Jackson State Climbs into Top-10 of FCS Coaches, Stats Perform Polls

Jackson State climbs into the Top 10 FCS Coaches and Stats Perform Polls in Week 5.

Jackson State QB Shedeur Sanders (2) looks for an opening during an NCAA college football game against Mississippi Valley State in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Tcl Jsu Vs Ms Valley234; Credit:© Hannah Mattix/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

On Saturday, the Tigers subdued the Delta Devils with a splash of "Holy Water of Pure Dominance" in their 49-7 win at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, MS.

Shedeur Sanders repeats from Week 4 as the Southwestern Athletic Conference's Player of the Week. He shares the honor with the Alcorn Braves newcomer and running back terror, Jarveon Howard.

Sanders completed his career-high day by completing 40-of-51 passing attempts for 438 yards and 4 TDs.

FCS COACHES POLL RESULTS

The coaches believe the Tigers are worthy of climbing from No. 11 to No. 8 in their FCS Coaches poll for Week 5. Jackson State is the only HBCU program ranked in the Top-25 Polls. The other HBCU teams receiving votes were North Carolina Central (43 points) and Florida A&M (3 points).

STATS PERFORM POLL RESULTS

The voters in the Week 5's Stats Perform polls rank Coach Prime's squad at No. 9, which is a jump from No. 11 in Week 4.

North Carolina Central (4-0) received votes, but was un-ranked at 133 points.

HBCU LEGENDS TOP-5 RANKINGS

Jackson State NCCU Alcorn State Prairie View Virginia Union

View the original article to see embedded media.

