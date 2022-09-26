Read full article on original website
Related
Why Home Prices in These 5 Cities Are Not Likely to Drop Anytime Soon
These five cities are most likely to weather any recession.
10 Cities Where Homes Sales Are Most Likely to Collapse
More and more potential homebuyers are backing out of purchases, especially in some of the pandemic’s hottest housing markets. A little more than 15% of pending home sales (or 64,000 total purchases) fell out of contract in August, according to a new analysis from the real estate brokerage Redfin. In July, 15.5% of pending sales fell out of contact. That was the highest level since 2017, with the exception of two months at the very beginning of the pandemic.
morningbrew.com
Buyers beware (and stop checking Zillow)
At the peak of 2021’s homebuying rush, as mortgage rates fell and families fled to the suburbs, buyers went a little crazy securing their dream homes. A prospective buyer in New Jersey offered $75,000 over the asking price and got rejected. Another buyer in Austin, Texas, landed their dream home by buying the seller’s next house for them. And in Bethesda, Maryland, a homebuyer got creative and offered to name her first-born child after the seller. (She lost.)
purewow.com
4 Ways Homebuying Will Change by 2023￼
Should you buy a house? Should you wait it out? Will mortgage rates continue to climb (along with the cost of everything else)? Over the past two years, the housing market has felt like a roller coaster, and searching for a home right now can make your head spin. We get it. That’s why we turned to Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale—and pored over the latest advancements in the industry—to get a sense of where things are headed and what you can do to be in the best spot possible to secure the home you’ve been dreaming of.
MLS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Housing Market Is About to Be Hammered
The housing market has made a remarkable recovery from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prices have surged nationally year over year most months by 20%, according to the carefully followed S&P Case Shiller price index. The rise was fired by low interest rates and the mobility of Americans helped by the “work from home” economy. Those days may be over, as the housing market moves onto shaky ground.
The cheapest US homes are in these 10 states: study
(NEXSTAR) – Home buyers open to embracing a new state will get a lot more house for their money, a new study shows. An analysis by The Ascent, which rates and reviews personal finance products, found that the average median home price in the first quarter of 2022 was $428,700.
10 Cities Where Homebuyers Are Most Likely to Pay All Cash
The housing market is cooling rapidly and bidding wars may be fading away, but all-cash home purchases are still more common than they were before the pandemic. New data released by real estate brokerage Redfin shows that roughly one-third of home purchases in the U.S. were bought with cash in July. That’s up from 27.5% the year before and higher than nearly any point since early 2014. (The one exception was a slightly higher peak for cash buyers this past February.)
Finally, there’s good news for renters in these major U.S. cities
After nearly two years of rising rent prices, there is finally some good news for apartment shoppers in these cities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
There's Finally Some Good News for Renters Sick of Rising Prices
Renters are finally catching a break after almost two years of non-stop price increases and record-high costs — but don't plan on throwing a goodbye party for your roommates anytime soon. Several new studies show that rent prices either fell slightly or remained flat at the end of the...
The Cost of Rent Is Finally Dropping — But Probably Not For Long
Following months of rising rent costs, there’s a small glimmer of hope, at least according to new data. The cost of renting an apartment is falling in some cities, which is welcome news for parents who are dealing with tight budgets and tighter wallets as inflation continues to drive up food prices. Unfortunately, it looks like this minor reprieve from ever-rising rents will be temporary.
CNBC
Rent prices will keep going up in 2023—here's what to expect
This is an excerpt from the CNBC Make It newsletter. Subscribe here. Despite some good news about U.S. rent prices falling in August, the long-term outlook still doesn't seem promising. Last month, median rent in the nation's 50 largest cities fell by $10 a month, the first drop in prices...
The pandemic's real estate jobs boom is turning into a bust as layoffs hit
WASHINGTON — As housing sales slow amid higher interest rates, thousands of workers who found jobs in the booming housing market of the pandemic are now facing widespread layoffs with steeper cuts expected ahead. Some of the biggest players in the real estate industry, including RE/MAX, Redfin and Wells...
WCPO
Mortgage rate payment shock hits homebuyers
The Fed's latest rate hike raised mortgage rates yet again. It may not sound like a lot, until you learn how much more you might have to pay every month. If you are housing hunting, you may need to look at a smaller house, if you have not already locked in a sub-6% rate.
CNBC
Homebuyers are backing out of deals at record-high rates in these 10 U.S. cities
Amid rising mortgage costs, the number of homebuyers backing out of contracts increased to record-setting levels in the last three months — especially in cities that were real estate hotspots through 2021, new data finds. In August, roughly 15.2% of home purchase agreements in the U.S. fell through, after...
Home-Purchase Agreements In Sun Belt Cities Falling Through At Highest Rate In US
As of Sept. 23, the national average for a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.43%, stalling the housing market across the country. The standard home value in the U.S. is $356,026, up 16.5% over the past year, although home values fell by 0.3% from July, the largest monthly decrease since 2011, per Zillow Group Z.
Homebuyers Are Backing Out of Purchases in This Area of the Country More Than Anywhere Else In The U.S.
Houses in this area saw some of the highest surges in home prices during the pandemic. Now, those same locations are seeing homebuyers back out in record numbers.
Why Buyers and Sellers Should Avoid Dual Agency
A real estate agent can be one of your most significant assets when buying or selling a home. The best real estate agents will work hard for their client's interests. A true professional will be someone you can lean on before, during, and after your transaction. Someone you can look to for guidance and expertise.
yieldpro.com
Construction delays are ongoing as most costs continue to rise
This month’s NMHC Construction Survey found that 90 percent of respondents reported construction delays, with 78 percent of this group reporting delays in permitting and 86 percent experiencing start delays. Notably, an increasing share of respondents reported delayed starts due to a lack of availability in construction financing—from 7 percent of respondents in March, to 15 percent in June, to 31 percent in this survey.
Four tips to selling your home in today's market
NAPSI -- The real estate market is cooling down: Home inventory rose 9.6% between May and June. Interest rates are up. Thirty-year mortgage rates rose to 6.29% a week ago to their highest level since October 2008. And, inflation is still a problem for much of the country. "The housing...
born2invest.com
The Real Estate Market in Italian Small Municipalities Increases by 33%
The Residential Real Estate Report of the Internal Revenue Service reveals that in smaller municipalities the increase in purchases and sales stands at +33.2%, while in cities at +11.5%. That is because in small municipalities prices are lower for “more convenient” properties and because such locations favor that desire to improve lifestyle due to the reflections induced in the Covid period. Of particular note is the fact that from 2019 to the present, the sale of parking spaces, garages, and basements has increased by 87.7 percent, so space not only for us but also for our property.
Comments / 0