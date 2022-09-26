Read full article on original website
Lorrraine Diane Smith, 75, formerly of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lorrraine Diane Smith, 75 of Kemble Street Utica, formerly of Watertown passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022 at Oneida Center. Lorraine is survived by four children, Lorri Smith of Syracuse; Linda Chouinard of Watertown; Timothy Smith Jr. of Syracuse; Patrica Bombardier of Watertown; six grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren; five sisters, Marlene Spencer of Lowville; Rosemary (Dennis) Sweredoski of Binghamton, Susan (Roger) Chapman of Lowville, Barbara (Howard) Cory of Turin, Nancy J. Raymond of Watertown; two brothers, William A. Williams and Wayne C. Williams both of Lowville; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her son, John Fitzgerald Kenedy Smith in 1967; two grandchildren, Nicole Smith in 2015 and William Smith III in 2019; a sister Sandra June Williams; five brothers, Stanley Williams Jr.; James Williams; Patrick Williams, who was a twin to William Williams; Kenneth Williams; Dale williams; and one bother-in-law, Carl Spencer.
Larry E. Paige, 67, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Larry E. Paige, age 67 of Ogdensburg passed away unexpectedly on September 25, 2022. There will be a Celebration of Life from 1:00pm to 6:00pm at the Ogdensburg Rescue Squad, 1223 Pickering St, Ogdensburg, NY. Surviving are his four daughters Sharon Patterson & her companion...
Carolyn J. Macy, 91, of Adams
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Carolyn J. Macy passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, September 26th. She was 91 years old. Arrangements are incomplete at this time with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
Patricia (Morrison) Favret, 70, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Patricia (Morrison) Favret, 70, of Dexter, NY, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2022, at the Hospice House of Jefferson County where she was surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 8, 1952, in Watertown, NY, daughter of the late Patrick J...
Carole Anne Burr, 81, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Carole Anne Burr, 81, formerly of Eugene Street, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, September 25, 2022, at Lewis County General Residential Healthcare Facility. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and Stephen Waitson of Kingston, Ontario and their children, Sarah, Katharine, Stephanie, Kerry,...
Charles O. Alton, 87, of Antwerp
ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Charles O. Alton, 87, of Van Buren Street, passed away, Saturday, September 24, 2022, at home. Survivors include his wife of 66-years, Helen and three children, Terry Prior, Kelly Bridge, Keith Alton, and foster-son, Wilson Stevenson. To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.
Sandra Warrington Hatch, of Henderson
HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - Sandra Warrington Hatch, Henderson, passed away Monday, September 26th at her home while under the care of her loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County. Born in Watertown, NY on July 31, 1960, the daughter to Robert and Barbara Neidinger Warrington. Sandra was an adventurous...
Morning Checkup: Samaritan Urology Center
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. Dr. Kevin Chandler is medical director of the Samaritan Urology Center. He talked about the importance of prostate cancer screening. Watch the video for his interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning. Prostate cancer...
Dawn E. Manzer, 95, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Dawn E. Manzer, 95, of Railroad Street, Lowville, passed away Saturday evening, September 24, 2022. She is survived by her children, Allan “Doug” Manzer (Laurie) of Farmington NY, Bonnie Dening (Robert Jr.) of Lowville, Darrel C. Manzer (Tina Ruck) of Rochester area, R. Scott Manzer (Mary Ellen Madigan) of Lowville, Marilyn Vanzandt (Stanley) of Lowville, Marcia Kenealy, of Lowville, Gail Price (Mark) of Charleston SC; 21 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; several step-grandchildren; a sister, Beverly Evans (Robert) of Rochester; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Dawn is predeceased by, a son, Joel Timothy Manzer, who passed away in 1975 at the age of 14; a daughter, Charlene Binsack, who passed away April 19, 1991; a granddaughter, Tiffany Vanzandt, who passed away in infancy; a sister, Evelyn Overton; two brothers, Niles C. Doud, Merwin Doud, who passed away as a young child; two sons-in-law, Joseph Kenealy and Frank Binsack; a daughter-in-law, Lorna Manzer.
Clifford L. “Cliff” Streit, 91, of Pierrepont
PIERREPONT, New York (WWNY) - Clifford L. “Cliff” Streit, 91, of Morrill Road, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022 after a brief illness. A private memorial service will be held for the family with Canton VFW #1231 Honor Guard providing Military Honors. A memorial gathering will be held...
Robert “Bobbie” C. Mason, 70, of Cape Vincent
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Robert “Bobbie” C. Mason, 70, of S. Market St, passed away at home on September 22, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Cape Vincent. Robert was born in Watertown, NY on September 27, 1951 to the late Richard and...
New Mattress Recycling Option Available for Watertown, NY Residents
Watertown residents have a new option for recycling mattresses and box springs. The City is collaborating with a company that will, for a fee, pick up these items from the curbside once a month and recycle them. The next collection date is Oct. 11. New state regulations that change the rules for disposing of mattresses and box springs take effect on Nov. 1, but the City of Watertown has not yet announced the official transition date. Until then, trash/recycling contractor Republic will continue to collect the mattresses and box springs for incineration.
Crews search for Syracuse man last seen in Evans Mills 23 years ago
EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A family left without answers. On April 2, 1999, Guy Pyke left his home near Syracuse to visit family in Evans Mills, New York. Although he arrived at his cousin’s house located on Route 11, he stayed only briefly before he turned left out of the driveway, to head North. […]
Centennial Terrace fire is suspicious, say Ogdensburg police
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A fire in Ogdensburg over the weekend has been deemed suspicious. It happened Sunday morning in a first-floor apartment in Centennial Terrace. Police investigators say they are still piecing together what happened. “Of the status of the investigation, we have a suspect, we’re still conducting...
With days left, library’s ‘Drop Your Drawers’ campaign exceeds goal
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s still time to “drop your drawers” at Flower Memorial Library in Watertown. The campaign started earlier this month, collected unopened packs of underwear and diapers, to be given to local school districts. The diapers will help the North Country Prenatal/Perinatal Council.
Hotis Motel condemned, residents have 30 days to evacuate
TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - The Hotis Motel in the Town of Pamelia is condemned. Residents now have 30 days to vacate the property. The notices went up Tuesday as Jefferson County is condemning the property. The motel was cited for seven major code violations in August. Jefferson...
Objections over bulletin board at Lisbon Central School
LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Some Lisbon Central School parents are at odds with the school over a bulletin board that supports LGBTQ + students. The board was created earlier this month and parents were quick to criticize it online. “When you introduce these types of words and feelings to...
Man arrested in connection to 5 thefts at Watertown Walmart
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — An arrest has been made in connection to recent thefts at the Watertown Walmart. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 48-year-old Jeffrey P. Jewett of Brownville on September 26. Jewett was accused of allegedly stealing merchandise from the Walmart located on State Route 3...
Hotis Motel to be re-inspected this week
TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - A deadline has come and gone. So what’s next for the Hotis Motel?. 7 News has learned that Jefferson County Code Enforcement will be re-inspecting the property this week. The code enforcement office issued more than half a dozen violations to the...
Rangers burn marijuana plants, pull lost CNY hikers out of Rome swamp
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers last week found 15 large marijuana plants unlawfully grown on land in Swift Hill State Forest, in Allegany County. Rangers cut and moved the plants to a safe area and burned them. Although DEC recognizes that marijuana laws have changed, unlawful agricultural use of state lands is prohibited under New York’s Environmental Conservation Law.
