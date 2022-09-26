According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (knee) will start Week 4’s contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Wilson missed Gang Green’s first three games after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus suffered in the team’s preseason opener on August 12. The news aligns with head coach Robert Saleh’s comments on Monday, in which he expected Wilson back under center. The 23-year-old will look to improve upon last year’s poor rookie campaign in which he threw for 2,334 yards with nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing just 55.6% of his passes in 13 starts.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO