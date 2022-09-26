Naked Texas father accused of abandoning injured baby in shed and stealing truck

LIVINGSTON, Texas (TCD) -- A 43-year-old father was arrested and charged after allegedly abandoning his injured 9-month-old child in a shed and stealing a truck.

According to KPRC-TV, on Saturday, Sept. 24, at around 6 a.m., a woman named Katherine McClain called police and said she heard a loud truck outside her home. Her daughter reportedly looked outside and saw their neighbor's truck being stolen.

McClain's husband was able to gather security footage from property cameras, which revealed a man in his underwear walking next door, entering the truck, and driving off, KPRC reports. The suspect allegedly tried to break into the vehicles in their yard as well. The video was reportedly timestamped shortly after 3 a.m.

Livingston Police Department officers reportedly reviewed the surveillance video and pulled fingerprints from the vehicles and found blood inside some of them. Officers were able to locate the stolen vehicle and found Clifford Guynes behind the wheel, KPRC reports.

McClain and her family reportedly noticed their dogs barking at the shed around three hours later and found the abandoned 9-month-old girl inside.

McClain told KPRC it was a "traumatic experience."

The child was reportedly transported to Texas Children's Hospital and suffered a broken femur. The child's condition is unknown, but it's believed that she is doing fine and is expected to recover, KHOU-TV reports.

Guynes was arrested and booked into Polk County Jail for injury to a child and abandoning/endangering a child, records show. He remains held on $200,000 bond.

According to KPRC, Guynes was recently arrested on Sept. 16 for a parole violation.

