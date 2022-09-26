ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

These 35 Items Should Already Be On Your Fall Wishlist

While we love summer, fall is here, and we can't help but be excited about all it brings. Pumpkin spice drinks, warm sweaters, comfy slippers, and blankets are coming into view. If you're as happy as we are, you're in for a treat as we've rounded up 35 Amazon buys that you'll want to snag if you're ready for crisp fall air to hit. From fashion finds to home decor and kitchen accessories, we've got you covered. We've even managed to find an indoor smores machine so you can enjoy the bonfire treat from the comfort of your own home.
CNN

If You're Looking To Spice Up Your Living Area, These Are The Amazon Prime Products For You

Sometimes your living space can feel stale or outdated, and you want to spice and spruce things up a bit. Whether you're entirely changing out furniture, making new lighting choices, or adding functional storage, there are loads of ways to update your living room without breaking the bank or waiting ages and ages for deliveries. We've rounded up 35 picks from Amazon of items and interior design decor that will transform your space no matter your budget. The best part? They're all eligible for Prime shipping, so you won't have to wait and wait for things to arrive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Same Mistake#Starbucks#Design#Great Pumpkin
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Bath & Body Works Employees Sent Out a Warning to Customers

By Mr. Satterly - Own work, WTFPL, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=71884175. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Simplemost

10 Comfy Fall Sweaters Amazon Customers Love

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Fall sweaters are some of the best things about autumn. They are easy to...
People

I Never Buy Fake Jewelry, but I Swear by These $14 Amazon Earrings with 30,000+ Perfect Ratings

After months of regular wear, the faux gold hoops haven’t irritated my sensitive skin Ever take a look in the mirror on the way out and think that your outfit is just missing a little something? For me, it's always been earrings. Specifically, a pair of gold hoops.  Gold hoops pair perfectly with any outfit — a sweatshirt and leggings, a T-shirt and jeans, a little black dress, to name a few. And I would know, as they're the only type of earrings I ever wear. I have...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Daily Mail

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is no longer one of America's top ten: Mogul sees over half his fortune vanish due to Meta's cratering stock price

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is not one of America's ten wealthiest people for the first time since 2015, thanks to his company's plummeting stock price over the last year. The 38-year-old Facebook founder has lost more than half his fortune - amounting to $76.8 billion - since September of last year, which led him to drop from number three to number 11 on the Forbes 400 list of America's wealthiest people.
Apartment Therapy

I Basically Covered My Entire Bathroom in Carpet, and I Wouldn’t Have It Any Other Way

Alyse Whitney is a Los Angeles-based food editor, recipe developer, and video host. She is a Korean American adoptee who is currently tackling making homemade kimchi for the first time, and she's most passionate about karaoke, dips, and her dog, Miso. Currently, she is a contributing editor at Cravings by Chrissy Teigen — where she previously originated the role of managing editor — and was the senior food editor at Rachael Ray Every Day, an associate editor at Bon Appétit, and wrote and edited across entertainment, entertaining, lifestyle, plus-size fashion, and products at publications such as NYMag's Grub Street, The Strategist, and The Cut; Glamour; Domino, Food52; Apartment Therapy; and more. You can find her on Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter @alysewhitney.
TheDailyBeast

Brooklinen Just Launched Its Coziest Fall Collection

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.With the brutally hot summer finally turning a corner, it is time to get ready for the crisp fall weather. This means pulling out all the jackets that have been buried in our closets since March, and of course, switching your iced coffee out for a hot one. With the colder weather also comes the need for warm cozy sheets and blankets you can curl up in. Luckily, Brooklinen has you covered with the new Brushed Flannel Sheets in its fall collection. These sheets...
msn.com

Jet Tila's Avocado Hack Will Tell You When It's Ripe

If you're a Millennial-identifying diner, you know that avocados can be incorporated into almost every meal. Following the rise of the iconic Instagram-worthy avocado toast, the hype for avocados has been real and growing every day. Considering the sheer variety of avocado recipes, from guacamole to green eggs and tomato salad to ceviche, it's no wonder the fruit flies off the shelves at nearly every grocery store.
CNN

CNN

