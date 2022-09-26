Read full article on original website
New Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Facility to Produce Critical Materials for North American Battery Supply Chain
Heritage Battery Recycling, an affiliate of Cirba Solutions, a comprehensive cross-chemistry battery management and materials processor, announced plans to construct a lithium-ion battery recycling facility in Eloy, Arizona. Battery recycling is helping close the critical materials supply gap needed to support the increased electric vehicle (EV) and lithium-ion battery manufacturing in the US, while also increasing access to recycled content for batteries. This facility complements Cirba Solutions’ existing presence in Arizona and strategically positions it to boost collection and processing regionally for North America’s West Coast end-of-life collection and EV battery manufacturing facilities.
Renewable Gasoline Company Bluescape Clean Fuels, LLC to Become Publicly Traded and Renamed Verde Clean Fuels, Inc.
Bluescape Clean Fuels Intermediate Holdings, LLC, a Houston-based renewable gasoline company, is expected to merge with special purpose acquisition company CENAQ Energy Corp. On August 12, 2022, CENAQ and BCF entered into a business combination agreement. Upon closing, the combined company will be named Verde Clean Fuels, Inc., and is expected to become publicly listed on the NASDAQ under the symbol “VGAS.” The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of 2023.
2017 INTERNATIONAL 4300 Hooklift Truck
Cummins ISB, 250 HP, 192,115 Mi., Allison 2500 RDS, 6 spd., double overdrive auto. trans., heavy axles, Non CDL, 10,000 + 21,000 lb. axles, 23,500 lb. rear springs, 4,500 auxillary springs, 25,999 GVW, A/B, 11R22.5 tires, brand new American/Palfinger HAD-200-140-54, 20K lb., 54’ hook height, double articulated (dumps like a dump truck) hook lift, hot shift PTO, inside/outside controls, 36” tool box and more. 1-3 year. warranty available. Stk. #06996.
Calgary Living Labs to Test Continuous Methane Monitoring Technology at a Municipal Landfill
New technology, designed to detect and locate methane emissions, is now being tested at a Calgary municipal landfill, sponsored by The City of Calgary Living Labs program. The City of Calgary’s Living Labs program supports technology development in Calgary through the availability of public spaces, transportation corridors, and land that can be used for technology research and testing of innovative solutions. Qube Technologies, a Calgary technology company devoted to helping companies and jurisdictions detect, measure, and reduce methane emissions, is testing its technology at one of these locations.
Kitchen Magic Adopts Zero-Waste-to-Landfill Initiative
Kitchen Magic has expanded its sustainability practices to further environmental stewardship. The family-owned and operated kitchen manufacturer has adopted a zero-waste-to-landfill initiative in partnership with Pratt Recycling, a Pratt Industries company. “Everything we do in our work and life can come down to sustainability. It’s just a matter of thought and effort,” says Sandi Hanrahan, Production Manager, Kitchen Magic.
EverestLabs Raises $16.1M to Transform the Recycling Industry with AI and Automation
EverestLabs, developer of RecycleOS℠, an AI-enabled operating system for recycling, raised $16.1M in Series A funding led by Translink Capital and joined by NEC Orchestrating Future Fund and existing investors BGV, Sierra Ventures, Morado Ventures, and Xplorer Capital. The funding enables the company to invest in its scaling and go-to-market capabilities, including further commercialization activities that build on its AI-powered RecycleOS℠ operating system, robotics, and unique end-of-arm tools.
What Waste Companies Should Consider for PFAS Treatment Planning
Waste organizations must monitor local and state wastewater activity and conduct sampling and analysis of waste streams for PFAS and co-contaminants. Segregating sources of PFAS before treatment and defining PFAS treatment objectives and potential future requirements will enable you to select the right technologies with a thorough understanding of their pros and cons.
DTG Recycle Acquires Olympic Organics
DTG Recycle announced its acquisition of Olympic Organics, whose operations in Kingston and Bremerton have long serviced Kitsap County and the surrounding areas. Olympic Organics makes compost using local residential and commercial yard waste, prunings, grass clippings, and commercially collected food waste. With the acquisition, DTG adds new service capabilities and geographic areas to its business.
How to Boost Waste Segregation with Targeted Marketing
Discover the power in your hands that can change recycling collection results in your area. Let me open with a Spiderman Quote: “With great power comes great responsibility.” The point here is that you need to be conscious of your power as an owner of a waste management company. In this article, you will discover what this great power is and how to use it to increase waste segregation and consequently save our planet.
