ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corona, CA

Half of 91 freeway in Corona set for second weekend shutdown

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UBOp3_0iBBG0de00

The eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is set to be shut down this weekend for the second time this month to enable crews to continue resurfacing work, and motorists were advised to plan for alternate routes in advance or be prepared for long delays going through the construction zone.

The full eastbound closure is slated to start at 10:00 P.M. on Friday between Main Street and the 91/Interstate 15 interchange, with all five lanes out of service until 5:00 A.M. on Monday, according to the Riverside County Transportation Commission.

The agency said that the second weekend closure in September is required for ongoing operations connected to the $12.6 million “91 Refresh Project,” which entails resurfacing lanes, modifying retaining walls and repairing concrete barriers on both sides of the 91.

“The closure is needed for the safety of motorists and crews while the paving work is under way,” according to an RCTC statement. “This work follows the full closure of eastbound 91 in this same area on Sept. 16-19. Crews will be replacing temporary asphalt placed that weekend with permanent concrete to give motorists a smoother ride.”

The project is expected to wrap up by December. It was not immediately known whether additional shutdowns might be required between now and then.

Although detours will be available via city streets through the mile- long closure zone, wait times are expected to be extensive, and eastbound motorists were encouraged to take other routes to their destinations.

The Pomona (60) Freeway to the north of the 91 will be open to all eastbound travel, as well as Interstate 10.

Officials said that even though the closure will end at I-15 in Corona, no lanes or transition ramps on the interstate will be impacted. The westbound 91 also will not be affected.

The Main Street on-ramp to the eastbound 91 will also be closed as part of the weekend work.

The resurfacing may conclude before the scheduled time on Monday, depending on conditions.

Motorists can get up-to-date information on the closure at www.rctc.org/91refresh.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

All eastbound 91 Freeway lanes through Corona to be closed all weekend, starting tonight

The eastbound 91 Freeway in Corona will be fully shut down again all weekend, starting tonight, to complete work on the 91 Refresh Project.Starting at 10 p.m. Friday, all eastbound 91 Freeway lanes will be closed from Main Street to just west of Interstate 15, according to the Riverside County Transportation Commission. The closure is expected to end at 5 a.m. Monday.RCTC officials say this weekend's work will allow crews to finish repaving lanes, after temporary asphalt was put in place earlier this month. Heavy delays are expected for those who must go eastbound on the 91 Freeway, and RCTC says those drivers will be rerouted using the northbound and southbound 15 Freeway connectors. Drivers who need to get through the area were advised to find an alternate route around the closure or use Metrolink.Work on this stretch of the 91 Freeway won't wrap up with this closure, so drivers should expect more weekend closures throughout the fall.
CORONA, CA
CBS LA

Wild weather: Yucaipa hit with torrential rain, flash flooding

As the rest of Southern California sweltered in a mini heat wave, Yucaipa was hit with torrential rain and flash floods – just two weeks after being hit with mudslides.The flash flood warning issued for Redlands, Yucaipa, and Beaumont came to fruition Wednesday afternoon, when heavy rain turned several streets into rivers.The latest round of flooding came just two weeks after Tropical Storm Kay brought heavy rain and mudslides from the El Dorado burn scar, prompting evacuations. The body of a woman was found in San Bernardino after she was swept away by mudslides, which damaged or destroyed dozens of homes and buildings.However, there were no immediate reports of major damage from Wednesday's round of rain.Meanwhile, temperatures across the rest of Southern California were in the triple-digits, putting authorities on alert for possible wildfires.
YUCAIPA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Man, Woman Killed Climbing Mountainside near Idyllwild Identified

(CNS) – A pair of climbers who died trying to scale a mountainside east of Idyllwild were identified Thursday as a man and woman from Orange County. Gavin Escobar, 31, and Chelsea Walsh, 33, both of Huntington Beach, were fatally injured about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday near the Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout, southeast of Humber Park, within the San Bernardino National Forest, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Corona, CA
City
Pomona, CA
Corona, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Riverside, CA
Traffic
Riverside, CA
Government
City
Riverside, CA
Local
California Traffic
Corona, CA
Traffic
KESQ News Channel 3

Coroner identifies two climbers who died on mountainside near Idyllwild

The two rock climbers whose bodies were found Wednesday on the rockface of a mountainside just east of Idyllwild have been identified by the Riverside County Coroner. A report of "hikers down" came in at 12:25 p.m. near the Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout, southeast of Humber Park, within the San Bernardino National Forest, according to The post Coroner identifies two climbers who died on mountainside near Idyllwild appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
thecapistranodispatch.com

Metrolink, Amtrak Suspend Service Between South OC, North San Diego Indefinitely

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
nbcpalmsprings.com

Blaze Erupts Near Calimesa Amid Thunderstorm

(CNS) – A wildfire that erupted Wednesday just east of Calimesa as a thunderstorm moved through the area scorched nearly 10 acres before crews began making progress toward containment. The non-injury blaze was reported at about 3:50 p.m. in the area of Hannon Road and Cherry Valley Boulevard, northeast...
CALIMESA, CA
CBS LA

Amtrak, Metrolink rail tracks halt operations through Orange County until further notice for emergency work

