash match as LeRae put Nikki away with a swinging neckbreaker from the second rope.
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Uses AEW Star's Submission Finisher On WWE Raw
In more than a decade of being on WWE TV, Seth Rollins had never won a match by submission. All that changed during the 9/26 episode of "WWE Raw" as Rollins defeated Rey Mysterio with the Peruvian Necktie, a submission hold made popular by injured AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa.
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman Shows Off His Impressive Physical Transformation
Braun Strowman has had an intimidating physical presence from the moment he debuted on WWE's main roster in 2015, but over the course of his career, the former strongman has consistently looked to make improvements on his body. WWE fans definitely took notice of the former Universal Champion's physique when he recently returned to the company during the September 5 episode of "WWE Raw."
wrestlinginc.com
Renee Paquette Says 'SmackDown' Segment Made Her Miss These WWE Stars
While discussing The Bloodline's segment on this past Friday's "SmackDown" on her podcast "The Sessions," Renée Paquette came to the conclusion that there's one tag team that she really misses from her time with WWE. Paquette's most recent episode of "The Sessions" podcast, while she and her guest Emilio...
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Plans To Introduce Several New Titles
Shine them up real nice. Titles hold a special place in wrestling as any fan can understand the idea. Someone with a shiny belt is one of the most important wrestlers around or in this case, the reigning champion. That is something that has made sense in wrestling since its inception and it is still the case today. Now though we seem likely to be seeing some brand new titles.
Yardbarker
Roman Reigns announced for WWE Raw season premiere
Roman Reigns and The Bloodline are set to appear on the October 10 season premiere episode of WWE Raw. Reigns and The Bloodline were announced for Raw's season premiere during a video package on this week's Raw show. Raw's season premiere will emanate from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE NXT Announces Indefinite Suspension For Gallus
Wolfgang, Joe & Mark Coffey of Gallus have been suspended indefinitely by WWE for their actions on the 9/27 episode of "NXT 2.0." The former "NXT UK" stable attacked security guards and WWE officials following Wolfgang & Mark Coffey's loss to Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen in a Pub Rules Match, prompting cops to arrest them. After Tuesday's show went off the air, WWE announced the indefinite suspension via social media.
ewrestlingnews.com
Watch: WWE Seemingly Reference Dave Meltzer On Latest NXT
WWE had some fun at Dave Meltzer’s expense during the latest episode of NXT. During the episode, Andre Chase held a press conference alongside Chase University to hype up his North American Championship qualifier against Von Wagner. When a journalist named ‘Dave’ questioned how Chase will win, considering he’s...
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Says Big Box Office Attraction Is Chomping At The Bit To Wrestle In WWE
Two-time boxing world heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, has been crossing over to WWE and professional wrestling since 2019. He made his WWE in-ring debut at the Crown Jewel 2019 event in Saudi Arabia, defeating Braun Strowman by count-out. He would follow that up with an appearance on the November 8, 2019 "SmackDown," teaming with "The Monster Among Men" to annihilate Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel.
