Weatherford, TX

12-year-old girl reportedly shoots her father as part of 'murder plot' with friend

 2 days ago
WEATHERFORD, Texas (TCD) -- A 12-year-old girl reportedly shot her father in what investigators allege was an elaborate "murder plot" with a friend to kill their families and escape.

According to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, deputies received a shooting call and found a 12-year-old girl in the street suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Her 38-year-old father was reportedly inside the home with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The girl and her father were reportedly taken to the hospital in an air ambulance.

The Parker County Sheriff’s Office reportedly believes the 12-year-old girl shot her dad, ran from her home, and then shot herself. Deputies reportedly found a handgun under the juvenile.

According to the statement, the girl "planned for several weeks to murder her family and pets," and she allegedly spoke to another girl in Lufkin, Texas, about her plan. The other girl reportedly said she was going to kill her father, but the Sheriff’s Office said she "did not go through with the plan."

The Sheriff’s Office said the 12-year-old planned to pick up the other girl in Lufkin and then "run away together to Georgia."

Lufkin Police are reportedly investigating the situation. The juvenile from Lufkin is reportedly being charged with criminal conspiracy.

It was not disclosed whether the 12-year-old from Weatherford will be charged, and if so, with what crimes.

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said in the statement, "Due to the injuries, the age of the juveniles and the sensitive case matter, information released regarding this case will be limited."

CBS DFW

12-year-old at center of Parker Co. plot with friend to kill families dies

WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The 12-year-old Parker County girl who authorities said plotted for weeks with a friend to murder their families has died from a self-inflicted gun shot wound. She and her 38-year-old father were hospitalized following the Sept. 20 shooting at their Weatherford home. He was found inside with a gunshot wound to his abdomen but was recently released from the hospital. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said deputies found the girl lying in the street with a gunshot wound to her head. Investigators said the girl shot her father, fled the scene, and then later shot herself. A handgun was also found lying underneath the her, officials said.The second 12-year-old from Lufkin, who Sheriff's investigators believe was involved with the planning of the shooting, was taken into custody last week and was charged with conspiracy to commit murder. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office performed an autopsy and ruled the cause and manner of death as a suicide by gunshot wound of head.   
