Skeletal remains of child dubbed 'Baby Girl' by investigators have been identified as a missing Indiana girl. But her death is still a mystery
For decades, investigators in Tennessee affectionately referred to an unidentified girl whose remains were found in 1985 as "Baby Girl" while they worked to find her true identity, according to state authorities.
How 2 Good Samaritans Rescued an Abducted Teen When They 'Ripped Her Away' from Alleged Captor at Restaurant
Mikella Debina's alleged captor, Duncan Mahi, is charged with kidnapping, sex assault, terroristic threatening, robbery and meth trafficking A Hawaii teen who police say was abducted at knifepoint Friday was rescued the very next day by a man and a woman who recognized her and stepped in to help. KHON-TV, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and Hawaii News Now all reported on Saturday's rescue of Mikella Debina, 15. Debina and her boyfriend were on a secluded beach near Anaehoomalu Bay the previous afternoon when a man with a knife ordered her to tie him up and...
An abducted teen and her fugitive father die in California shootout with officers
LOS ANGELES — An abducted 15-year-old girl and her father — a fugitive wanted in the death of the teen’s mother — were both killed amid a shootout with law enforcement Tuesday on a highway in California’s high desert, authorities said. San Bernardino County Sheriff...
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.
When Karla Rodriguez vanished from her Las Vegas neighborhood in 1999, investigators called her a “victim waiting to happen.” Not only was she a vulnerable 7-year-old with a medical condition who spoke limited English, but Karla’s parents often left her unsupervised, to fend for herself.
Oakland school shooting involving multiple gunmen injures 6 adults; 2 critical
OAKLAND -- A shooting involving multiple gunmen at a school campus in Oakland injured at least six adults Wednesday afternoon.The shooting happened at around 12:45 p.m. at the King Estates complex of schools, shared by Rudsdale Newcomer and Bay Area Technology School (BayTech) at 8210 Fontaine St. in the city's Oak Knoll/Golf Links neighborhood. The Sojourner Truth Independent Study online learning program is also based there but has no students at the site.Witnesses told police a car pulled up to the school campus and three gunmen got out and opened fire, and then they drove off. Alameda County Sheriff spokesperson...
Missing Child Found After Forty Years
In January 1981, a young couple was discovered murdered in a wooded area near Houston, Texas. The couple had no identification; after much investigation, they were classified as John and Jane Doe. Their identity was a mystery, so was the family that may be missing them.
Mystery of mother who went to the ER and vanished is solved 32 years later
Eboney Brown remembers the day her mother, Myrtle Brown, went missing. It was 1990, and she was 13 years old. That May, Myrtle Brown was in New York visiting her best friend when her purse was stolen, along with her epilepsy medication and identification. She told her family she was not feeling well and went to the emergency room at King’s County Hospital in Brooklyn to get a medication refill.
Authorities capture California man accused of killing child whose body was found at his home six months ago
Authorities on Saturday arrested a California man accused of killing an 8-year-old girl whose body was found in his home six months ago. After a monthslong search and an investigation involving the Justice Department's Special Operations Unit, police arrested Dhante Jackson in Newark, California, in connection with the murder of Sophia Mason. The girl's body was found in Jackson's Central Valley home in March a few days after her relatives reported her missing, state attorney general's office said in a statement.
Pa. woman sentenced for raping child over the course of 5 years, starting when victim was 6 years old
CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. (TCD) -- A 38-year-old woman was sentenced to up to 60 years in prison last week for raping a young child over the course of several years. According to the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office, Tonya Krout pleaded guilty to three counts of rape of a child and reportedly "spoke matter-of-factly about her acts" during her hearing. A Clinton County judge reportedly imposed three consecutive six- to 20-year sentences for each charge, meaning she will spend at least 18 years behind bars. After those 18 years, she can apply for parole.
93-Year-Old Woman with Dementia Dies in Senior Home After 'Mistakenly' Being Served Dishwashing Liquid
A 93-year-old resident at a California senior home has died after "mistakenly being served dishwashing liquid as juice." In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Atria Park San Mateo of the Hillsdale neighborhood confirmed that three of their residents were "recently transported to the hospital" as a result of the incident over the weekend.
