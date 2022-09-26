Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/27/22 – 09/28/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/27/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/28/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Madison County crews en route to assist with Hurricane Ian efforts
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Madison County Fire Department crews are being sent to Florida to assist with efforts in the upcoming hurricane. The department’s emergency response team, along with members of the Jackson Madison County Regional Health Department, left for Florida Monday to help evacuate people who will be affected by Hurricane Ian.
WBBJ
Multiple people airlifted from wreck in northeast Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department confirms multiple injuries in a Wednesday evening wreck. JPD reported the crash around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Christmasville Road, between Ridgecrest Road and Bancorp South Parkway. According to police, two helicopters were needed to air lift the parties involved. Details...
WBBJ
Peers name Kristen Daniel as Chester County Homecoming Queen
CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — This year on the homecoming court is Chester County High School Senior Kristen Daniel. In May of 2020, Kristen was involved in a tragic car wreck in Chester County with three other girls. She was the lone survivor but was not expected to live. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBBJ
Meet Miss Jackson Volunteer 2022 Marti Sullivan
JACKSON, Tenn. — WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News had the chance to speak with the newest title holder of “Miss Jackson Volunteer.”. Marti Sullivan was crowned during the Miss Jackson Volunteer and Miss Madison County Volunteer Pageant held Sunday night at the Carl Perkins Civic Center. Sullivan competed against a field of other contenders, winning the title.
WBBJ
Miss Madison County Volunteer Jewel Bodkins discusses win
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Miss Jackson and Miss Madison County Volunteer Scholarship Pageant was held Sunday night, with a large number of the community in attendance to show their support. The event truly showed how hard the contestants had been working beforehand. They displayed their beauty and talent at...
WBBJ
Tennessee Highway Patrol seeks to fill 130 vacant positions across the state
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is looking for recruits in West Tennessee. Currently, THP has 130 positions vacant across the State of Tennessee. Job duties consist of traffic patrol, crash investigation, and drivers safety education. Starting pay is $46,000 annually. Applicants are expected to pass a physical...
WBBJ
Miss Jackson and Miss Madison County Volunteer have new title holders
JACKSON, Tenn.– Two crowns were awarded to new title holders. The Miss Jackson and Miss Madison County Pageant was held Sunday night with a large number of the community in attendance. All of the contestants displayed their beauty and talent at the pageant in hopes of winning the two...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBBJ
Crime Stoppers 09-21-22
Crime Stoppers needs your help finding the two (2) masked suspects who lifted an elderly woman’s wallet and spent $1,800 at Target. If you have any information call (731)424-8477 or use our mobile P3 App. Without your help, they will continue to go free. Special thanks to our sponsor:...
WBBJ
Dyersburg shooting case involves multiple teenage victims, suspects
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Multiple suspects, including two teenagers, are wanted for attempted murder after a shooting in Dyersburg. The Dyersburg Police Department says around 9:15 p.m. on Friday, September 23, officers responded to Price Street in reference to a shooting. After arriving, officers say they were informed that two...
WBBJ
Janice Arnold Singleteary
Janice Arnold Singleteary, age 62, a resident of Trenton, TN, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM at the Bells Funeral Home in Bells, TN. Janice was born on August 10, 1960,...
Restaurant scores: A good week in Shelby County Sept. 19-26
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest Scores: No facility posted […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBBJ
Paul Leon Davenport, Sr.
Paul Leon Davenport, Sr. passed away on September 26, 2022 at the age of 81 in his home in La Grange, Tennessee. Paul battled a long-time illness and showed his strength in his final days as he did for his entire life to the family and friends that knew him.
Memphis shooting spree suspect indicted on 26 more charges including homicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy, Ezekiel Kelly has been indicted on 26 additional charges related to the Sept. 7 shooting spree, including two homicides. 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of First-Degree Murder in the shooting...
theutcecho.com
UTC Alumnus Brandon Calloway's Journey to Healing
On July 16, Brandon Calloway, a UTC graduate and former student was brutally beaten by police officers in Oakland, TN for a traffic violation. Specifically, he allegedly did not stop at a stop sign. This act of injustice and extreme brutality quickly surfaced on the internet, and many people soon...
WBBJ
Mary J. Price
Funeral service for Mary J. Price, age 57, will be Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Dean Cemetery in Henderson, TN. Mrs. Price died Friday, September 16, 2022 at her residence. Visitation for Mrs. Price will be...
actionnews5.com
Action News 5 personalities among favorites in Best of Memphis awards
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Flyer’s Best of Memphis 2022 awards are out, and some familiar Action News 5 personalities are among this year’s big winners, as voted on by the Memphis Flyer’s readers. Joe Birch was named the Best Broadcast Reporter and Best TV News...
WBBJ
Second Chester County jail escapee captured after weeks on the run
JACKSON, Tenn. — An escapee from the Chester County jail has been arrested after more than a month on the run. The U.S. Marshals confirm 40-year-old Aurelius Crayton was arrested Monday, September 26 in Jackson around 3:30 p.m. Crayton, along with David Billings, escaped from the Chester County jail...
VIDEO: Manager scares off suspects during Piccadilly robbery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a series of snatch and grabs targeting businesses across the city. In four robberies, the suspects push the clerks and then run off with the cash, according to police. Surveillance video from one of the incidents shows a masked and gloved man bum-rushing a clerk at a […]
Man found stabbed at South Memphis intersection
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found stabbed and critically wounded Tuesday morning at a gas station at Mississippi Boulevard and Crump Boulevard, police said. Police believe the stabbing happened in the 500 block of East Alston in South Memphis. Police responded to the call at 5:21 a.m. The victim was taken to Regional One […]
Comments / 0