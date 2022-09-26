Officials with the University of Wisconsin System named the committee who will lead the search for the next University of Wisconsin-Platteville chancellor. The 13-member search and screen committee will convene in the coming weeks and will determine and interview candidates for the position. Former Provost and Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs Tammy Evetovich has served as interim chancellor since June after Former Chancellor Dennis Shields left earlier this year.

