Read full article on original website
SpartanZT
2d ago
These so-call leaders are a joke ... Hildumbo was just on the news begging for tax increase due medical facilities in Houston was 40 million in debt and mayor Turner is giving out gift cards for gun buy back ... These people are pathetic for leaders.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
"I'm not a gold digger." In June 1994, an 89-year-old billionaire marries a 26-year-old woman.Kath LeeHouston, TX
Twenty-One Years Ago, a Houston Mother Shocked the Nation When She Drowned Her Five ChildrenSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
Houston driver rear-ends patrol vehicle blocking traffic for fatal accident investigationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Tim Hortons opens first Texas location in KatyCovering KatyKaty, TX
Related
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston, Harris County announce gun buyback event with new stipulations
City of Houston and Harris County leaders announced on Monday that they have joined together to invest over $2 million in funds into upcoming gun buyback events. The second gun buyback event will be on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 8 a.m. until noon at the METRO Park and Ride at 11050 Harwin Drive in Alief.
TxDOT unveils the next 10 years' worth of construction in Houston
HOUSTON — Texas just keeps growing, and now the state's rolling out a 10-year, $85-billion plan to improve roads and keep the economy moving. The Houston area will get a big chunk of that money, about $12.4 billion of the 10-year Unified Transportation Program to give us a look at what's ahead.
Conroe introduces mounted patrol unit to bridge gap between police, citizens
The Conroe Police Department introduced its new mounted police patrol unit Sept. 9. (Courtesy Clyde Vogel) Conroe introduced its first mounted police patrol unit Sept. 9. According to Conroe Police Sergeant Clyde Vogel, the unit consists of four patrol officers on horseback who will patrol downtown Conroe and shopping centers as well as during parades, park events, demonstrations and festivals to serve as crowd control.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston City Council finalizes $83.5 million investment in Buffalo Bayou Park
Houston City Council voted unanimously to finalize its part of a $310 million investment into the redevelopment of Buffalo Bayou Park. The agreement is a partnership between Harris County and the Buffalo Bayou Partnership. The city will invest $83.5 million, the county will invest $24 million, and the Buffalo Bayou...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTSA
Texans for Abbott volunteers attacked in Harris County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Authorities in Harris County have arrested a man who attacked two Texans for Abbott volunteers. The volunteers were walking through a neighborhood Saturday, attempting to drum up support for Governor Abbott’s re-election campaign. When they returned to their vehicle, a man tried to pull them out.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
2006 TACO CABANA HOMICIDE TO BE FEATURED WEDNESDAY NIGHT ON INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY CHANNEL
Wednesday, September 28th @ 8Pm on Investigation Discovery Channel. The Conroe case involves Glen Holmes Jr., who allegedly shot and killed Conroe resident Barry Thomas on May 1, 2006, at the Taco Cabana drive-through on South Loop 336 after stealing his Cadillac. Before leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase, Holmes allegedly held up the drive-through demanding tacos to go. Holmes was able to escape authorities for nearly three weeks through Montgomery, Harris, and Walker counties before Conroe police received information Holmes was near an apartment complex in Houston. Houston police assisted in Holmes’ apprehension. Holmes was taken before a magistrate in Harris County and then released into the custody of Conroe officers, who transferred him to the Montgomery County Jail, where he was booked on a capital murder charge. Holmes was able to make bail for his $50,000 bond and was released on Aug. 7, 2006. Holmes was again arrested in late 2006, possibly for violating his parole, but was able to post his $75,000 bond and be released. After his second arrest, Holmes did not show up for his court trial in May 2008, which resulted in a charge of bond forfeiture and a manhunt to locate the fugitive. Anyone with information about Holmes can call Montgomery County Crime Stoppers at (800) 392-STOP.
Click2Houston.com
Woman killed in west Houston shooting identified as popular Memphis rapper ‘Lotta Cash Desto’; suspect charged
HOUSTON – The 25-year-old woman who was fatally shot in west Houston over the weekend was a popular rapper who recently moved to Houston. Fans and her record label poured out tributes to Destinee Govan, who performed under the alias, “Lotta Cash Desto.”. Christian Isaiah Williams, 24, has...
Texas will build more than 50 new electric car charging locations along major highways
Texas can move forward with a $408 million plan to build a network of hundreds of electric vehicle charging locations across the state after.
RELATED PEOPLE
fox26houston.com
Harris County commissioner says, 'no additional cops, no budget deal'
HOUSTON - Amid predictions of health care shortages, lost pay raises and potential layoffs Harris County Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey is looking to set the record straight. Ramsey says the price for his vote on a proposed budget, increasing year-over-year spending by more than $100 million, was a rock-solid...
Click2Houston.com
Get to know Sylvester Turner: 50 facts about Houston’s mayor
HOUSTON – Elected in December 2015 and reelected in December 2019, Sylvester Turner is serving his second four-year term as Houston’s 62nd mayor. Scroll below for 40 facts about the City of Houston’s highest-ranking government official. Sylvester Turner was born on September 27, 1954 in Houston’s Acres...
Houston's Buffalo Bayou Brewing sued after nonpayment of financial services
The Houston brewery is being sued after nonpayment of financial services.
fox26houston.com
1 killed, another injured: Houston police search for man known as "Atlanta"
HOUSTON - One man was arrested and another is wanted for questioning after a deadly shooting in south Houston. Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at 1221 Redford Street near Hobby Airport around 1 a.m. last week. According to authorities, two people were in an apartment when two men entered and shot them. The men took money and other items from the apartment and left the home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Family pleads for help finding Texas teacher after car found in New Orleans
A Texas family is pleading for tips after a Houston-area teacher disappeared, and her Lexus was discovered in New Orleans. “I can’t believe my mom went missing,” Lila Grace posted. “She was gone… when I cam home.”
WGMD Radio
Texas police chiefs decry surging violence: ‘There’s a lack of value for life… no fear of consequences’
A mix of surging crime rates, unprecedented officer attrition, and weak prosecution of violent crime have imperiled the largest police departments in Texas over the last few years, the police chiefs of Houston, San Antonio, and Austin said at the Texas Tribune Festival on Saturday. “There’s a lack of value...
papercitymag.com
Houston Billionaire Couple’s Foundation Gives a Record $100 Million to Improve the Buffalo Bayou For All
The Kinder Foundation's $100 million gift to Buffalo Bayou Partnership accelerates the Buffalo Bayou East Master Plan. (Rendering of the plan from the Buffalo Bayou Partnership website) Continuing its legacy of transformational support for Houston’s green spaces, the Kinder Foundation has committed a historic $100 million to the Buffalo Bayou...
KHOU
Crazy video of fight inside Paetow High School in Katy
Video sent to us by a concerned mom shows a chaotic scene inside the Katy ISD school as security guards fought with students. Dozens of other students watched.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Houston looks to schedule public hearings to gather feedback on proposed public improvement bonds
Houston City Council is set to vote at its Sept. 28 meeting on setting the dates for three public hearings the city will use to gather feedback in seven bond propositions that will be on ballots during the Nov. 8 election. (Courtesy Visit Houston) Houston City Council is set to...
witzamfm.com
Houston Man Charged with OWI in Jasper
Jasper- A truck was driving recklessly, which led to the arrest of a man from Houston by Jasper Police Officers. According to reports, officers were dispatched after receiving multiple reports about a 2022 Dodge pickup driving recklessly, striking the curb and nearly hitting a building on Indiana Street. Officers located the driver, 27-year-old Francisco Javier Garcia Jr. of Houston, TX, and suspected he was intoxicated.
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
21K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 4