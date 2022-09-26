ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleton, WI

x1071.com

Gala celebrates work of Operation Fresh Start

MADISON, Wis. — Hundreds of people attended a gala Thursday to celebrate the work of Operation Fresh Start. The Build Your Future Gala featured inspiring stories from those who have made significant positive changes in their lives. The organization helps people ages 16-24 become self-sufficient. “These are young people...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Nonprofits focusing on literacy, education get $100K grants from Ascendium

MADISON, Wis. — Nonprofit education philanthropy group Ascendium has awarded $100,000 each to two Madison nonprofits focused on literacy and education. The awards went to Literacy Network, which helps adults with reading and language skills, and Operation Fresh Start, which helps people ages 16-24 become self-sufficient by helping them finish school and find jobs.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Madison area students get hands-on look at stages of home construction at career fair

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Hundreds of Madison area students on Wednesday got a first-hand look at what goes into building houses. As part of the Madison Area Builders Association’s fall career day, students were able to walk through eight homes in the Terrevessa development on Fitchburg’s east side. At each house, a presenter talked through the different stages of construction.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Healthy Communities Summit underway in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Cyclists and those looking for tips on healthier living are gathering at the Madison Concourse Hotel Thursday and Friday for an inaugural event put on by the Wisconsin Bike Fed and the Wisconsin Office of Outdoor Recreation. The 2022 Wisconsin Healthy Communities Summit features experts from...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Evers holds roundtables with students at UW System schools as he eyes re-election

WHITEWATER, Wis. — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers met with students and leaders of three UW System schools on Thursday as he seeks a second term. Evers visited UW-La Crosse and UW-Green Bay Thursday morning and UW-Whitewater in the afternoon, touring parts of each campus and holding roundtable discussions with students. During the discussion in Whitewater, the governor touched on a number of topics, including marijuana legalization and abortion rights.
WHITEWATER, WI
x1071.com

Cuba City Awarded Ag Grant

Cuba City Schools was 1 of 65 schools in Illinois, Minnesota, and Wisconsin to receive a grant of up to $4,000 to fund a variety of hands-on learning tools for agricultural classrooms. With the grant, Cuba City’s agricultural program will receive new technology and access to online curriculum for their students.
CUBA CITY, WI
x1071.com

Recovery programs seek to solve food waste – and insecurity – in Wisconsin

Driving a university-owned van, University of Wisconsin-Madison student Morgan Barlin traverses the campus, making stops at three dining halls on a spring afternoon. At each stop, Barlin is met by kitchen staff who present her with various leftover foods, from sweet potatoes to breakfast omelets. These foods, which would have otherwise been thrown away, will be redistributed to students at no cost.
WISCONSIN STATE
x1071.com

Wisconsin test scores show post-pandemic academic slide

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Test scores for Wisconsin grade school students show declines since the coronavirus pandemic and persistent gaps, though there were signs of progress in the last school year. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday on the math and language arts tests for grades three through eight released...
WISCONSIN STATE
x1071.com

Lodi blood drive honors man who donated 108 gallons of blood

LODI, Wis. — Throughout his life, Brad Morter donated 108 gallons of blood. When he died unexpectedly, his family decided to honor his memory by paying it forward. The Brad Morter Memorial Blood Drive was first held last year, and it returned on Wednesday. The goal is to mirror Morter’s lifetime donation total by donating 108 units of blood.
LODI, WI
x1071.com

UW-P names committee in search for new chancellor

Officials with the University of Wisconsin System named the committee who will lead the search for the next University of Wisconsin-Platteville chancellor. The 13-member search and screen committee will convene in the coming weeks and will determine and interview candidates for the position. Former Provost and Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs Tammy Evetovich has served as interim chancellor since June after Former Chancellor Dennis Shields left earlier this year.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
x1071.com

WATCH: Madison residents weathering storm in Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Madison resident and former News 3 Now employee Ellen Werdan was vacationing on Sanibel Island as Hurricane Ian approached Florida. She joined Live at Four from Fort Myers to talk about her experience. Download the First Warn Weather app to stay up-to-date on current weather...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Grant County Announces Construction Projects

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has announced upcoming construction projects. Starting October 3rd through the 7th and October 10th through the 14th, road construction will start on County Highway H From Kieler to Cuba City. This will replace the 7 culverts along the 9.5 mile stretch. Motorists should expect short delays during this time. Traffic will be reduced to one lane within the area of each culvert replacement.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Police investigating attempted robbery at University Avenue Kwik Trip

MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating after a woman tried to rob a west-side Kwik Trip early Friday morning. Officials with the Madison Police Department said the suspect entered the Kwik Trip on University Avenue shortly before 5 a.m. and told workers inside that her boyfriend was outside with a gun and would kill her if she didn’t rob the store.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Madison World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday

MADISON, Wis. — Marjorie Marshman couldn’t quite tell you why she joined the Marine Corps, but looking back she says she’s happy that she did. Marshman was born in Bayard, Iowa, one of nine children. Five of her brothers joined the military when the Second World War broke out, and she followed suit.
MADISON, WI

