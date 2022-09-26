ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polygon Integrates Push Protocol to Enhance Web 3 Communication

Layer-2 scaling network Polygon announced Thursday that it had integrated the Push protocol into its ecosystem to bolster the communication system across decentralized applications built on the mainnet. What is Push Protocol?. Push protocol is a decentralized communication tool built for Web 3 applications. The project, which was originally built...
Inery Token $INR goes Live On Huobi Following Successful VC raise

$INR is live on Huobi, after successful VC rounds and several strategic partnership announcements. Trading officially opened at 13:00 UTC today, September 28th and the project saw its token trending up from $0.22 to $0.44 within the first few hours. The listing is an important milestone for Inery on its journey to revolutionize how data is handled on the decentralized web.
Build a Blockchain in Golang from Scratch – Beginner Guide

In this article, we will be focusing on Go blockchain development from scratch. However, before we get started, you should be sure that you are familiar with the basic concepts in Golang. If not, then it is wise if you go through the preliminary concepts and then come back to blockchain.
#Advertising#Social Network#Web3 Technology#Deso#Avalanche#Polygon#Opensea#Nft
Crypto Lender Nexo Buys Stake in U.S. Chartered Bank

Cryptocurrency lender Nexo has acquired a stake in the U.S. federally chartered financial institution Summit National Bank, a subsidiary of Hulett Bancorp (DBA Mode Eleven), which was established in 1984 and regulated under the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Nexo to Offer Crypto Services to U.S. Customers. The...
Starfish Finance Proposes DeFi-NFT Convergence on Polkadot

Starfish Finance, the DeFi project running on Astar Network, has shared its vision of how NFTs and decentralized finance will coalesce on Polkadot. The community-driven project predicts the worlds of DeFi and NFTs will eventually fuse and form a brighter star, with Starfish Finance ($SEAN) serving as the fortress that hosts this union.
CryptoCom Secures Regulatory Approval to Offer Crypto Services in France

Mainstream cryptocurrency exchange CryptoCom, announced today it has been registered in France as a Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) by the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF). CryptoCom Wins Regulatory Approval in France. Per the announcement, the regulatory approval by AMF follows clearance from the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel...
New Global Outreach Strategy and Commemorative Events – KuCoin Exchange Celebrates 5-Year Anniversary

Having started as a group of seven co-founders in 2017, the KuCoin exchange has grown since into a world-spanning global cryptocurrency exchange wielding the trust of over 20 million users in over 200 countries. The path traced by KuCoin over the last five years has seen its cumulative trading volumes exceed $2 trillion, with the highest single-day trading volume exceeding $30 billion, and the team scale by 142 times to include over 1,000 talent.
