Polygon Integrates Push Protocol to Enhance Web 3 Communication
Layer-2 scaling network Polygon announced Thursday that it had integrated the Push protocol into its ecosystem to bolster the communication system across decentralized applications built on the mainnet. What is Push Protocol?. Push protocol is a decentralized communication tool built for Web 3 applications. The project, which was originally built...
Inery Token $INR goes Live On Huobi Following Successful VC raise
$INR is live on Huobi, after successful VC rounds and several strategic partnership announcements. Trading officially opened at 13:00 UTC today, September 28th and the project saw its token trending up from $0.22 to $0.44 within the first few hours. The listing is an important milestone for Inery on its journey to revolutionize how data is handled on the decentralized web.
Build a Blockchain in Golang from Scratch – Beginner Guide
In this article, we will be focusing on Go blockchain development from scratch. However, before we get started, you should be sure that you are familiar with the basic concepts in Golang. If not, then it is wise if you go through the preliminary concepts and then come back to blockchain.
Recap of Mainnet by Messari, SmartCon by Chainlink, & Converge22 by Circle
The TRON DAO team recently participated in and sponsored three of the most prominent blockchain and crypto conferences of 2022. All three happened in late September within 9 days of one another. Mainnet 2022 was held in New York City on 21-23 September 2022. Mainnet identifies itself as “an immersive,...
Crypto Lender Nexo Buys Stake in U.S. Chartered Bank
Cryptocurrency lender Nexo has acquired a stake in the U.S. federally chartered financial institution Summit National Bank, a subsidiary of Hulett Bancorp (DBA Mode Eleven), which was established in 1984 and regulated under the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Nexo to Offer Crypto Services to U.S. Customers. The...
Starfish Finance Proposes DeFi-NFT Convergence on Polkadot
Starfish Finance, the DeFi project running on Astar Network, has shared its vision of how NFTs and decentralized finance will coalesce on Polkadot. The community-driven project predicts the worlds of DeFi and NFTs will eventually fuse and form a brighter star, with Starfish Finance ($SEAN) serving as the fortress that hosts this union.
CryptoCom Secures Regulatory Approval to Offer Crypto Services in France
Mainstream cryptocurrency exchange CryptoCom, announced today it has been registered in France as a Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) by the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF). CryptoCom Wins Regulatory Approval in France. Per the announcement, the regulatory approval by AMF follows clearance from the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel...
Kitsumon launches NFT land sale in partnership with top NFT and Gaming platforms
After a successful IDO and INO, Kitsumon is pleased to announce details of the highly anticipated NFT land sale in partnership with top gaming and NFT platforms, including;. Land in the Kitsumon metaverse is a key element for the MMORPG: Professions gameplay due to release in 2023. Professions will allow...
New Global Outreach Strategy and Commemorative Events – KuCoin Exchange Celebrates 5-Year Anniversary
Having started as a group of seven co-founders in 2017, the KuCoin exchange has grown since into a world-spanning global cryptocurrency exchange wielding the trust of over 20 million users in over 200 countries. The path traced by KuCoin over the last five years has seen its cumulative trading volumes exceed $2 trillion, with the highest single-day trading volume exceeding $30 billion, and the team scale by 142 times to include over 1,000 talent.
