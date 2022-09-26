ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The stock market is plunging and could fall a lot further with the U.S. at the center of a huge global bubble, says chief investment officer of world’s largest hedge fund

Greg Jensen, co–chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates. A hotter-than-expected monthly inflation report threw the stock market for a loop on Tuesday, and a top executive at the world’s largest hedge fund argues that it’s just the beginning of the pain for investors. In an interview at...
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Plummets 486 Points, Nears Bear Market

The stock market took another step lower Friday, as Treasury yields continued to rise to levels not seen in over a decade. Today's drop brought the Dow below the important 30,000 mark and this close to bear-market territory, which is defined as a 20% drop from the most recent high (or its Jan. 3 peak at 36,585.06, in this case). The blue-chip index is the only one of its major market peers to have not crossed that threshold (the Nasdaq, remember, entered a bear market on March 7, and the S&P 500 on June 13).
Benzinga

Dow Hits New 2022 Low; Gold Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks extended losses toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping to a fresh low for the year. The Dow traded down 2.48% to 29,331.80 while the NASDAQ fell 2.78% to 10,759.32. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.67% to 3,657.63. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care...
FOXBusiness

STOCK MARKET NEWS: Dow falls 313 points, bond yields spike as rate hike looms

Mark Zuckerberg loses $71B as Meta Platforms' stock struggles. Beyond Meat suspends COO after alleged road rage attack. Ford shares plunge as automaker warns of $1B in additional costs, unfinished vehicles. Coverage for this event has ended. Home Depot workers in Philadelphia seek union. SymbolPriceChange%Change. HD$274.07-6.34-2.26. Home Depot workers in...
wallstreetwindow.com

The 2022 Stock Market Bear Market Is More Than A Story Of A Recession – Mike Swanson

Lat week felt like a tipping point in the markets as more and more people are waking up to the reality that the bear market is real. As I wrote last week, we have passed through the first phase of a bear market were people just think things are in a correction and now are in the second phase, where people recognize reality. There are a lot of things happening and I want to just give you a few tidbits today. The first two quarters of US GDP were negative and historically that has been marked as a recession.
Motley Fool

Today's Sole Dow Jones Stock Winner Just Signaled a Recession

Markets fell after the Federal Reserve increased interest rates. The Fed's stance suggests prioritizing lower inflation over economic strength. Walmart has performed very well during past recessions and could do so again. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
cheddar.com

Dow Falls into Bear Market as S&P Hits New Year Low

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed in bear market territory, and S&P 500 hit a new low for the year in Monday's session. Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Reilly, joined Cheddar News to discuss. "I think what this market really needs is for the two things that are really driving the narrative: for Treasury yields to stop being parabolic to the upside to have effectively priced in where we think monetary policy is going," he said, "and the strength in the dollar really has to come off the boil."
kalkinemedia.com

Kalkine: ASX to fall: Which ASX stocks are in action today?

Australian shares are set to drop today, taking cues from weakness in global markets. The U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers showed appetite for more interest rate hikes, sparking fears about a potential global recession.
Benzinga

Dow Drops Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Rises Over 1%

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.44% to 29,461.37 while the NASDAQ rose 0.30% to 10,900.05. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.24% to 3,684.48. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares rose by...
