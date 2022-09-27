Stamford police make arrest in violent attack on elderly Lyft driver

Stamford police have arrested a man for attacking a 71-year-old Lyft driver a year ago. Andre Lecky, 26, is charged with second-degree assault of an elderly person. The victim, Stuart Berman, of Wilton, recently went public with his story during a news conference announcing legal action against Lyft by 17 drivers and passengers .

The beating happened Sept. 17, 2021, in the Bulls Head area after Berman picked up Lecky in Glendale, according to police. They said the destination was Lecky’s job on upper Summer Street, but just a couple blocks before, Lecky said to pull over to let him out.

“Before the male suspect exited the vehicle, he punched the Lyft driver, the victim, in the head probably about eight times or so causing extensive injury,” Sgt. Sean Boeger told News 12.

Berman suffered a broken nose and a brain bleed that required two surgeries, according to his legal filing against Lyft. “I thought he was going to kill me,” Berman said in the news conference. He also said he continues to suffer physical and psychological effects.

Court documents show police identified Lecky as their suspect through Lyft records in November, but Berman couldn't pick him out of a photographic lineup. Instead, police used DNA evidence. They said the suspect was wearing a baseball hat, which was knocked off his head during the attack, and left behind in the Lyft vehicle. Forensic testing came back as Lecky, according to police. They got a warrant for his arrest over the summer, but told News 12 tracking him down took time.

“He wasn’t being exactly the most cooperative when he was alerted to the fact he was the primary suspect in this assault,” Boeger said.

Lecky turned himself in Friday. His bond was set at $75,000, which he posted. He’ll now make his first court appearance next month.

Police said Lecky denied any involvement in the beating. “Basically, he told us he had no idea what the investigators were talking about,” Boeger said.