Commuters who rely on the LOSSAN rail corridor heading through San Clemente will be subjected to rail closures for the foreseeable future, after considerable erosion in the area has called for emergency work to re-stabilize the tracks. "Safety concerns to the right-of-way in San Clemente has made it necessary to suspend train service through the area," said Pacific Surfliner officials via Twitter on Friday. The cause of those safety concerns comes at the tail end of a series of heavy storms that hit the area, causing high tides and noted erosion in the area as portions of the coast crumbled into the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Asphalt#Construction Maintenance
Valley Roadrunner

Oceanside man dies after two-vehicle collision on VC Road

On Tuesday, September 27, at approximately 11:55 a.m., a 67-year-old man from Oceanside was driving a red Hyundai Tucson in the westbound lane of Valley Center Road, east of Vesper Road. For reasons still under investigation, the 67 year-old-man veered across the eastbound lane and collided with the guard rail and partially collided with a Chevrolet pickup truck.
OCEANSIDE, CA
HeySoCal

LAX finishes final pedestrian bridge for Automated People Mover

Los Angeles International Airport announced the completion of the final Automated People Mover pedestrian bridge structure over World Way Thursday, moving one step closer to connecting the Tom Bradley International Terminal with the future West Central Terminal Area station. The construction on the sixth and final bridge closed some roads...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Times of San Diego

1 Dead, 1 Uninjured in Valley Center Crash

A man died when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a pickup and guardrail in Valley Center, authorities report Wednesday. A 67-year-old man from Oceanside, for reasons unknown, veered his red Hyundai Tuscon across the center line of Valley Center Road, near Vesper Road, and collided with the guardrail and a Chevrolet pickup around 11:55 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
VALLEY CENTER, CA
HeySoCal

Hit-and-run dump truck driver leaves woman severely injured

Police Thursday sought the public’s help to identify a hit-and-run dump truck driver who left a 47-year-old woman severely injured in Sun Valley. The suspect vehicle — described as a large red dump truck — was southbound on Lankershim Boulevard about 3:10 a.m. on Wednesday when the driver made a turn onto Kewen Avenue and struck the woman, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
mynewsla.com

Police: Drunk Driver Suspected in Three-Vehicle Collision in Menifee

A three-vehicle wreck at a Menifee intersection that almost killed a motorist was triggered by the driver of an SUV who plowed through a stoplight while possibly drunk at the wheel, authorities said Wednesday. The crash happened just after 3 p.m. Tuesday at Berea and Newport roads, according to the...
MENIFEE, CA
KTLA

Several Southern California beaches under high bacteria warning

Those heading to the beach this week are advised to stay out of the water as several beaches are under advisory for excessive bacteria levels. Eight beach areas have been placed under warnings for bacteria levels by the Los Angeles County Public Health department. These areas are under advisory, which means the “ocean’s water bacteria […]
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Climbers found dead on mountainside near Idyllwild

Update 9/29: The two climbers have been identified, see updated post here. https://kesq.com/news/2022/09/29/coroner-identifies-two-climbers-who-died-on-mountainside-near-idyllwild/ Two hikers died on a mountainside east of Idyllwild today, their bodies discovered during a rescue operation mounted by Riverside County fire crews. The "hikers down" report was received at 12:25 p.m. near the Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout, southeast of Humber Park, The post Climbers found dead on mountainside near Idyllwild appeared first on KESQ.
IDYLLWILD-PINE COVE, CA
HeySoCal

Skyrocketing gasoline prices break yet another record

The average prices of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County and Orange County on Thursday recorded their largest daily increases since the record hikes of Oct. 5, 2012. The Los Angeles County average gasoline price rose 15.3 cents to $6.261, its highest amount since July 6,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

1 shot in Fontana road-rage incident; several detained

One person was shot and several people are being detained for questioning following a road-rage incident in Fontana Thursday morning, police said. The incident unfolded on the westbound 210 Freeway near the interchange with the 215 Freeway in San Bernardino between a black truck and an Audi sedan, authorities told KTLA. One of the drivers […]
FONTANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged with Shooting Other Driver During Traffic Dispute on I-15

A 52-year-old motorist accused of shooting another driver during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 in Eastvale was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Carlos Leonardo Castro Martinez of Menifee was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on Saturday following a California Highway...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments seeks community feedback on transit project

On Sept. 20, the San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments, in partnership with Los Angeles Metro, hosted a public workshop on the latest progress of the San Gabriel Valley Transit Feasibility Study. The study is a effort to Identify feasible transit solutions running east of Los Angeles proper. This workshop included a presentation of three short- and long-term transit options designed to enhance travel for communities and the lives of residents, commuters and visitors. Participants provided feedback and asked questions on the options for further consideration.
POMONA, CA
CBS LA

Hundreds to move out of dilapidated, former dormitory in San Bernardino

Mouseholes by the floorboards, boxes overflowing with trash, exposed wiring and pools of stagnant water. These weren't the conditions Tamara Cantarell dreamed for herself and her four children, but it's all she could afford."It's really just uninhabitable," she said. Cantarell is one of the 280 people living in these deplorable conditions inside a shuttered college dormitory in the City of San Bernardino. With rent between $600-700 a month and no credit check required, many like the mother of four only came to the former American Sports University building as a last resort. "This was a last resort and we had to make...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy