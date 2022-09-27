Saratoga County to hold public hearing regarding property tax law

BALLSTON SPA – The Saratoga County Board of Supervisors is seeking input from residents regarding proposed changes to the property tax law that would increase the income eligibility for senior citizens looking for an exemption during a public hearing scheduled for Oct. 12.

Town of Milton Supervisor Scott Ostrander and Saratoga County Board of Supervisors Chairman Theodore Kusnierz Jr., the supervisor for Moreau, worked together on the idea in response to the economic climate people are facing.

“Inflation and rising costs of everyday necessities have a major impact [on] our seniors who are living on fixed incomes,” Kusnierz Jr. said. “Increasing the income eligibility level for a property tax exemption will provide these seniors much needed tax relief at a time when nationwide inflation is the highest we’ve ever seen.”

Inflation is at the highest it’s been in four decades, Ostrander said.

In its ongoing effort to try and combat inflation, the Federal Reserve recently increased interest rates again and signaled that more hikes are coming.

Under the state’s Real Property Tax law, local municipalities can grant a reduction in property taxes paid by senior citizens.

Saratoga County currently gives a 20% reduction to those with an annual income under $20,700, with a maximum reduction of 50% to those with an income below $15,000, said Christine Rush, the director of public relations for the county.

She said the public hearing will help the county decide how much to increase the income eligibility level.

Right now, 2,650 senior citizens in Saratoga County receive the tax exemption.

“While the exact number will depend on the income level decided upon, we expect this change will increase the pool of eligible seniors, providing tax-relief to even more Saratoga County residents,” Rush said.

If passed, residents looking to apply will need to do so through the county assessor’s office.

The state’s eligibility requirements are based on age, ownership status, residency and occupancy, and income, Rush said. She also said this change would not impact the county’s budget.

“Even with providing our low-income seniors a much-needed property tax exemption, we are confident that Saratoga County will continue to provide our homeowners with the lowest property tax rate in New York state,” Rush said.

What the income requirements will be within the county are set to be discussed at the next Real Property Tax Committee meeting on Oct. 4, said Ostrander. Discussion about what income amounts to allow for were ultimately tabled during the committee’s last meeting, although numbers around $30,000 had been mentioned for discussion, said Ostrander.

“Everybody was in favor of actually doing the program for the seniors, but we’re waiting to come up with a figure at the next meeting,” Ostrander said.

Ostrander said he has been discussing with the town of Milton’s assessor’s office the potential of doing a similar program at the town level.

The changes do not impact school property taxes, as those are separate from the county, Ostrander said.

If passed in the town of Milton, Ostrander said he plans to reach out to senior citizens to let them know about the program. He also said he will suggest putting out information county-wide. Ostrander said he hopes the measure will pass in October.

