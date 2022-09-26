ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 3

Related
InvestigateWest

The complicated process of recycling batteries in Washington state

As we use more batteries in our daily lives, our ability to dispose of them will struggle to keep up. At first glance, you might think Phil Currie is holding the world’s least appetizing bar of chocolate. But the damaged computer battery — glossy, dark and segmented into bulging squares within a large Ziploc — presents a much bigger health risk than a Hershey’s.
KING COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Government
City
Renton, WA
Local
Washington Education
State
Washington State
KIMA TV

State legislatures looking into lowering BAC Limit

State legislatures could get stricter on who's considered drunk behind the wheel. Yesterday, state legislatures learned more about potentially lowering the legal limit. In the valley, there have been 301 DUI arrests since January 1st. Chief Murray says that the rate is much too high. "If Seattle had the same...
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

Stink bug population could increase in Washington state due to climate change

WASHINGTON — They’re voracious eaters that can decimate crops. They’re a foul-smelling pest that could become even more pervasive with climate change. We’re talking about brown marmorated stink bugs. New research out of Washington State University (WSU) found that changing weather patterns could increase stink bug habitat in the US by 70%.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Reykdal
Big Country News

New Poll Shows Races for U.S. Senate, Secretary of State are Narrowing in Washington State

The latest poll from Atlanta, Georgia-based Trafalgar Group shows a tightening of races for secretary of state and the U.S. Senate in Washington state. According to the poll of 1,091 likely general election voters conducted between Sept. 21 and Sept. 24, 40.4% of voters said they would vote for Democratic incumbent Steve Hobbs in the special election for secretary of state, while 36.8% would vote for his nonpartisan opponent, Pierce County Julie Anderson. Undecided voters made up 22.8% of those polled.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Postsecondary Education#Mathematics#Ospi
wa.gov

Inslee issues emergency order for the Lieser Road overpass

Gov. Jay Inslee today declared an emergency in Clark County due to damage that occurred on July 7, 2022 to the Lieser Road overpass. The damage was caused when a vehicle with an over-height load struck the overpass where it crosses State Route 14. The estimated cost to repair the...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Only Washingtonians Will Remember These Insane Beer Commercials

I'm telling you; it's a Washington thing. Here in the "upper left" of the United States, we've developed our own culture. You joke, but flannel shirts are awesome and very warm. When people think of Washington, they may think of Pike Place Market and its fresh fish. Other people may have the '90s grunge scene come to mind. When people ask me about my favorite part of Washington culture, the answer is often surprising.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Washington

If you happen to live in Washington and you are looking for new places to visit, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three beautiful places in Washington that are great choices for a short getaway with some friends but are also amazing options for a longer holiday, if you happen to have more free time. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking in any of these places. If you have already visited them, share your experience in the comment. Until then, here's what made it on the list when it comes to beautiful places in Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy