Who's Commanders Carson Wentz Blaming for Washington Allowing 9 Sacks to Eagles?
The Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday's 24-8 win recorded nine sacks of Washington quarterback Carson Wentz.
AthlonSports.com
Baltimore Ravens Are Releasing Veteran Cornerback This Tuesday
The Baltimore Ravens are making a significant roster decision this Tuesday afternoon. The AFC North franchise is releasing a veteran cornerback. That player is 27-year-old Daryl Worley. The Ravens are releasing cornerback Daryl Worley this Tuesday afternoon. In a corresponding move, Baltimore is signing offensive lineman Zack Johnson to the...
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Philadelphia Eagles odds: NFL Week 4 point spread, moneyline
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 4 schedule. The Eagles are a 6.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Eagles are -280 on the...
After Week 3 of NFL season, supercomputer sees teams closing gap to Bills in AFC
Did you get a chance to watch the NFL Red Zone on Sunday for the 1 p.m. EDT kickoffs?. If you did, what you saw was chaos, comebacks all over the shop, and some dominant showings by some of the National Football League’s new elite teams. I saw new...
Jets QB Zach Wilson Will Start Week 4 vs. Steelers
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (knee) will start Week 4’s contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Wilson missed Gang Green’s first three games after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus suffered in the team’s preseason opener on August 12. The news aligns with head coach Robert Saleh’s comments on Monday, in which he expected Wilson back under center. The 23-year-old will look to improve upon last year’s poor rookie campaign in which he threw for 2,334 yards with nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing just 55.6% of his passes in 13 starts.
Bears stock watch: Who's up, who's down following Week 3 win vs. Texans
The Chicago Bears defeated the Houston Texans 23-20 on Sunday, where they improved to 2-1 on the season. The Bears continued to struggle in the passing game, but they absolutely dominated on the ground with 281 rushing yards. Khalil Herbert, who replaced an injured David Montgomery, accounted for 157 of those. We saw some bend, don’t break defense from Chicago, but they came up big when the team needed them, which included two interceptions at critical moments of the game.
Yardbarker
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars preview, prediction, odds: Upstart Jags seek upset
A week after beating -- and beating up -- their former quarterback, the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles seek a similar outcome against a former head coach on Sunday. Doug Pederson, who took the Eagles to their only Super Bowl championship five years ago, returns to Philadelphia with a Jacksonville Jaguars team enjoying its first winning streak since October 2019.
Ravens re-sign CB Daryl Worley to practice squad
The Baltimore Ravens have seen their secondary struggle so far during the 2022 season, allowing 7.2 net yards per attempt. That number ranks 30th in the entire NFL, which isn’t where the team envisioned they’d be through three weeks. The team has dealt with a few injuries in...