Mainspring Announces First 100% Landfill Biogas Pilot Project for Mainspring Linear Generator in Yolo County, CA
Clean power generation provider Mainspring Energy announces that it has entered into an agreement with Yolo County, California, to pilot a Mainspring Linear Generator running biogas at the Yolo County Central Landfill. In its first 100% landfill biogas pilot project, to be deployed in the upcoming weeks, the Mainspring product will run on biogas produced by the landfill to generate electricity that can be used for site operations or exported to the grid.
Strategic Materials, Inc. Acquires Ripple Glass
North America’s largest glass recycler, Strategic Materials, Inc. (SMI), announced the acquisition of Kansas City, Missouri based Ripple Glass. The acquisition will accelerate SMI’s plan to bolster glass collection programs and increase glass recovery rates across North America. “We are excited to bring Ripple Glass into the fold, which includes a talented team, a premier glass collection model and another glass recycling facility,” said Chris Dods, President & Chief Executive Officer for SMI. “Solving complex challenges in glass collection is critical for us. With Ripple’s proven track record of success, we are confident the model will play a significant role in expanding our recovery efforts, in addition to our current partnerships in single-stream recycling.”
How Rising CPI Can Significantly Impact your Fleet’s Operating and Maintenance and Repair Costs
To re-evaluate longer-term truck acquisition strategies, begin planning for the right time to convert to a more flexible, bottom line-friendly unbundled lease structure. Recent Consumer Price Index (CPI) increases are making front-page headlines across the country, with impacts seen and felt in every industry, including recycling and waste management. Sure, rising CPI directly correlates to the cost of financing equipment, but it can also have a significant ripple effect on other cost centers, such as maintenance and repair (M&R). Knowing how to navigate this, as well as understanding your options, can potentially save millions toward your organization’s bottom line.
Mack Dealer Nuss Truck & Equipment is Mack’s First Certified Electric Vehicle Dealer in Minnesota
Longtime Mack Trucks dealer Nuss Truck & Equipment recently became a Certified Electric Vehicle (EV) Dealer at its Roseville, MN, location. Nuss is now able to service and support customers who purchase the Mack®-LR Electric refuse vehicle and is the first and only Mack dealer in the State of Minnesota and the first in the Central Region to achieve EV certification status. “Mack Trucks is pleased that Nuss Truck & Equipment chose to invest in electrification and to support our customers adding LR Electric refuse vehicles to their fleets,” said Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks senior vice president of sales and commercial operations. “Becoming an EV-certified dealer is a stringent process, and it’s no surprise that Nuss would partner with Mack to better support our efforts in sustainability as more and more customers adopt the technology.”
Transforming the Way We Recycle: Getting the Most Out of New Policies
EPR, which shifts recycling responsibility from taxpayers to the hands of producers, has the potential to create a more efficient, effective, and cohesive recycling system, all while creating the best solutions with the nuances of plastic production in mind. Through some of the most tumultuous moments in history, the public...
Interstate Waste Services acquires Cipollini Carting and Recycling
Interstate Waste Services, Inc. announces the acquisition of Cipollini Carting & Recycling, Inc. Established in 1989, it is a non-hazardous solid waste and recycling collection provider serving residential and commercial customers throughout northern and central New Jersey. IWS is the largest privately held, vertically integrated provider of solid waste collection, relocation, recycling and disposal services serving the large markets of New York City and New Jersey.
Clean Planet Energy Secures Supply Agreement with World’s Largest Plastics Recycler, KW Plastics
Clean Planet Energy’s North American division has announced a long-term agreement with the world’s largest recycler of HDPE and PP rigid plastic, KW Plastics. The agreement will provide plastic scrap to Clean Planet’s new ecoPlant, to be built in Alabama. The announcement means that up to 20,000 tons of plastic residue generated at the current KW Plastics facility in Alabama will be turned into re-usable circular products, rather than being sent to landfill. The circular products produced at a Clean Planet ecoPlant can either be circular petrochemical feedstocks (which is used to generate new plastics), or ultra-low sulphur fuels (used to lower greenhouse gas emissions if used as a replacement to fossil fuels).
FleetGenius Launches Full-Scale Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts
FleetGenius, LLC, the nation’s premier waste container and compactor manufacturing, sales, installation and service company, has launched a full-scale hurricane relief effort to aid in the recovery from the devastation of Hurricane Ian. “Florida is our home state, and I have been humbled by the desire of each and every one of our 600 employees to rise to the call to help their fellow Americans in need,” said Andreas Y. Gruson, Chairman and CEO of FleetGenius.
