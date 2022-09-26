ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Baltimore Ravens Are Releasing Veteran Cornerback This Tuesday

The Baltimore Ravens are making a significant roster decision this Tuesday afternoon. The AFC North franchise is releasing a veteran cornerback. That player is 27-year-old Daryl Worley. The Ravens are releasing cornerback Daryl Worley this Tuesday afternoon. In a corresponding move, Baltimore is signing offensive lineman Zack Johnson to the...
Jets QB Zach Wilson Will Start Week 4 vs. Steelers

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (knee) will start Week 4’s contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Wilson missed Gang Green’s first three games after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus suffered in the team’s preseason opener on August 12. The news aligns with head coach Robert Saleh’s comments on Monday, in which he expected Wilson back under center. The 23-year-old will look to improve upon last year’s poor rookie campaign in which he threw for 2,334 yards with nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing just 55.6% of his passes in 13 starts.
Bears stock watch: Who's up, who's down following Week 3 win vs. Texans

The Chicago Bears defeated the Houston Texans 23-20 on Sunday, where they improved to 2-1 on the season. The Bears continued to struggle in the passing game, but they absolutely dominated on the ground with 281 rushing yards. Khalil Herbert, who replaced an injured David Montgomery, accounted for 157 of those. We saw some bend, don’t break defense from Chicago, but they came up big when the team needed them, which included two interceptions at critical moments of the game.
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars preview, prediction, odds: Upstart Jags seek upset

A week after beating -- and beating up -- their former quarterback, the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles seek a similar outcome against a former head coach on Sunday. Doug Pederson, who took the Eagles to their only Super Bowl championship five years ago, returns to Philadelphia with a Jacksonville Jaguars team enjoying its first winning streak since October 2019.
