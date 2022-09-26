ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TN

WBBJ

Madison County crews en route to assist with Hurricane Ian efforts

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Madison County Fire Department crews are being sent to Florida to assist with efforts in the upcoming hurricane. The department’s emergency response team, along with members of the Jackson Madison County Regional Health Department, left for Florida Monday to help evacuate people who will be affected by Hurricane Ian.
MADISON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Multiple people airlifted from wreck in northeast Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department confirms multiple injuries in a Wednesday evening wreck. JPD reported the crash around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Christmasville Road, between Ridgecrest Road and Bancorp South Parkway. According to police, two helicopters were needed to air lift the parties involved. Details...
JACKSON, TN
Brownsville, TN
WBBJ

Meet Miss Jackson Volunteer 2022 Marti Sullivan

JACKSON, Tenn. — WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News had the chance to speak with the newest title holder of “Miss Jackson Volunteer.”. Marti Sullivan was crowned during the Miss Jackson Volunteer and Miss Madison County Volunteer Pageant held Sunday night at the Carl Perkins Civic Center. Sullivan competed against a field of other contenders, winning the title.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Miss Madison County Volunteer Jewel Bodkins discusses win

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Miss Jackson and Miss Madison County Volunteer Scholarship Pageant was held Sunday night, with a large number of the community in attendance to show their support. The event truly showed how hard the contestants had been working beforehand. They displayed their beauty and talent at...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Crime Stoppers 09-21-22

Crime Stoppers needs your help finding the two (2) masked suspects who lifted an elderly woman’s wallet and spent $1,800 at Target. If you have any information call (731)424-8477 or use our mobile P3 App. Without your help, they will continue to go free. Special thanks to our sponsor:...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Dyersburg shooting case involves multiple teenage victims, suspects

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Multiple suspects, including two teenagers, are wanted for attempted murder after a shooting in Dyersburg. The Dyersburg Police Department says around 9:15 p.m. on Friday, September 23, officers responded to Price Street in reference to a shooting. After arriving, officers say they were informed that two...
DYERSBURG, TN
WBBJ

Janice Arnold Singleteary

Janice Arnold Singleteary, age 62, a resident of Trenton, TN, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM at the Bells Funeral Home in Bells, TN. Janice was born on August 10, 1960,...
TRENTON, TN
WREG

Restaurant scores: A good week in Shelby County Sept. 19-26

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest Scores: No facility posted […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Paul Leon Davenport, Sr.

Paul Leon Davenport, Sr. passed away on September 26, 2022 at the age of 81 in his home in La Grange, Tennessee. Paul battled a long-time illness and showed his strength in his final days as he did for his entire life to the family and friends that knew him.
LA GRANGE, TN
theutcecho.com

UTC Alumnus Brandon Calloway's Journey to Healing

On July 16, Brandon Calloway, a UTC graduate and former student was brutally beaten by police officers in Oakland, TN for a traffic violation. Specifically, he allegedly did not stop at a stop sign. This act of injustice and extreme brutality quickly surfaced on the internet, and many people soon...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WBBJ

Mary J. Price

Funeral service for Mary J. Price, age 57, will be Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Dean Cemetery in Henderson, TN. Mrs. Price died Friday, September 16, 2022 at her residence. Visitation for Mrs. Price will be...
HENDERSON, TN
actionnews5.com

Action News 5 personalities among favorites in Best of Memphis awards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Flyer’s Best of Memphis 2022 awards are out, and some familiar Action News 5 personalities are among this year’s big winners, as voted on by the Memphis Flyer’s readers. Joe Birch was named the Best Broadcast Reporter and Best TV News...
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Second Chester County jail escapee captured after weeks on the run

JACKSON, Tenn. — An escapee from the Chester County jail has been arrested after more than a month on the run. The U.S. Marshals confirm 40-year-old Aurelius Crayton was arrested Monday, September 26 in Jackson around 3:30 p.m. Crayton, along with David Billings, escaped from the Chester County jail...
JACKSON, TN
WREG

VIDEO: Manager scares off suspects during Piccadilly robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a series of snatch and grabs targeting businesses across the city. In four robberies, the suspects push the clerks and then run off with the cash, according to police. Surveillance video from one of the incidents shows a masked and gloved man bum-rushing a clerk at a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man found stabbed at South Memphis intersection

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found stabbed and critically wounded Tuesday morning at a gas station at Mississippi Boulevard and Crump Boulevard, police said. Police believe the stabbing happened in the 500 block of East Alston in South Memphis. Police responded to the call at 5:21 a.m. The victim was taken to Regional One […]
MEMPHIS, TN