Killer of Georgia woman who vanished in 1989 is identified 33 years later through genetic DNA profile
Georgia Investigators have solved a 33-year-old cold murder case with the help of genealogy DNA. More than three decades after Stacey Lyn Chahorski was reported missing in January 1989, investigators with Georgia’s Dade County determined she was killed by stunt driver Henry Fredrick “Hoss” Wise, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the FBI announced on Tuesday. The body of Chahorski was found last December near I-59, but it was not until earlier this year that the remains were positively identified, ABC News reported. Wise was killed in a car crash at the Myrtle Beach Speedway in South Carolina in...
California beheading victim identified, suspected killer is her child's father who had restraining order
A Northern California mother of two who was beheaded with a sword last week has been identified and the father of one of her children has been accused of committing the brutal murder. The family of 27-year-old Karina Castro has confirmed that she was beheaded on the street outside her...
9-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Was Heard Saying 'I'm Sorry' Before Father Strangled Him, Buried Body: Police
Azuree Charles' father and mother are both charged in connection with his death Four months after a 9-year-old Pennsylvania boy was found strangled behind his home, his parents have been charged in connection with his death. On May 4, Azuree Charles, of New Kensington, was found naked and muddy, his body partially covered by lawn furniture and a foam cooler, according to an arrest report obtained by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and other outlets. The boy's pajamas were hanging in nearby branches, according to the report. Now, his father, Jean Charles, 40, is charged...
Police update in case of ‘Aussie Madeleine McCann’ after clues linked to disappearance of William Tyrrell, 3, were found
POLICE have vowed to continue the search for a missing three-year-old who vanished from his foster gran's garden eight years ago. William Tyrrell was last seen wearing his beloved Spider-Man suit while playing hide and seek with his sister in Kendall, New South Wales. The youngster, dubbed "Australia's Madeleine McCann",...
The killer of a Michigan woman who was missing for 33 years has been identified using genealogy technology, investigators say
Investigators have used genealogy technology to determine the killer of a Michigan woman who was missing for 33 years before her remains were identified using the same technique earlier this year, authorities said.
Unidentified Body Found Near Area Where Billionaire Heiress Eliza Fletcher Was 'Violently' Abducted
A body was found near the area where 34-year-old teacher and hardware heiress Eliza Fletcher was violently kidnapped in Memphis, Tennessee. The identity of the deceased and cause of death is unconfirmed, Memphis police said Monday. The body was found about 20 minutes from the spot Fletcher was kidnapped Friday...
Teenage father confesses to leaving infant son to die in 130-degree car: Report
A 19-year-old father in Ohio admitted he left his infant son to die in a 130-degree car last week, authorities said.
Toddler, 2, and eight-month-old baby girl become latest American children to die in hot cars this year taking death toll to 27: Boy, 2, died in 96 degree heat in vehicle while it was parked at Kids Campus daycare center in Alabama
A two-year-old and eight-month-old baby girl have become the latest American children to die in hot cars this year taking the death toll to 27. The two-year-old boy was left in a vehicle in the car park of Kids Campus daycare center off State Highway 75 in Oneonta, Alabama and found around 3.06pm yesterday afternoon.
Mystery deepens as missing 2-year-old is found dead near family home after vanishing while his parents slept
A TODDLER has been found dead near his family's home after vanishing while his dad slept - but mystery surrounds his disappearance. Ares Muse, two, was found dead on September 12, just hours after he allegedly went missing from his home in the middle of the night. Ares was last...
Child, 12, Shoots 13-Year-Old at California School
A 12-year-old boy was arrested Monday after shooting another boy, 13, at a school in California, authorities say. The victim was in a stable condition after the shooting at Madison Park Academy on Monday afternoon, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said. “It saddens me to think a kid would bring a gun to school,” Armstrong added. “No parent wants to send their kids to school in the day and then be called saying, ‘Your kid’s been shot.’ It’s the worst call you can get.” It’s not clear if the shooter attended the school where the incident unfolded, according to reports. Armstrong said officers took the shooter into custody “quickly and safely” after the shooting.Read it at NBC News
