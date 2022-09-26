ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Minnesota mother accused of killing son ruled competent

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge in Minnesota has ruled a mother accused of fatally shooting her 6-year-old son is mentally competent and can assist with her own defense. Julissa Thaler is charged with second-degree murder in the May 20 death of Eli Hart. The suburban Minneapolis woman is accused of shooting her son multiple times and then hiding his body in the trunk of her car.
Woman, 18, missing from St. Paul found with gunshot injury to leg

An 18-year-old woman who had been missing since then and had a gunshot wound to her leg was discovered Monday, about 12 hours after police responded to a complaint of “shots fired” in St. Paul. According to police spokesperson Sgt. David McCabe, the incident is being looked at...
Man sentenced to life in prison after beating girlfriend to death

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A 44-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his girlfriend, 36-year-old Lacy Jo Krube, in February 2021. A jury found Timothy Heller guilty of first-degree domestic abuse murder and second-degree murder while committing a felony on Sept. 9. He was sentenced to life in prison on Friday, Sept. 23. He'll be eligible for parole after serving 30 years in prison, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said Monday.
VIDEO: Teen fleeing deputies in stolen BMW smashes into minivan in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Two teenagers are in custody and two others are sought by law enforcement after a pair of crashes involving stolen cars Monday afternoon in St. Paul.The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says a man in Plymouth reported Monday morning that his BMW SUV, which "contained valuables," had been stolen.Deputies spotted the BMW at about 1 p.m. on St. Paul's east side, and the driver fled. The vehicle was spotted "driving recklessly" about 90 minutes later in Maple Grove. Police say the driver fled again, as did the driver of...
Minnesota Man Admits to Manufacturing ‘Ghost Guns’

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has admitted manufacturing so-called "ghost guns." The US Attorney for Minnesota says 21-year-old Jay James Olson has entered a guilty plea to willfully engaging in the business of manufacturing firearms without a license. His sentencing date has not been set. According...
Woman accused of stealing $1 million from Minnesota employer

MINNEAPOLIS — A federal indictment accuses a California woman of stealing more than $1 million from her employer while working for a Minnesota property management company. Mai Houa Xiong, 47, who now lives in Fresno, California, has been indicted by a grand jury in Minneapolis on charges of wire fraud, identity theft and filing false tax returns in connection with the scheme she allegedly ran for more than six years until August 2021, even after she was fired.
