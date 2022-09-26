Read full article on original website
The stock market is plunging and could fall a lot further with the U.S. at the center of a huge global bubble, says chief investment officer of world’s largest hedge fund
Greg Jensen, co–chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates. A hotter-than-expected monthly inflation report threw the stock market for a loop on Tuesday, and a top executive at the world’s largest hedge fund argues that it’s just the beginning of the pain for investors. In an interview at...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Tumble, Dow Ends Below 30,000, Bond Yields Extend Surge; U.K. Pound In Meltdown
Stocks extended declines into a fourth consecutive session Friday, while global stocks fell to the lowest levels in two years, as investors retreated from risk markets amid hawkish central bank rate signaling and slumping global growth. Stocks were also hit by the spillover impact of Britain's first budget under new...
NFL・
This is the only asset investors can use as a recession hedge this year, Citi says
The U.S. dollar is the only sensible hedge in 2022, according to Citi. Stocks have been on a roller-coaster ride this year, as soaring inflation and fears of a recession have continued to roil markets. With concerns lingering that the worst is yet to come for equities, investors are searching...
Stock Market Today: Dow Plummets 486 Points, Nears Bear Market
The stock market took another step lower Friday, as Treasury yields continued to rise to levels not seen in over a decade. Today's drop brought the Dow below the important 30,000 mark and this close to bear-market territory, which is defined as a 20% drop from the most recent high (or its Jan. 3 peak at 36,585.06, in this case). The blue-chip index is the only one of its major market peers to have not crossed that threshold (the Nasdaq, remember, entered a bear market on March 7, and the S&P 500 on June 13).
Dow Hits New 2022 Low; Gold Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks extended losses toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping to a fresh low for the year. The Dow traded down 2.48% to 29,331.80 while the NASDAQ fell 2.78% to 10,759.32. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.67% to 3,657.63. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care...
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Dow falls 313 points, bond yields spike as rate hike looms
Mark Zuckerberg loses $71B as Meta Platforms' stock struggles. Beyond Meat suspends COO after alleged road rage attack. Ford shares plunge as automaker warns of $1B in additional costs, unfinished vehicles. Coverage for this event has ended. Home Depot workers in Philadelphia seek union. SymbolPriceChange%Change. HD$274.07-6.34-2.26. Home Depot workers in...
CNBC
S&P 500 ends Tuesday down after notching a fresh bear market low, Dow slips more than 100 points
The S&P 500 fell deeper into a bear market on Tuesday after setting a new 2022 low, while the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield continued to climb to levels not seen in at least a decade. The broader market index fell as low as 3,623.29 during the session which broke below...
Bond sell-off worst since 1949, investor sentiment plummets - BofA
LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Global government bond losses are on course for the worst year since 1949 and investor sentiment has plummeted to its lowest since the financial crisis, BofA Global Research said in a note on Friday.
Billionaire investor Jeff Gundlach says he's buying Treasuries amid the worst bond rout in decades
DoubleLine Capital CEO Jeff Gundlach on Tuesday noted a rally in the Treasury market and said he's been purchasing US debt. "I have been a buyer recently," he told his nearly 250,000 followers on Twitter. The 10-year yield fell Tuesday after hitting its highest level in 12 years. The Treasury...
wallstreetwindow.com
The 2022 Stock Market Bear Market Is More Than A Story Of A Recession – Mike Swanson
Lat week felt like a tipping point in the markets as more and more people are waking up to the reality that the bear market is real. As I wrote last week, we have passed through the first phase of a bear market were people just think things are in a correction and now are in the second phase, where people recognize reality. There are a lot of things happening and I want to just give you a few tidbits today. The first two quarters of US GDP were negative and historically that has been marked as a recession.
money.com
2 Investing Moves to Make Now That the S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Are All in Bear Markets
Stocks' bad year just got worse. On Monday, the S&P 500 hit a new low for the year, and all three major indexes ended the day in a bear market. The S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite and Dow were down around 24%, 32% and 20% for the year, respectively, at Monday's close.
The 3 Best ETFs to Buy as the Market Plunges
Diversification at the click of a button with exchange-traded funds can be the perfect panacea to combat a volatile market.
Motley Fool
Today's Sole Dow Jones Stock Winner Just Signaled a Recession
Markets fell after the Federal Reserve increased interest rates. The Fed's stance suggests prioritizing lower inflation over economic strength. Walmart has performed very well during past recessions and could do so again. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
cheddar.com
Dow Falls into Bear Market as S&P Hits New Year Low
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed in bear market territory, and S&P 500 hit a new low for the year in Monday's session. Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Reilly, joined Cheddar News to discuss. "I think what this market really needs is for the two things that are really driving the narrative: for Treasury yields to stop being parabolic to the upside to have effectively priced in where we think monetary policy is going," he said, "and the strength in the dollar really has to come off the boil."
The 10-Year Treasury Yield Just Topped 4%: What It Means for You
It's the first time since the 2008 financial crisis that bond yields have been this high.
S&P 500 On The Brink Of Hitting New Lows As British Pound Collapses
The S&P 500 added to last week's losses on Monday as the index drifted closer toward its June intraday low of 3,636.87. The S&P 500 traded as low as 3,647.74 Monday as investors consider whether the June lows will hold as technical support or stocks are headed to fresh 52-week lows in coming days.
U.S. stocks end mixed a day after Dow entered a bear market
A wobbly day of trading on Wall Street ended with a mixed finish for U.S. stock indexes Tuesday as markets stagger amid worries about a possible recession. The volatile trading comes a day after a broad sell-off sent the Dow Jones industrial average into a bear market, joining other major U.S. indexes.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: ASX to fall: Which ASX stocks are in action today?
Australian shares are set to drop today, taking cues from weakness in global markets. The U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers showed appetite for more interest rate hikes, sparking fears about a potential global recession.
daystech.org
Dow Jones Futures Fall On Apple iPhone Report, Rising Treasury Yields; Biogen Alzheimer’s Drug Slows Decline
Dow Jones futures fell in a single day, together with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. The 10-year Treasury yield continued to maneuver towards the 4% stage, whereas Apple (AAPL) reportedly is reining in iPhone manufacturing. X. That iPhone report will doubtless weigh on Apple inventory and iPhone chipmakers similar...
Dow Drops Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Rises Over 1%
U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.44% to 29,461.37 while the NASDAQ rose 0.30% to 10,900.05. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.24% to 3,684.48. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares rose by...
